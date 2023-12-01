Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Match Prediction HYD 32 % Chance of Winning MAH 68 % Place a bet Megapari 1.446 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dafabet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 In the 78th game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Hyderabad and Maharashtra will clash in a 50 over game. The Group B fixture is scheduled to be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on December 1, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

This will be a well fought game in the competition. Hyderabad started their campaign with two wins in the tournament but have lost two games in a row recently. This was a heavy blow to the team and their morale. With two wins and as many losses in the competition, they are placed at the 5th place of the table standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.366.

Maharashtra, on the flipside, are having a great time in the competition. They have won two games in a row and will be riding high on a good winning momentum. Maharashtra have been inconsistent but managed to wrap in two victories in four games. With that, they are placed fourth in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.375. Maharashtra won their last game against Meghalaya.

Maharashtra's chance of winning: 68%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 32%

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Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score higher before 1st dismissal

Maharashtra had good opening partnerships in the first two games but their luck ran out in the recent games. They posted 109, 39, 22 & 10 runs before 1st dismissal in their four outings. OM Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh and Kaushal Tambe are the openers for the team and average at 55.25, 17.33 & 0.00 in the current competition. It would be pretty challenging for them to face the Hyderabad bowlers who picked their first wickets at 14, 7, 91 & 6 runs in the four games. Hyderabad has a pretty extensive batting order and secured 4, 49, 78 & 1 runs in the opening partnerships of the four games so far. Maharashtra leaked 112 runs before their first dismissal in their last outing. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy payout.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

It is a low scoring venue, and the highest total posted here this season is 301-7 by Services against Chhattisgarh. Since then, there hasn’t been a 200-plus total posted here in three matches. Three of the four matches played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground this season have been won by the chasing side. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

This isn’t a batting paradise, and there’s some help for the seam bowlers in the morning. Seamers will be able to move the ball around a bit and spinners will get some help too. However, it does get easier to bat on in the afternoon. The weather in Jaipur will be mostly hazy throughout the day.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh, Nitin Sai Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh (C) Batter Chandan Sahani Batter Rahul Buddhi Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Nitin Sai Yadav Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s form took a dip as they lost their last two games. However, they have a good squad to back them and will be looking to win this upcoming game.

Maharashtra Players List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddharth Mhatre

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI

Om Bhosale Batsman Naushad Sheikh Batsman Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batsman Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-Keeper Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-rounder Prashanth Solanki Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra won their last game against Meghalaya but it will be a much harder challenge facing Hyderabad in their next game.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Maharashtra Won: 0

Hyderabad Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

In their last game, Hyderabad were defeated by Services by 6 wickets at the Dr. Soni Stadium in Jaipur, where Hyderabad could only manage 210 after being asked to bat first. It was an easy chase for the Services who refused to let go of their wicket and surpassed. Tanmay Agarwal has been the most successful batter for Hyderabad this year and scored 45 runs in the game. Rahul Buddhi, who scored a fine 80 off 87 balls in the previous match against Services, has shown he can be a useful batter lower down the order. Kartikeya Kak picked 2 wickets in the previous outing.

Maharashtra trumped Meghalaya in their previous game, chasing a target of 228 with almost 10 overs to spare. Om Bhosale has been the standout performer for them throughout their campaign but it was Siddharth Mhatre and Nikhil Naik who stole the show with their knocks of 87 & 71* runs. Sachin Bhosale picked 3 wickets of the Meghalaya batting order. Maharashtra will have confidence going into this game after a win but they have to remember the fact that they will be facing a much better squad than Meghalaya in their next outing.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Test Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.632 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.52 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Om Bhosale to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Om Bhosale is a splendid opener for the team and has managed to amass 221 runs, highest in the team, in 4 games with an average of 55.25. He struck a century and a fifty and possesses a strike rate of over 100 in the competition.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad's top batter

Tanmay Agarwal has scored 210 runs in 4 games for Hyderabad with an average of 52.50. He will be walking in as the best batting prospect for his side in the competition. He scored 45 runs in his last game and has been consistently playing important knocks in the competition.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Pradeep Dadhe has picked a total of 5 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 4.42 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Meghalaya.

Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Ravi Teja is a major bowling threat for all the teams in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games for his team and managed an economy rate of 6.55 in the tournament. He picked a single wicket in his last outing.