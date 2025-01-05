Facts: Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma has scored 190 runs at an average of 31.66 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Aravelly Avanish is Hyderabad's leading run-scorer with 241 runs in six matches at an average of 40.16

Abhinav Singh, who has scored 79 runs in 2 matches, is Arunachal's leading run-getter in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh both are out of the quarter-finals race of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Hyderabad are occupying the fifth spot after three wins and as many losses, while Arunachal Pradesh are at the bottom of the eight-team Group C points table. They have lost each of their six matches.

In their last match, Hyderabad suffered an 80-run defeat against Punjab, while Nagaland thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 229 runs on Friday. Arunachal Pradesh are in all probability going to finish their campaign without a win. They were again bundled out for 129 runs after conceding 358/3 against Nagaland.

Hyderabad will prove to be too tough a team for Arunachal Pradesh. Punjab scored 426/4 against them, but Hyderabad also did well to finish at 346 despite a very good Punjab bowling attack. Ahead of the match against Punjab, they had defeated second-ranked Karnataka. In their third-last match they bundled out Puducherry for 98, and a team like Arunachal Pradesh has a very unlikely chance of standing against them.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 99 %

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 1 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Our Prediction

Hyderabad are the absolute favourites to beat Arunachal Pradesh and finish their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 campaign with a win. Hyderabad, despite a defeat against Punjab, managed to score 346 on Friday, and their bowlers have also shown a lot of spark in the tournament. Arunachal Pradesh have faltered in all the departments of the game, and have failed to cross the 200-run mark even once. Their bowling performance have been nothing but pathetic, and their big losses are proof. Tilak Varma's Hyderabad have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals but look set to run riot against Arunachal in their last group stage match.

Hyderabad to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 15.00 (Parimatch)

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

K Nitesh Reddy was brought back in the Hyderabad playing eleven against Punjab. and he made the most of the opportunity by hitting his maiden List A hundred. His 111-run knock off 87 balls consisted of 13 fours and four sixes. The 24-year-old made his List A debut in the ongoing tournament, but managed to score just 5 against Puducherry. However, the right-hander looks set to end his debut season on a high.

Nabam Tempol of Arunachal Pradesh top-scored for his team with 33 runs off 59 balls against Nagaland. His innings consisted of five fours and a six. In his previous two outings against Arunachal Pradesh, he registered ducks against Mumbai and Saurashtra. Not even a single Arunachal Pradesh player has stood out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, and Tempol would be aiming to break the jinx by pledging to be amongst runs once again on Sunday.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Saurashtra opted to bowl against Karnataka but lost the match by 60 runs. In the second-last match here, Karnataka opted to bat first but lost a high-scoring match by three wickets. In the third last match, Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets after opting to bowl first. Majority of the teams have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the venue in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, and the trend is very likely to continue in the Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh match.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 5. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 18-19 degree celsius. However, it would go up to 26 degree celsius in the afternoon. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 54 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI















Tanmay Agarwal Batter K Nitesh Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter Aniketh Reddy Batter Aravelly Avanish (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Saranu Nishanth Bowler Chama V Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler













Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad lost their last match against Punjab by 80 runs. In their second-last match, they stunned Karnataka with a three-wicket win in their last match against Karnataka. Earlier, Hyderabad lost two matches in a row before beating Puducherry by four wickets. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI









Abhinav Singh Batter Biki Kumar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nabam Tempol Batter Madhur Batter Techi Neri Batter Nazeeb Saiyed Batter Sushant Rana All-rounder Lalit Kumar Bowler Nabam Joshi Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Mibum Mosu Bowler













Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh lost their last match against Nagaland by 229 runs. Puducherry defeated them by 191 runs in their second-last match. They have lost each of their six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab defeated them by nine wickets, Saurashtra by eight wickets, Mumbai by nine wickets, and Karnataka by 10 wickets.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh will be playing a List A game against each other for the first time.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Odds

Arunachal opening partnership to be under 19.5

This is one of the safest bets one can opt for. Arunachal Pradesh's woeful batting performance have seen them fail to cross the 200-run mark in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. In fact, they have scored over 150 runs only three times. The opening pair of Arunachal Pradesh partnered for four runs versus Nagaland, 15 against Puducherry, 22 against Karnataka but opener Gedak Ete was dismissed for one, zero against Mumbai, 8 against Saurashtra and 13 in the opening match against Punjab. Hyderabad's bowling attack is impressive, and too strong for Arunachal, and stitching a 19-run plus opening stand would again be an uphill task for them.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh India ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null Arunachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 15.00 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma did not have a great time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With a highest score of 99, the southpaw has scored 190 runs in six matches at an average of 31.66. The 22-year-old scored 28 off 42 balls as Hyderabad fell short of a 427-run target by 80 runs. The slow approach at a time when Hyderabad needed him to take on the bowlers, showed that the batter is under pressure. The India international will have one glorious chance of improving his numbers against one of the weakest bowling units in the tournament on Sunday.

Abhinav Singh to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's selection for the playing eleven has been appalling. Abhinav Singh, who scored unbeaten 71 against Karnataka, was once again not included in the eleven. He was dropped right after his knock against Karnataka, and did not get a chance to play against Puducherry either. Abhinav made his List A debut against Mumbai and scored 8 runs. Despite just two outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Abhinav is the leading run-scorer from the team. Arunachal Pradesh are yet to score over 200 runs in the ongoing tournament, and should give them a better chance by bringing the youngster back in the team.

Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Chama V Milind to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Chama Milind will have a glorious chance of finishing as Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. After an impressive outing against Karnataka, the left-arm pacer was hammered by Punjab batters in his last outing. He leaked 96 runs in nine overs without taking any wicket. Notably, he had picked three wickets for 66 runs in 10 overs against Karnataka. He picked a five-fer against Puducherry. He gave away just 13 runs in 9.5 overs to pick five wickets and help Puducherry bundle out Puducherry for 98. Milind has picked 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 23.54 and an economy rate of 5.41. Overall, he has picked 93 List A wickets in 51 matches at an average of 23.

Nabam Josh to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

After making a sensational debut against Puducherry, Nabam Josh went wicketless against Nagaland. However, he bowled seven overs and gave away just 50 runs in a match which saw Nagaland finish at 358/3 in fifty overs. He is Arunachal Pradesh's joint highest-wicket taker despite playing just two matches. Nabam Abo has also picked four wickets but played all the six matches and bowled at an average of 55.75. In the match against Puducherry, Josh picked four wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs. Josh's performance came after Arunachal Pradesh managed to pick just four wickets in their first four matches. The 26-year-old will be aiming to end his campaign on a high.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hyderabad Hyderabad to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 15.00 (Parimatch) Hyderabad are the absolute favourites to beat Arunachal Pradesh and finish their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 campaign with a win. Hyderabad, despite a defeat against Punjab, managed to score 346 on Friday, and their bowlers have also shown a lot of spark in the tournament. Arunachal Pradesh have faltered in all the departments of the game, and have failed to cross the 200-run mark even once. Their bowling performance have been nothing but pathetic, and their big losses are proof. Tilak Varma's Hyderabad have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals but look set to run riot against Arunachal in their last group stage match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







