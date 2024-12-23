Facts: Sikkim lost all seven games in the previous edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rishi Dhawan has 178 wickets in List A cricket which came at an average of 29.78 and an economy rate of 5.34

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 27 wickets

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Led by a blistering knock from Ankit Kalsi, Himachal Pradesh managed to secure the straps in the first game and they seemed to be right on the money when it came to bowling as well. With Vinay Galetiya picking up four wickets apart from two wickets each from Divesh Sharma and Mayank Dagar, Himachal Pradesh, one of the most impressive teams in the Indian domestic circuit, managed to deliver goods with surgical precision.

On the other hand, Sikkim were all over the place in their match against Services. After failing to cross 200 with the bat, the North-Eastern team were pulverized by Ravi Chauhan and Rajat Paliwal and ended up losing the clash by five wickets. Ankur Malik from Sikkim did his best, with three wickets of his own, but that didn’t prove to be enough.

HP’s chance of winning is 97%

SIK’s chance of winning is 3%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Bet on Ankit Kalsi and Prashant Chopra. While the former scored a nonchalant century in the previous encounter, making him such an important cog in the wheel for Himachal Pradesh, Prashant Chopra is a proven customer in the department- making him such a shrewd force. The challenge has been all about making the right choices here, and it takes an exponential path if you consider the all-round path of Mayank Dagar. That should sort you for the next clash.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss and bat first in Navi Mumbai. The moisture in the surface during the morning game should help batters have a domineering position in the clash. Plus, the wicket is still very fresh, as only one game has been played here. So taking advantage of that feels like the right thing to do.

Weather Report

There’s no threat of rain during the clash between Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim in Navi Mumbai. The weather is clear for the entire day and if at all, only moisture may aid a little bit of impact. It’d be a pleasant day to play cricket.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Mani Sharma (wk), Sumeet Verma, Ankit Kalsi, Apporav Walia, Nikhil Gangta, Divesh Sharma, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Arpit Guleria, Digvijay Rangi, Mukul Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kalsi Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicket-keeper Mayank Dagar All-rounder Nikhil Gangta Batter Sumeet Verma All-rounder Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Apporav Walia All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

In the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Himachal Pradesh won three and lost as many games but started the 2024 season on a high. They will aim to continue the same momentum in the upcoming game as well.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim lost all seven games last season, and understandably so. Their development among all North Eastern teams is possibly the slowest and they will take more experience to be able to compete with the challenges provided by rather more experienced teams.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim have never faced each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

With Ankit Kalisi and Prashant Chopra opening for Himachal Pradesh, the first-wicket partnership is not something we can ignore. Both batters have done so well, in a classified manner, too, by being the absolute best with the bat for an innumerable amount of games. In the last three years, their average partnership score is 45 which is really good. Then don’t fret over anything - go ahead and place your bet on Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim India Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 21.00 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Best Batters

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Prashant Chopra has incredible dominance in List A cricket, having scored 3662 runs at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 82.10. He has six centuries and 21 half-centuries already. You can understand why he is so good, having a strong affinity for scoring even in first-class cricket, where he has scored 5016 runs at an average of 41.45.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim’s best batter (Batery)

In the short history of Sikkim cricket, Ashish Thapa is the most decorated batter, having scored 655 runs for them in List A cricket. With a highest score of 79, Thapa has ensured all eyeballs are on him when he strides out to bat the DY Patil Stadium. He even did well against Services in the opening encounter, but such is the nature of the job that Thapa really needs to push the case forward.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Batery)

One of the best all-rounders in the Indian domestic circuit, Rishi Dhawan has 178 wickets in List A cricket which came at an average of 29.78 and an economy rate of 5.34. For the longest time, Dhawan has been Himachal Pradesh’s biggest saving grace, having done so well over the years. Hence, don’t worry and bet a good amount on him to take home the bet.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Batery)

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 27 wickets at an average of 46.6. Tamang was the best bowler for Sikkim in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and even with the presence of Ankur Malik, he holds the power to dominate the opposition. If Sikkim really aspire to upset the apple cart, then Tamang is your man.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh to Win - 1.03 (Batery) )

Sikkim to Win - 13.00 (Batery) Himachal Pradesh, the champions of the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, are one of the strongest sides in Indian domestic cricket and, rightfully, started the campaign on a good note. It’s not a surprise that Sikkim are no match to the strength posed by Himachal Pradesh and it would be a surprise if they can manage to hold any ground against them in the upcoming clash. Hence, go ahead and bet your money on Himachal Pradesh to win the upcoming clash. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





