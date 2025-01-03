Facts: Hyderabad captain Tilka Varma scored 99 runs in his last outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 vs Karnataka

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma smashed 170 off just 96 balls against Saurashtra on Monday

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh has smashed back-to-back hundreds, and would be aiming to make it three in a row against Hyderabad

Hyderabad vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Hyderabad have won their last two matches but are the sixth-ranked team in eight-team Group C points table. They defeated Karnataka by three wickets in their last match. They chased down a 321-run target in the final over.

Punjab, on the other hand, are Group C table-toppers, winning four of their first five matches. They defeated Saurashtra by 57 runs in their last outing. Punjab scored 424/5, and then restricted Saurashtra to 367 in the high-scoring match.

Punjab will once again have a high chance of winning against Hyderabad. Their batters have been in top form, and their bowlers have also done a very decent job. Hyderabad batters and bowlers have blown hot and cold in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. While they chased down 321 against Karnataka, they were six down while chasing 99 against Puducherry. They were also restricted to 244/8 against Saurashtra, and bundled out for 169 against Mumbai.

Punjab are in tremendous form, and surviving hiccups against them would be very difficult for Hyderabad. The bowling depth of Punjab on top of their aggressive batting display is a bonus, and therefore Hyderabad are going to have a very tough outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Hyderabad chance of winning - %

Punjab chance of winning - %

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Hyderabad vs Punjab Betting Tips

Aelgani Varun Goud walked in to bat at number six and smashed a flamboyant hundred as Hyderabad gunned down 321 against Karnataka on Monday. His unbeaten 109-run knock came off 82 balls only as he hit seven fours and five sixes. Goud also hit an unbeaten fifty against Nagaland, but followed with scores of 1, 7 and 13 not out in the innings thereafter. The hundred against a team like Karnataka is expected to do wonders for him.

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh was once again amongst runs in the last mach against Saurashtra. He scored 125 runs off 95 balls in an innings which consisted of 11 fours and eight sixes. He scored an unbeaten 150 in his previous outing against Mumbai. The two hundreds have made him the leading run-scorer. for Punjab. He has scored a total of 336 runs in five matches at an average of 112.00.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Toss Prediction

Nagaland opted to bowl first in the last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. However they lost to Mumbai by 198 runs. In the second-last match, Karnataka opted to bowl first in the last match played at the venue. They hammered Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets. In the third-last match here, Saurashtra opted to bowl first and defeated Hyderabad by six wickets. In the first match of the ongoing season at the venue, Punjab opted to bowl first and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. In the second match here, Karnataka opted to bowl and defeated Puducherry by three wickets. Team winning the toss is very likely to bowl once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 3. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 22 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 53 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 10 km/h.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter P Nitesh Reddy Batter Aravelly Avanish (w) Wicketkeeper-batter K Nitesh Reddy Batter Chama V Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad stunned Karnataka with a three-wicket win in their last match against Karnataka. Earlier, Hyderabad lost two matches in a row before beating Puducherry by four wickets. They suffered defeats against Mumbai, and Saurashtra. They kicked off their campaign with a 42-run win against Nagaland.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Baltej Singh, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Pukhraj Mann, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Sohraab Dhaliwal

Punjab Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma/ Gurnoor Brar Bowler Prerit Dutta Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Recent Form

Punjab defeated Saurashra by 57 runs in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They defeated Mumbai by eight wickets 126 balls remaining in their second-last match. In their third-last match, Mumbai fought hard but lost by one wicket against Karnataka. Earlier, they defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets before beating Nagaland by five wickets in their second game.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka and Punjab have played two List A matches against each other till date. Punjab have emerged victorious on both the occasions. However, the two sides last locked horns in 2015.





Hyderabad vs Punjab Odds

Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5

Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma partnered for 298 runs in their last match against Saurashtra. Both the batters scored a hundred each, and the massive partnership came off just 187 balls. They were equally impressive in their second-last match against Punjab as they partnered for 150 runs off just 131 balls. In the match, Prabhsimran scored 150 not out off 101 balls, while captain Abhishek chipped in with 66 runs off 52 balls. Abhishek, and Prabhsimran have upped the ante at the right time, and a solid opening stand looks on the card against Hyderabad as well.

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Hyderabad vs Punjab Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

The Hyderabad captain played a key role in Hyderabad's big win against Karnataka. He scored 99 runs off 106 balls, and was also involved in a handsome 112-run partnership with Aelgani Varun Goud. The innings from the southpaw consisted of seven fours and a six. After getting out for ducks in the first two matches of the tournament, Varma smashed a fifty against Saurashtra. The 22-year-old missed out on a hundred by one run in his last outing, and he would be determined to score in triple digits at least once in the tournament. Hyderabad are technically out of the quarter-finals race, and Tilak Varma would be aiming to make the most of the last two chances.

Abhishek Sharma to be the top batter for Punjab

Abhishek Sharma was at his brutal best against Saurashtra on Monday. The southpaw scored 170 runs off just 96 balls. The innings from Abhishek consisted of 22 fours and eight sixes. The 24-year-old scored 66 runs in his second-last match against Mumbai. He is now the second-highest run-scorer from Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Abhishek has also picked seven wickets in the tournament, and that has further increased his confidence with the bat. He would be eyeing another flamboyant knock against Hyderabad in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Chama V Milind to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Hyderabad left-arm pacer Chama V Milind impressed once against Karnataka. He picked three wickets for 66 runs in 10 overs. He picked a five-fer against Puducherry. He gave away just 13 runs in 9.5 overs to pick five wickets and help Puducherry bundle out Puducherry for 98. The 30-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad in the ongoing List A competition. He has 11 wickets to his name at an average of 14.81 and an economy rate of 4.19. Overall, Milind has 93 wickets to his name in 50 List A matches.

Sanvir Singh to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Punjab pacer Sanvir Singh was impressive in the match against Saurashtra. In the high-scoring match which saw the two teams scoring almost 800 runs, Sanvir picked three wickets for just 37 runs in eight overs. He picked the wickets of in-form batters Jay Gohil, and Arpit Vasavada, and also bagged Chirag Jani in his kitty. Sanvir also picked two wickets against Mumbai. Overall, he has picked seven wickets in five matches at a brilliant average of 16.00, and economy rate of 3.86.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Hyderabad to win @ 3.76 (Parimatch)

Punjab to win @ 1.21 (Parimatch) Punjab are in a strong position to beat Hyderabad in their second-last group stage game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They have lost just one match so far, and that to was a narrow one-wicket defeat at the hands of Karnataka. The Abhishek Sharma-led team is in really good shape, and are expected to make life really difficult for inconsistent Hyderabad. Punjab scored over 400 runs in their last match against a decent Saurashtra bowling unit, and that would have further boosted the morale of the team. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







