Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Match Prediction
HYD
32%
Chance of Winning
MAH
68%
Test
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
Facts:
- Hyderabad and Maharashtra have never contested in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Maharashtra are placed 4th in the table whereas Hyderabad are posted at the 5th place of their group table.
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning
This will be a well fought game in the competition. Hyderabad started their campaign with two wins in the tournament but have lost two games in a row recently. This was a heavy blow to the team and their morale. With two wins and as many losses in the competition, they are placed at the 5th place of the table standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.366.
Maharashtra, on the flipside, are having a great time in the competition. They have won two games in a row and will be riding high on a good winning momentum. Maharashtra have been inconsistent but managed to wrap in two victories in four games. With that, they are placed fourth in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.375. Maharashtra won their last game against Meghalaya.
- Maharashtra's chance of winning: 68%
- Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 32%
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Betting Tips
Hyderabad to score higher before 1st dismissal
Maharashtra had good opening partnerships in the first two games but their luck ran out in the recent games. They posted 109, 39, 22 & 10 runs before 1st dismissal in their four outings. OM Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh and Kaushal Tambe are the openers for the team and average at 55.25, 17.33 & 0.00 in the current competition. It would be pretty challenging for them to face the Hyderabad bowlers who picked their first wickets at 14, 7, 91 & 6 runs in the four games. Hyderabad has a pretty extensive batting order and secured 4, 49, 78 & 1 runs in the opening partnerships of the four games so far. Maharashtra leaked 112 runs before their first dismissal in their last outing. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy payout.
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction
It is a low scoring venue, and the highest total posted here this season is 301-7 by Services against Chhattisgarh. Since then, there hasn’t been a 200-plus total posted here in three matches. Three of the four matches played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground this season have been won by the chasing side. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
This isn’t a batting paradise, and there’s some help for the seam bowlers in the morning. Seamers will be able to move the ball around a bit and spinners will get some help too. However, it does get easier to bat on in the afternoon. The weather in Jaipur will be mostly hazy throughout the day.
Hyderabad Player List
Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh, Nitin Sai Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanmay Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Rohit Rayudu
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Chandan Sahani
|
Batter
|
Rahul Buddhi
|
Batter
|
Ravi Teja
|
All-rounder
|
Pragnay Reddy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tanay Thyagarajan
|
Bowler
|
Rakshan Readdi
|
Bowler
|
Kartikeya Kak
|
Bowler
|
Nitin Sai Yadav
|
Bowler
Hyderabad Team Form
Hyderabad’s form took a dip as they lost their last two games. However, they have a good squad to back them and will be looking to win this upcoming game.
Maharashtra Players List
Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddharth Mhatre
Maharashtra Probable Playing XI
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batsman
|
Naushad Sheikh
|
Batsman
|
Kedar Jadhav
|
All-rounder
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batsman
|
Azim Kazi
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
All-rounder
|
Prashanth Solanki
|
Bowler
|
Sachin Bhosale
|
Bowler
|
Satyajeet Bachhav
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Dadhe
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Recent Form
Maharashtra won their last game against Meghalaya but it will be a much harder challenge facing Hyderabad in their next game.
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never clashed before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Maharashtra Won: 0
- Hyderabad Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Betting Odds
In their last game, Hyderabad were defeated by Services by 6 wickets at the Dr. Soni Stadium in Jaipur, where Hyderabad could only manage 210 after being asked to bat first. It was an easy chase for the Services who refused to let go of their wicket and surpassed. Tanmay Agarwal has been the most successful batter for Hyderabad this year and scored 45 runs in the game. Rahul Buddhi, who scored a fine 80 off 87 balls in the previous match against Services, has shown he can be a useful batter lower down the order. Kartikeya Kak picked 2 wickets in the previous outing.
Maharashtra trumped Meghalaya in their previous game, chasing a target of 228 with almost 10 overs to spare. Om Bhosale has been the standout performer for them throughout their campaign but it was Siddharth Mhatre and Nikhil Naik who stole the show with their knocks of 87 & 71* runs. Sachin Bhosale picked 3 wickets of the Meghalaya batting order. Maharashtra will have confidence going into this game after a win but they have to remember the fact that they will be facing a much better squad than Meghalaya in their next outing.
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra
Test
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Batters
Om Bhosale to be the top batter for Maharashtra
Om Bhosale is a splendid opener for the team and has managed to amass 221 runs, highest in the team, in 4 games with an average of 55.25. He struck a century and a fifty and possesses a strike rate of over 100 in the competition.
Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad's top batter
Tanmay Agarwal has scored 210 runs in 4 games for Hyderabad with an average of 52.50. He will be walking in as the best batting prospect for his side in the competition. He scored 45 runs in his last game and has been consistently playing important knocks in the competition.
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers
Pradeep Dadhe to be the top bowler for Maharashtra
Pradeep Dadhe has picked a total of 5 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 4.42 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in his last outing against Meghalaya.
Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad
Ravi Teja is a major bowling threat for all the teams in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games for his team and managed an economy rate of 6.55 in the tournament. He picked a single wicket in his last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Maharashtra
- Maharashtra to win the match @ 1.52 (Dafabet)
- Hyderabad to win the match @ 2.60 (Dafabet)
Dafabet