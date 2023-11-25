HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction
HIM
55%
Chance of Winning
UTP
45%
Test
Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground
Facts:
- Uttar Pradesh is playing their first match of the season against Himachal Pradesh.
- Akash Vasisht and Amit Kumar scored half-centuries for Himachal Pradesh in their first match against Andhra.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning
Himachal Pradesh clashed with Andhra in their first match of the season and won the toss. They elected to bowl first, allowing Andhra to set the target. Andhra’s batting order displayed a disappointing spectacle as they could only post a meagre total of 206 runs, having been bowled out in 47.3 overs. Himachal Pradesh found it to be a cake walk and finished the match in 43.3 overs, winning by a margin of seven wickets.
Uttar Pradesh is yet to play their first game in the tournament. However, judging by their campaign during the Syed Mushtaq Ali season, they do not seem to be as convincing as Himachal Pradesh. Out of six matches, they managed to win three while Himachal Pradesh won five out of seven matches.
- Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 55%
- Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 45%
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Akash Vasisht emerged as Himachal Pradesh’s top run-getter in their previous match, having scored 53 runs from 84 deliveries. Their opening duo, Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra, contributed 23 runs from 26 deliveries and 22 runs from 37 deliveries, respectively. Their bowling attack was excellent as two bowlers, Vaibhav Arora and Vinay Galetiya, captured three wickets each.
Uttar Pradesh’s squad was quite impressive during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their skipper, Rinku Singh, was the second highest run scorer of his team with 256 runs in seven matches. Sameer Rizvi led the run charts of his team with 277 runs in seven innings. Two other batsmen, Nitish Rana and Abhishek Goswami, also surpassed the 200-run mark with 203 and 200 runs, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gathered a remarkable haul of 16 wickets.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction
The match will take place at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh. The last match held here was between Gujarat and Assam. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 320/8. Assam faltered in their chase and were bowled out after having scored 284 runs in 47.1 overs. This pitch seems to offer high-scoring opportunities to teams batting first, and the toss winner of the next match could take advantage of the situation and opt for the same.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts mildly overcast conditions at Chandigarh but no rainfall is expected to interrupt the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Prashant Chopra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Gangta (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Sumeet Verma
|
Batter
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Vinay Galetiya
|
Bowler
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Guleria
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh appears to be quite strong at the moment in comparison to Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Shiva Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Jasmer Dhankar
|
Batter
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh has been in decent form but it may not be enough to get them past Himachal Pradesh in this fixture.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head
In their last five matches against each other, both teams have won two matches each and the remaining match was abandoned. Their two most recent encounters in the 2021 and 2022 seasons were won by Himachal Pradesh.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Himachal Pradesh - 2
Uttar Pradesh - 2
Abandoned - 1
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Amit Kumar to score a half-century against Uttar Pradesh
Amit Kumar seems to be in exceptional form at the moment. In their first match of the tournament against Andhra, he was able to score 78 runs from 104 deliveries. He remained not out throughout the innings and seems to be playing in a league of his own at the moment. Given his current trajectory, it is highly likely that he will be able to amass a half-century against Uttar Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh
Test
Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, null
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters
Amit Kumar to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter
Amit Kumar has been a gem of a player for Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2022 season of the tournament, he was leading the run charts of his team with 273 runs in seven innings. He has continued to exude dominance and it is evidenced by his performance against Andhra in their previous outing wherein he scored 78 runs from 104 balls, the highest of any batsman in the match. He can be expected to build on this form and play more such knocks in the next match.
Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter
Rinku Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s skipper, displayed phenomenal form in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having amassed 256 runs from seven innings. He achieved an overall strike rate of 170.66 and an average of 85.33. He managed to score three half-centuries out of the seven innings that he participated in. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance and emerge as the top batsman of his team.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers
Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler
Vaibhav Arora delivered an exceptional spell against Andhra in their previous encounter. In his full quota of ten overs, he only gave away 23 runs and captured three wickets in the process, resulting in an incredible economy rate of 2.30. He also delivered a maiden over and limited his extras to just two runs, making him the top contender to be their standout bowler in the upcoming match as well.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a force to be reckoned with during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, considering he accumulated 16 wickets in just seven innings, five of which came from a single match. He was also highly economical which is made clear by his overall economy rate of 5.84. He has proven himself as an exceptional bowler over and over again and can absolutely be expected to remain Uttar Pradesh’s premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Himachal Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Uttar Pradesh to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch