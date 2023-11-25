HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction HIM 55 % Chance of Winning UTP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.406 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have clashed several times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their rivalry will persist in the tournament on November 25, 2023. They will meet at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh clashed with Andhra in their first match of the season and won the toss. They elected to bowl first, allowing Andhra to set the target. Andhra’s batting order displayed a disappointing spectacle as they could only post a meagre total of 206 runs, having been bowled out in 47.3 overs. Himachal Pradesh found it to be a cake walk and finished the match in 43.3 overs, winning by a margin of seven wickets.

Uttar Pradesh is yet to play their first game in the tournament. However, judging by their campaign during the Syed Mushtaq Ali season, they do not seem to be as convincing as Himachal Pradesh. Out of six matches, they managed to win three while Himachal Pradesh won five out of seven matches.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 55%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 45%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Akash Vasisht emerged as Himachal Pradesh’s top run-getter in their previous match, having scored 53 runs from 84 deliveries. Their opening duo, Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra, contributed 23 runs from 26 deliveries and 22 runs from 37 deliveries, respectively. Their bowling attack was excellent as two bowlers, Vaibhav Arora and Vinay Galetiya, captured three wickets each.

Uttar Pradesh’s squad was quite impressive during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their skipper, Rinku Singh, was the second highest run scorer of his team with 256 runs in seven matches. Sameer Rizvi led the run charts of his team with 277 runs in seven innings. Two other batsmen, Nitish Rana and Abhishek Goswami, also surpassed the 200-run mark with 203 and 200 runs, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gathered a remarkable haul of 16 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match will take place at Mahajan Cricket Academy Ground, I.T. Park, Chandigarh. The last match held here was between Gujarat and Assam. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 320/8. Assam faltered in their chase and were bowled out after having scored 284 runs in 47.1 overs. This pitch seems to offer high-scoring opportunities to teams batting first, and the toss winner of the next match could take advantage of the situation and opt for the same.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts mildly overcast conditions at Chandigarh but no rainfall is expected to interrupt the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Nikhil Gangta (c), Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankit Kalsi, Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora.

Predicted Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Amit Kumar Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Nikhil Gangta (C) All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh appears to be quite strong at the moment in comparison to Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh (C) Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Bhuvneshwar Kumar All-rounder Shiva Singh All-rounder Jasmer Dhankar Batter Mohsin Khan Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has been in decent form but it may not be enough to get them past Himachal Pradesh in this fixture.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, both teams have won two matches each and the remaining match was abandoned. Their two most recent encounters in the 2021 and 2022 seasons were won by Himachal Pradesh.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Himachal Pradesh - 2

Uttar Pradesh - 2

Abandoned - 1

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Amit Kumar to score a half-century against Uttar Pradesh

Amit Kumar seems to be in exceptional form at the moment. In their first match of the tournament against Andhra, he was able to score 78 runs from 104 deliveries. He remained not out throughout the innings and seems to be playing in a league of his own at the moment. Given his current trajectory, it is highly likely that he will be able to amass a half-century against Uttar Pradesh.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Amit Kumar to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Amit Kumar has been a gem of a player for Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2022 season of the tournament, he was leading the run charts of his team with 273 runs in seven innings. He has continued to exude dominance and it is evidenced by his performance against Andhra in their previous outing wherein he scored 78 runs from 104 balls, the highest of any batsman in the match. He can be expected to build on this form and play more such knocks in the next match.

Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rinku Singh, Uttar Pradesh’s skipper, displayed phenomenal form in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having amassed 256 runs from seven innings. He achieved an overall strike rate of 170.66 and an average of 85.33. He managed to score three half-centuries out of the seven innings that he participated in. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance and emerge as the top batsman of his team.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vaibhav Arora delivered an exceptional spell against Andhra in their previous encounter. In his full quota of ten overs, he only gave away 23 runs and captured three wickets in the process, resulting in an incredible economy rate of 2.30. He also delivered a maiden over and limited his extras to just two runs, making him the top contender to be their standout bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a force to be reckoned with during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, considering he accumulated 16 wickets in just seven innings, five of which came from a single match. He was also highly economical which is made clear by his overall economy rate of 5.84. He has proven himself as an exceptional bowler over and over again and can absolutely be expected to remain Uttar Pradesh’s premier bowler.