Facts: Prashant Chopra has amassed a total of 4012 runs to his name at an average of 41.79 and a strike rate of 82.84 in List A cricket

Mohit Ahalwat has scored 763 runs in List A cricket at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 84.68 in just 12 games

Vaibhav Arora has taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 5.41

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh have the reputation of being one of the most consistent sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy over the years, but form has deserted them this year. With most of the players underperforming, the Rishi Dhawan-led side have found it hard to go by. However, the kind of strength they possess on paper can come good against another struggling side like Services in the upcoming encounter.

On the other hand, Services lack the quality to match Himachal Pradesh. Rajat Paliwal is the only player with a pedigree, but overall, they lack coherence in every department to make things count. The Mohit Ahlawat-led side have a lot of work to do in terms of what they consider a good score to be put on the scoreboard and the skipper also have a huge role to play in that.

HP’s chance of winning is 80%

SER’s chance of winning is 20%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Services Betting Tips

There is a high chance of you making a lot of money if you put on Rishi Dhawan to score heavily in the upcoming clash. The all-rounder, who used to be a bowler earlier, has now become a very versatile player with the bat. You also can’t discount Prashant Chopra and what he brings to the table. Rajat Paliwal is one player you need to have a stake on for he knows how to capitalize on situations that demand his presence.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted a total of 19 List A matches in which the chasing side have won 11 games as compared to eight wins by the batting first side. The average first innings score at the venue has been 255/8 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 316/8. 63.2% of times, toss-winning teams have come out triumphant at the venue during the same timeframe.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain during the clash between Himachal Pradesh and Services in the upcoming encounter. The maximum temperature is going to hover around 23 degree whereas there will be some retained overseas moisture.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankit Kalsi, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan (c), Apporav Walia, Digvijay Rangi, Arpit Guleria, Sumeet Verma, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Vinay Galetiya, Divesh Sharma, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora, Ayush Jamwal, Nikhil Gangta

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kalsi Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicket-keeper Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Apporav Walia Batter Digvijay Rangi All-rounder Arpit Guleria All-rounder Sumeet Verma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Singh Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

One of the most consistent teams in Indian domestic cricket, Himachal Pradesh haven’t been able to manage things the right way this year, with just two wins from five games. The lack of contribution from the middle-order batters and the underperformance of bowlers have played a big role in the situation.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Pal Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Team Form

The Mohit Ahalwat-led side have been far from decent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, securing just one win in five games. They have failed to secure a decent bargain in all three departments - and now, will be hoping to break the jinx.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Head-To-Head

Himachal Pradesh and Services have played 23 games against each other, with both sides securing 11 games each. The last time both sides played against each other was back in 2021, when Himachal Pradesh won by 77 runs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

For all the issues that Himachal Pradesh are facing in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they can rest assured of one thing that their openers are going to deliver. The top-three have averaged 49 in the ongoing edition, with Prashant Chopra and Ankit Kalsi leading the way. In four out of five games, they have managed scores above 46 runs in the powerplay. So there shouldn’t be any doubts.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Services Best Batters

Prashant Chopra to be Himchal Pradesh’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Prashant Chopra is one of the most consistent batters in Himachal Pradesh in the last decade or so, more so, in List A cricket. With 4012 runs to his name at an average of 41.79 and a strike rate of 82.84, things have become more prudent for Chopra to take notice. So bet on him and take home a good amount of cash.

Mohit Ahalwat to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

Even though he is not too experienced, Mohit Ahalwat has shown tremendous resilience to power through List A cricket. The newly-appointed skipper has scored 763 runs in List A cricket at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 84.68 in just 12 games. In the ongoing tournament, he has scores of 78, 43, 61, and 25 - making him a solid batter in the middle order.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Vaibhav Arora has done supremely well in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep Himachal Pradesh in contention. Arora has taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 5.41. Arora and Apporav Walia are two of the bright spots for Himchal Pradesh this season and one can hope this will continue for yet another game.

Amit Shukla to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Amit Shukla has made his List A debut in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but has already been the most impactful performer, having taken six wickets at an average of 26.16 and at an economy rate of 3.86. He is the only Services bowler to have shown some sort of resilience and will be difficult for anyone else from his side to beat that.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh to Win - 1.25 (Batery)

Services to Win - 3.85 (Batery) This seems like a straightforward bet for us. Himachal Pradesh will have a massive wood over the opposition, Services, knowing the latter have failed to inspire any confidence in the ongoing tournament. 2021-22 champions Himachal Pradesh have also managed to scalp through most of the time, but failed to close games against stronger oppositions. With Services in front of them, Himachal Pradesh should ideally be the superior side. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







