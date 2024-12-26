Facts: Prashant Chopra knows how to bat long in List A cricket, having scored 3796 runs at an average of 40.81 and a strike rate of 82.66

In his List A career, Dagar has picked 65 wickets at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 5.07

Rahul Chahar has taken 98 wickets in List A format at an average of 24.01 and an economy rate of 5.08

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

202-22 Champions Himachal Pradesh have a very strong squad at their disposal with Rishi Dhawan at the helm. The likes of Prsahant Chopra and Ankit Kalsi have been a great support to the skipper to ensure Himchal’s stocks are continuously on a high. The bowling department, led by Dhawan himself, has shown enough potential to have their calling in every game and hence, it is prudent that we back them to the hilt.

Similarly, last year’s finalists Rajasthan have shown they need to be taken more seriously than they already are. If ruthlessness is the name of the game, Rajasthan have aced it with every fibre of their being. With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lormor, and Rahul Chahar calling the shots, Rajasthan can wish to break the shackle and race ahead faster than others in Group B.

HP’s chance of winning is 16%

RAJ’s chance of winning is 84%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Bet on Rishi Dhawan. Be it with the bat or with the ball, Dhawan has ensured he has been the best batter for his side without any hassle. Similarly, there’s no way you’re not putting your money on the Deepak duo of Hooda and Chahar. There’s a massive opportunity for you to gain a lot of cash if there’s enough stake involved for Prashant Chopra, who is peaking at the right time in the ongoing tournament.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra has hosted 21 List A matches since January 2020, with the batting first team winning nine matches as compared to 12 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 221/9 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 276/7. Winning the toss and bowling first is the most ideal solution here, as the captains have done that 18 out of 21 times in the aforementioned timeperiod.

Weather Report

This is the best time to play cricket in Mumbai as there’s no threat of rain or sapping humidity taking lives out of players. Even though this is a day game, there’d hardly be any impact of sun taking a toll on players.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Mani Sharma (wk), Sumeet Verma, Ankit Kalsi, Apporav Walia, Nikhil Gangta, Divesh Sharma, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Arpit Guleria, Digvijay Rangi, Mukul Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kalsi Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicket-keeper Mayank Dagar All-rounder Nikhil Gangta Batter Sumeet Verma All-rounder Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Apporav Walia All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh are a strong team when it comes to 50-over format and they proved that with their performance in the first two games. By winning both the games so far, the Rishi Dhawan-led side are sitting at the top of the Group B points table.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali Batter Sumit Godara Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

The finalists from the 2023-24 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rajasthan have lost one and won one this year. In the second game, they secured a nine-wicket win against Services, ensuring a diminanting run is just around the corner.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Head-To-Head

Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have faced each other only twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with both sides sharing spoils. The last time both sides met each other was at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh last year in which Rajasthan won by 43 runs .

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

Ankit Kalsi and Prashant Chopra have been on a rampage. While Kalsi scored a century in the first game, Chopra followed it up with one more in the second - ensuring two dominant wins for Himachal Pradesh. The duo have an affinity to bat long in the 50-over format, thus averaging 45 as openers since 2023. Banking on them to do well would be a logical outcome.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Prashant Chopra knows how to bat long in List A cricket, having scored 3796 runs at an average of 40.81 and a strike rate of 82.66. After scoring 28 in the first match, Chopra managed 134 in the second game, which justifies his hard-hitting ability. Bank on him to deliver in the upcoming clash against Rajasthan.

Mahipal Lormor to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Batery)

Mahipal Lormor loves 50-over format, which is evident from his total of 2113 runs at an average of 42.26 and a strike rate of 84.48. With three centuries and 17 half-centuries in the format, the Rajasthan batter has delivered in crucial junctures. His unbeaten 134 in the previous game helped restore sanity for Rajasthan and hence, betting on him to be the top scorer for them once again doesn’t seem too out of the place.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Mayank Dagar knows how to pick crucial wickets. Remember his dismissal of MS Dhoni in the last IPL? Well, he can do the same for Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his List A career, Dagar has picked 65 wickets at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 5.07, which makes him one of the important strike options for Himachal Pradesh side.

Rahul Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)

Rahul Chahar has taken 98 wickets in List A format at an average of 24.01 and an economy rate of 5.08. He is one of the most consistent bowlers for Rajasthan as he has picked four five-wicket hauls and a couple of extra four-wicket hauls to dominate the proceedings in the VHT and Deodhar Trophy. Do you still have doubts?