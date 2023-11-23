Hyderabad vs Manipur Match Prediction HYD 99 % Chance of Winning MANP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad and Manipur are slated for their second encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. It will be held at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Chances of Winning

Hyderabad exhibited sheer dominance and prowess in their recent Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign. Their 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy season was already respectable since they won five out of seven matches and stood third in the Group A standings. This year, they took it one step further in their SMA Trophy outing as they finished the season with six wins out of seven matches in total. All of their victories were achieved by exceptional margins considering they beat Meghalaya by nine wickets, Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram by six wickets, Mumbai by 23 runs and Haryana by five wickets.

Manipur is on the opposite end of the spectrum. They went entirely winless during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy and languished in last place in the Group A standings. Their fate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season was just as bad and their only redeemable showing was against Arunachal Pradesh, whom they defeated by eight wickets.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 99%

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

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Hyderabad vs Manipur Betting Tips

Tilak Varma, Hyderabad’s captain, performed an incredible knock with the bat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he accumulated 288 runs in seven innings, including a half-century and a century. Tanmay Agarwal, their opening batter, scored 202 runs in seven innings. Ravi Teja, however, was quite possibly their most valuable player, given that he was the leading wicket-taker of the entire tournament with 19 wickets in seven innings.

Manipur’s squad was slightly underwhelming, but Kangabam Priyojit was their standout batsman with 201 runs in seven innings in the same tournament. Prafullomani Singh, their wicket-keeper batsman, trailed behind with 155 runs in seven innings. Rex Rajkumar was their leading wicket-taker with six wickets to his credit in seven innings.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur. No major tournament match or international series has been played at this venue so far. The last match held here was during the Women’s Under 15 One Day Trophy between Hyderabad and Delhi. The former won the match after batting first. Given this outcome, the toss winner could opt for the same in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is going to be rather conducive for a game of cricket as there is no chance of precipitation. It is likely to be sunny with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Rahul Singh, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Tilak Varma (C) All-rounder Rahul Singh Batter Chandan Sahani Batter Bhavesh Seth Wicket-keeper Chama Milind All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Ravi Teja Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad is incredibly dominant at the moment and seem to be nearly invincible given the strength of their squad.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim.

Predicted Playing XI

Basir Rahman Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Bikash Singh All-rounder L Kishan Singha Batter Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur will have their work cut out for them in the next match as Hyderabad is a formidable opponent to go up against. Their inability to garner any wins will set them back further.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Manipur faced each other for the first time in the previous season wherein the former won in dominant fashion by seven wickets with 131 balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hyderabad - 1

Manipur - 0

Hyderabad vs Manipur Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Manipur

In Manipur’s previous encounter against Gujarat, they were unable to sustain their opening partnership as Basir Rahman’s wicket fell in 1.5 overs after achieving a partnership of 15 runs along with Kangabam Priyojit. Hyderabad, in contrast, had a brilliant opening partnership in their last match against Haryana. Their opening duo of Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu established a partnership of 52 runs before the former got out at the five-over mark. There is a huge disparity in performance and Hyderabad can be expected to do something similar in the upcoming match.

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Hyderabad vs Manipur Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma, Hyderabad’s skipper, was their most significant contributor with the bat as he accumulated 288 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with a strike rate of 143.28 and an average of 96.00. He was also their second highest run scorer in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 402 runs in seven innings. Considering his consistency and reliability as a batsman, there is a big chance he will be able to maintain his position as their best batter.

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Kangabam Priyojit, Manipur’s opening batsman, was leading the run charts of his team with 201 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Although his strike rate was rather low considering it stood at 91.78, he was well ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs scored. He can be anticipated to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Hyderabad vs Manipur Best Bowlers

Ravi Teja to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Ravi Teja was easily their most valuable bowler during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy considering he had a massive haul of 19 wickets in seven innings, earning him the position of the top wicket-taker of the entire tournament. He was also highly economical with the ball, given that his economy rate was 7.11. His numbers speak for themselves and he can absolutely be expected to replicate his recent performance.

Rex Rajkumar to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Rex Rajkumar has proven to be incredibly consistent with the ball. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker for his team with six wickets in seven innings. In the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was tied as their top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five innings. Taking his upward trajectory into account, he could be relied upon to remain the top bowler for his team.