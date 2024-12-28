Facts: Puducherry captain Arun Karthik has played two seven-plus knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Hyderabad captain returned to form with a fifty against Saurashtra on Thursday

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal has scores of 51 and 64, 33 in the ongoing tournament

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Hyderabad lost their second consecutive match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after going down by six wickets against Saurashtra on Thursday. They were asked to bat first as they were restricted to 244/8 in 50 overs. Later, Saurashtra chased down the target after a brilliant hundred by Harvik Desai and a fifty by Jay Gohil. Hyderabad kicked off their campaign with a 42-run win over Nagaland, and lost to Mumbai in their second match.

Puducherry defeated Nagaland by three wickets on Thursday. Like Hyderabad, Puducherry also kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket win over Saurashtra, but lost their second match to Karnataka by three wickets.

Both the teams have looked average so far, and an even contest is expected when they lock horns against each other. However, Hyderabad will have a slight bit of upper hand in the match. Their captain Tilka Varma returned to form, and the likes of Tanmay Agarwal and Aravelly Avanish are also looking good. Apart from their performance against Saurashtra, their bowling unit has also looked good. They restricted Nagaland to 234/8 and had Mumbai seven down while defending 170.

Puducherry batters panicked after their successful run-chase against Saurashtra. They were restricted to 211/9 against Karnataka, and lost seven wickets and took 43 overs to chase 210 versus Nagaland. They could also manage to pick just six Nagaland wickets. An able bowling attack and a better firepower in the batting department is expected to keep Hyderabad ahead of Puducherry.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 91%

Puducherry chance of winning - 9%

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Hyderabad vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma scored 57 runs off 81 balls against Saurashtra. The watchful knock consisted of three fours and a six. The young southpaw is expected to take a lot of confidence from it and return to his flamboyant best against Puducherry. A handy knock was expected from Tilak after his twin failures in the first two innings of the ongoing tournament. Hyderabad is in need of a big win, and the 22-year-old would be looking to lead from the front with a massive knock. Tilak Varma has scored 1361 List A runs at an average in excess of 48.

Puducherry all-rounder Aman Khan continued to impress in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 as he scored unbeaten 70 off 52 balls against Nagaland. The innings consisted of six fours and three sixes. He also picked a wicket in the match. He scored unbeaten 46 and picked two wickets against Saurashtra, and followed it with 45 runs and two wickets against Karnataka.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

Nagaland opted to bowl first against Hyderabad in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad won the match by 42 runs. In the second match here, Saurashtra defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets after being asked to bowl first. On Thursday, Mumbai opted to bowl first and thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. The team winning the toss can opt to bowl first once against at Gujarat College Ground.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 28. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 26 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 62 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI







Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Aravelly Avanish (w) Wicketkeeper-batter Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama V Milind Bowler Ajay Dev Goud Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler













Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad lost their last match against Saurashtra by six wickets. Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by 42 runs in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They lost to Mumbai by three wickets in their second match. Overall, they have lost two of their last five matches.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram

Puducherry Playing XI







Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Akash Kargave Batter Mohit Kale Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Vijai Raja Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler







Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry defeated Nagaland by three wickets in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They defeated Saurashtra by five wickets in the first match before losing to Mumbai by three wickets in the second game. Overall, they have lost three of their last matches.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

Hyderabad and Puducherry will be playing their first List A match against each other on Saturday.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Odds

Hyderabad opening partnership to be over 19.5

Hyderabad opening pair of Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy have impressed in the tournament so far. They partnered for 88 runs in the first match against Nagaland, and then scored 85 runs together against Mumbai. Notably, Hyderabad were bundled out for 169 in 38.1 overs against Mumbai. Abhirath Reddy was replaced with Rohit Rayudu in the third match against Saurashtra as Hyderabad's opening stand could last for 3.3 overs and six runs only. Rayudu was dismissed for a seven-ball duck. Hyderabad are expected to return to their previous opening pair of Agarwal and Reddy against Puducherry. The duo is expected to score at least 20 runs together like their other two outings.

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Hyderabad vs Puducherry Top Batters

Aravelly Avanish to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish has shown great form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He started with a hundred against Nagaland, and then scored a fifty against Mumbai. In his third outing against Saurashtra, the 19-year-old scored another fifty. His 56-ball innings consisted of six fours. Another handy knock could be on the cards for the youngster against Puducherry.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry captain Arun Karthik could manage to score only five runs against Nagaland. However, the team did not suffer and managed a three-wicket win. But the 38-year-old very well understands the importance of his contribution if Puducherry are to beat Hyderabad. The right-hander would once again look to prove his mettle with the bat after scoring unbeaten 73 against Saurashtra and 71 against Karnataka. He has scores of 5, 71, 73, 30 (T20), 41 (T20), 35 (T20), 30 (T20) and 52 (T20) in his last eight innings across formats.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Saranu Nishanth to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Saranu Nishanth failed to pick any wicket in the third match of his List A career but we can expect the young colt to bounce back. The 19-year-old pacer was very impressive in the first two matches. He picked two wickets for 25 runs against Nagaland, and then scalped three wickets for 42 runs against Mumbai. The 19-year-old bowled five wickets against Saurashtra and gave away 39 runs without taking any wickets as Hyderabad struggled and lost to Saurashtra. Hyderabad are counting on Nishanth and he is expected to bring his best against under-confident Puducherry batters.

Sidak Gurvinder Singh to be the top bowler for Puducherry

The Varanasi-born Puducherry cricketer picked four of the six wickets against Nagaland on Thursday. On the top of that, the 25-year-old conceded just 35 runs in 10 overs. Sidak, who has played just three List A matches till date, picked one wicket against Saurashtra. The left-arm spinner holds a good record in first-class cricket where he has picked 15 wickets in four outings. The economical four-wicket haul against Nagaland has made him a bowler to watch out for in Hyderabad vs Puducherry clash.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hyderabad Hyderabad to win @ 1.08 (Parimatch)

Puducherry to win @ 6.23 (Parimatch) Hyderabad are more likely to beat Puducherry in their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 match because of a better batting unit and a potent group of bowlers. Hyderabad were outplayed by Saurashtra but Tilak Varma's return to form is a massive news. With a couple of other in-form batters Hyderabad are very likely to put the scoreboard pressure. Puducherry lost seven wickets and took 43 overs to chase down 210 against Nagaland, and Hyderabad would have taken a note. Also, Hyderabad would be more motivated to get back to winning ways after suffering two back-to-back losses. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





