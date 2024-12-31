Facts: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal has hit two back-to-back hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma has managed to score just 63 runs in four matches of the ongoing List A tournament

Three Karnataka batters have hit a hundred so far, while only one batter from Hyderabad has achieved the feat

Hyderabad vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Karnataka maintained their unbeaten streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after beating Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets on Saturday. They chased down a 167-run target in 14.2 overs, and continue to occupy the top spot in the Group C points table. They have now defeated Mumbai, Puducherry, and Punjab.

Hyderabad have two wins from four matches and are now fifth on the Group A points table. After losing consecutive matches against Mumbai and Saurashtra, they bounced back with a four-wicket win over Puducherry in their fourth match.

However, Hyderabad's win was timid in nature. Chasing a below-par 99-run total, Hyderabad lost as many as six wickets. Chances of them surviving against Karnataka, the only unbeaten team in Group C, is really low.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 30 %

Karnataka chance of winning - 70 %

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Hyderabad vs Karnataka Betting Tips

As the Hyderabad top three fumbled against Puducherry in a lowly 99-run chase, young Kodimela Himateja took the onus on him to help his team sail through the time. The 23-year-old scored 42 runs off 61 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Himateja was playing only in his second List A match but showed immense maturity to calm the nerves in the Hyderabad dressing room. He will be a player to watch out for in the upcoming match against Karnataka.

Abhinav Manohar was promoted up the order to help him get his form back, and he made the most of the opportunity by scoring unbeaten 66 off just 41 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. The innings consisted of four boundaries and as many sixes. The 30-year-old had scored 20 and 2 in his other two outings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Overall, he has scored 237 runs in 11 List A matches at an average of 39.50. His stock has risen after his outing in the last game.

Hyderabad vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Saturday, Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets after opting to bowl first. In the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Ahmedabad venue, Puducherry opted to bowl first and defeated Saurashtra by five wickets. In the second game here, Punjab opted to bowl and won against Nagaland by five wickets. The trend of winning the toss and opting to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 31. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 21 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 59 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 11 km/h.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI











Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter P Nitesh Reddy Batter Aravelly Avanish (w) Wicketkeeper-batter K Nitesh Reddy Batter Chama V Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler













Hyderabad Recent Form

After losing two consecutive matches in a row, Hyderabad managed a four-wicket win against Puducherry in their fourth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Hyderabad lost their second-last match against Saurashtra by six wickets. Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by 42 runs in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They lost to Mumbai by three wickets in their second match. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Karnataka Player List

Nikin Jose , Mayank Agarawal (c), Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Vidyadhar Patil

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI







Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak/ Hardik Raj Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler











Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets to register their fourth consecutive win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They are the only unbeaten team in Group C after four rounds of matches. They stole a one-wicket win over Punjab in their second-last match. Karnataka defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in their first match, and then won their second match against Puducherry by three wickets. Overall, they have won each of their last four matches.

Hyderabad vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka have lost just one of their last five matches against Hyderabad. The last List A match which was played between the two sides was back in 2019 when Hyderabad registered a 21-run win. Karnataka won each of the three matches prior to that. The fifth-last match in 2014 had ended in a tie.

Hyderabad vs Karnataka Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Mayank Agarwal came out to open the innings with Abhinav Manohar in Karnataka's last match against Arunachal Pradesh. The move was done to give Manohar a proper time to settle himself and get back amongst runs before the knockout stages of the tournament. Karnataka openers Mayank Agarwal and Nikin Jose have started off nicely in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Manohar made sure that the trend continues. He scored unbeaten 66 off 41 and partnered for unbeaten 171 runs with his captain.

In the second-last match, Mayank and Nikin partnered for 50 runs against Punjab. Another solid opening stand is expected from the Karnataka openers on Tuesday.

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Hyderabad vs Karnataka Top Batters

Aravelly Avanish to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish continues to be the leading run-scorer for Hyderabad in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 205 runs in four matches at an average of 51.25. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat. The 19-year-old has been the most impressive Hyderabad batter so far, and would be looking to bounce back after getting dismissed for one off four against Puducherry in his last outing. Overall, the southpaw has scored 206 runs in six List A matches at an average of 34.33.

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal went unsold in the IPL 2025 action, and looks like he has taken the matter personally. After a cracking match-winning hundred against Punjab, the right-hander scored yet another hundred against Arunachal Pradesh. He has remained unbeaten on both the occasions. His 45-ball innings for 100 not out runs consisted of seven fours and as many sixes. The Karnataka captain played a stunning knock to hand his team a thrilling one-wicket win over Punjab. He scored 139 runs off 127 balls with the help of 17 fours and three sixes. With 304 runs in four matches, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Hyderabad vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Chama V Milind to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Hyderabad left-arm pacer Chama V Milind picked a five-fer against Puducherry. He gave away just 13 runs in 9.5 overs to pick five wickets and help Karnataka bundled out Puducherry for 98. The Man of the Match performance has made the 30-year-old, the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka in the ongoing List A competition. He has eight wickets to his name at an average of 12.12 and an economy rate of 3.36. Overall, Milind has 90 wickets to his name in 49 List A matches. The pacer would be raring to have a go against the top-class batting line-up of Karnataka





Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik was finally amongst wickets in his last outing against Arunachal Pradesh. The 32-year-old pacer was consistently economical, but was not getting wickets. But as predicted by us, his fortunes changed against Arunachal as he finished with figures of 4/30 in nine overs. The right-arm pacer bowled 9.1 overs against Punjab and picked two wickets for 43 runs. The pacer has picked seven wickets in four matches at an average of 20.28 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Overall, Koushik has played 38 List A matches and picked 71 wickets at an average of 14.97.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Hyderabad to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)

Karnataka to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch) Karnataka are undoubtedly the favourites to beat Hyderabad in their upcoming fifth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They have maintained a clean slate so far, and have been made to work hard only against Punjab. Their batting unit is in sublime form, and the bowlers have been impressive too. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been marred by batting failures. They lost six wickets while chasing 99 against Puducherry on Saturday. Mumbai bundled them out for 169, while Saurashtra also restricted them to 244/8. Hyderabad bowlers are also going to face a tough time against a team which has three batters already who have hit a hundred in the ongoing tournament. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







