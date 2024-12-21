Facts:

The only limited overs match that Nagaland has avoided defeat in in the last three years was against Madhya Pradesh when the match was abandoned.

Hyderabad’s opener Tanmay Agarwal set the record of scoring the fastest triple century in first class cricket in January this year.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Nagaland are winless in the 12 matches they have played in the revamped format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have lost all matches and finished bottom of their respective groups ever since the plate and elite divisions were merged. Their chances of winning the match are slim to none.

Hyderabad haven’t been able to set the tournament alight, failing to qualify for the knockouts in six years. However, they should have enough firepower to swat Nagaland aside in Ahmedabad and begin their hunt for the elusive knockout stages spot.

Hyderabad Chance of Winning - 97%

Nagaland Chance of Winning - 3%

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Hyderabad vs Nagaland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Hyderabad couldn’t have handpicked an easier opponent to play their opening match. They are expected to dominate on all fronts.

Our first pick would be to pick a top order batter from Hyderabad and we’re going with the opening pair of Rohit Rayudu and Tanmay Agarwal. With Nagaland’s bowlers picking up a grand total of 1 wicket in their last two matches, Hyderabad’s openers are set to shine in Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

The Gujarat Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad is yet to host a match. The captain that wins the toss might lean towards bowling first in order to assess the conditions before sending their players to bat.

Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have favourable conditions for a game of cricket with the maximum temperature at 27 degrees celsius and minimum at 21 degrees celsius. Nagaland’s hopes of relying on the weather to help them have been dashed with there being no chance of rain on the day.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland News & Player List

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Chama Milind, Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Ali Diamond, G Anikethreddy, Ajay Dev Goud, Gaurav Reddy, Mohammad Muddassir, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aelgani Varun Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu Allrounder Abhirath Reddy Batter Ajay Dev Goud Allrounder Gaurav Reddy Allrounder Tilak Varma Allrounder Rahul Radesh Wicketkeeper Saranu Nishanth Bowler Nitesh Reddy Allrounder Chama Milind Bowler G Anikethreddy Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad have won their last two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but failed to win the three before that. The SMAT saw them lose four out of the seven matches they played.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Chetan Bist (wk), Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tahmeed Rahman, Dip Borah, Hem Chetri, Khrievitso Kense, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Nagaho Chishi, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Raja Swarnkar, Yugandhar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan Allrounder Hokaito Zhimoni Batter Hem Chetri Batter Chetan Bist Wicketkeeper Tahmeed Rahman Allrounder Imliwati Lemtur Allrounder Raja Swarnkar Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland have failed to win any match in limited overs cricket in the last three years. The only points they won during this time came in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when their match against Madhya Pradesh was abandoned which saw them share the points.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Head to Head

The match in Ahmedabad is the first time that Hyderabad will face Nagaland.

Head to Head

Hyderabad: 0

Nagaland: 0

Draw: 0

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Betting Odds

It is not just Nagaland’s bowlers, but the batsmen haven’t been able to get going either. Hence, we believe the team’s vice-captain Chama Milind will bag himself a few wickets. The 30-year-old has taken a wicket in each of his team’s last 5 matches in limited overs cricket and he’ll back himself to add to that tally against Nagaland.

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Hyderabad vs Nagaland Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s top batsman

With 2 centuries and a half century, Tanmay Agarwal was Hyderabad’s top scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. The 29-year-old opening batsman has scored 510 runs in his last 10 one-day matches, making him the in-form batsman of the team.

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s top batsman

Nagaland’s hopes of posting a decent total against Hyderabad will be pinned on captain Rongsen Jonathan. The all-rounder averages almost 30 in List A cricket and will aim to provide stability to the team’s middle order.

Hyderabad vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Chama Milind to be Hyderabad’s top bowler

Hyderabad’s vice-captain Chama Milind is set to spearhead the team’s bowling attack in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The medium pacer has taken 400 wickets in List A cricket and will be keen on adding more to his tally against a hapless Nagaland attack.

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur is looking in good touch, having picked five wickets in the last three SMAT matches for Nagaland. The 32-year-old allrounder will look to make his experience count and restrict Hyderabad’s batters.