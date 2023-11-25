Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Match Prediction HYD 31 % Chance of Winning JHA 69 % Place a bet Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Maharashtra and Services battle out in match 26 (Group B) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday 25th November, 2023. The match will be played at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Hyderabad are off to a dominating start to their campaign with a five wicket win over Manipur in group B clash. Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first on a track that favoured bowlers early in the day. Hyderabad bowlers backed the decision of their captain and bowled out Maniour to a below par total (203/10). T Ravi Teja (3/71), Tanay Thyagarajan (2/24) and Rakshan Readdi (2/28) were the top performers. Chasing down a low score Hyderabad lost their opener Tanmay Agarwal early in the run-chase but Rohit Rayudu (27 runs) and Rahul Singh (70 runs) steadied the innings with a 76 run partnership. Middle order batters Chandan Sahani (41 runs), Rahul Buddhi (26 runs ) and Ravi Teja (23 runs) finished the game in 29.5 overs.

Jharkhand pulled a miracle run- chase against Maharashtra in the last match to kick start their tournament. After opting to field first, Jharkhand bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Maharashtra batsmen as they posted a huge total (355/4) on the board. Jharkhand then lost both their openers inside the first five overs and were in early trouble but their captain Virat Singh (143 runs) and Vinayak Vikram (53 runs) added 144 runs for the third wicket. Saurabh Tiwary (70 runs) and Kumar Kushagra (67 runs) smashed quickfire half centuries as Jharkhand chased down the target in 48 overs.

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 31%

Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 69%

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Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Virat SIngh has scored 598 runs in the last 10 List A matches and he scored a match winning hundred in the last match. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The pitch at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur favours batsmen and is a high scoring ground. In the last five List A matches played at this venue the team chasing won four matches, while the team batting first won one match and the average first inning score was 277 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur on Saturday, 25th November is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 49% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Hyderabad Players Squad

Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Rohit Rayudu, Kartikeya Kak, Nitin Sai Yadav, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama V Milind, K Nitesh Reddy, Aelgani Varun Goud

Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Gahlaut Rahul Gandhi © Batsman Chandan Sahani Batsman Rahul Buddhi Batsman Telukupalli Ravi Teja All-rounder Pragnay Reddy Wicket Keeper Chinntla Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Nitin Sai Yadav Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad won four and lost one of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Manipur by five wickets and are positioned at the top of the table in group B.

Jharkhand Players List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Aryaman Sen, Nazim Siddiqui, Vikash Vishal, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Deobrat, Vinayak Vikram, Vikash Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kishor Kumar

Jharkhand Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Aryaman Sen Batsman Nazim Siddiqui Batsman Virat Singh (C) All-rounder Vikash Vishal Batsman Saurabh Tiwary Batsman Kumar Kushagra Wicket Keeper Monu Kumar Bowler Anukul Roy Sudhakar Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Sushanth Mishra Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand won three and lost two of their last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Maharashtra by six wickets and are positioned fourth in group B.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Head to Head Record

In the last four head to head matches played between Hyderabad and Jharkhand in List A cricket, Hyderabad won two matches and Jharkhand won two matches. In their last head to head encounter Jharkhand won the match by 36 runs.

Matches Played: 04

04 Hyderabad Won: 02

02 Jharkhand Won:02

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Hyderabad to win an opening partnership

Jharkahand on an average scored four runs and conceded 56 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the flip side Hyderabad scored 44 runs and conceded 32 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Hyderabad to win an opening Partnership.

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Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Rohit Rayudu to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Rohit Rayudu scored 27 runs in the last match against Manipur and played a crucial hand in rebuilding the innings with his captain Rahul Singh. He was the leading run-scorer (490 runs in seven matches) in the last season for Hyderabad and was the most consistent run-scorer. In the last eight List A matches Rayudu has accumulated 517 runs at an average of 73.86 and scored at a strike rate of 83.11. We believe he is the perfect batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Hyderabad against Jharkhand.

Virat Singh to be the top batter for Jharkhand

The captain of Jharkhand was simply superb against Maharashtra as he helped his team pull off a huge run-chase. Virat Sigh scored 143 runs in 116 balls and smashed 16 fours and 4 sixes. He had a very good season the last time around and was the leading run-scorer (390 runs in 8 matches) for Jharkhand. His form in the last match is a very promising sign for us to bet on and we back him to deliver another match winning knock against a very good Hyderabad bowling attack and be the top batter for his team.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

The most effective and economical bowler for Hyderabad in the match against Manipur, Tanay Thyagarajan was at his absolute best finishing with match figures of (2/24). The 28-year old left arm spinner has been the strike bowler for Hyderabad in recent times and has picked up 10 wickets in the last 9 List A matches. The conditions are going to be ideal for spinners and we believe he is the ideal bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Hyderabad against an inform Jharkahand batting lineup.

Varun Aaron to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

One of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, Varun Aaron was the most economical bowler in a high scoring game against Maharashtra and finished with match figures of (2/52) and was the best bowler for Jharkhand. He has been out of action for quite some time and he looked in good rhythm in the last match. Aaron has picked up 126 wickets in 79 List A games. We back Varun Aaron to be the top bowler for Jharkhand against Hyderabad.