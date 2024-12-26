Facts: Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma has failed to open his account in his first two outings of Vizay Hazare Trophy

Saurashtra opener Sheldon Jackson scored flamboyant 45 not out off 22 balls against Arunachal Pradesh

Aravelly Avanish of Hyderabad has smashed a hundred and a fifty in his first two outings

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Hyderabad won their first match against Nagaland by 42 runs before going down by three wickets against Mumbai. They are going to face a tough challenge from Saurashtra. While Hyderabad were bundled out for 276 in 48.1 overs against Nagaland, they were rolled over for 169 against Mumbai. Also, Nagaland managed to score 234 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, lost by five wickets against Puducherry and then defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Saurashtra scored 285/8 against Puducherry and dragged the match till the penultimate over. They learnt their lessons quickly and came up with a more aggressive batting display against Arunachal to chase down 132 runs in 9.3 overs only.

Saurashtra have always been a well-rounded team, and are considered amongst one of the more consistent teams in the domestic circuit. They also have a very able leader in Jaydev Unadkat, and they would be looking to beat Hyderabad, who are looking off-balanced and under pressure.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 40 %

Saurashtra chance of winning - 60 %

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Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma has been twice dismissed for a duck in as many matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The poor run of the star batter has also rubbed on the Hyderabad side, and the southpaw would be raring to make amends in the match against Saurashtra. The southpaw has scored two hundreds and two fifties in his last 10 outings (both hundreds for India). He scored 46 runs in his last outing before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Assuming that the twin failures are just a blip, we can expect him to score big against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra number three Jay Gohil scored 41 runs off 17 balls against Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. His innings consisted of eight fours and a six. The 24-year-old is trying to find his feet in the longer formats of the game, and the quickfire knock is expected to boost his confidence. Overall, he has featured in nine matches till date and scored 152 runs at an average of 21.71.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

In the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, Punjab opted to bowl first and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. In the second match at the venue in the ongoing tournament, Karnataka opted to bowl and defeated Puducherry by three wickets. Team winning the toss could look to bowl once again here.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 26. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 67 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 13 km/h.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI











Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Aravelly Avanish (w) Wicketkeeper-batter Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama V Milind Bowler Ajay Dev Goud Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler









Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by 42 runs in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They lost to Mumbai by three wickets in their last match. Overall, they have lost just one of their last four matches.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Playing XI









Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Parswaraj Rana All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Pranav Karia Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra lost their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Puducherry by five wickets. In their second match, they hammered Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Like Hyderabad, they have also lost just one of their last four matches.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In the last five List A matches between Hyderabad and Saurashtra, Hyderabad have won two matches and Saurashtra two. If we take a sample size of the last three matches between the two sides, Hyderabad have emerged victorious on two occasions including the last match in 2022 where they registered a five-wicket win over Saurashtra.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson are shaping out well together. The partnered for 25 runs together in their first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Puducherry. Desai scored 14 off 20, while Jackson scored 71 off 94. In the second match Desai and Jackson scored 14 and unbeaten 45 runs respectively. The first wicket partnership between them accounted for 26 runs. The pair would look to have a longer run with each other when they come out to bat against Saurashtra. They should easily manage to score over 20 runs together.

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Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal has scored back-to-back fifties in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored 51 against Nagaland and followed it with a 74-ball 64 against Mumbai. The innings consisted of nine fours and a six. Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy and wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish are the only the batters who have contributed generously with the bat for Hyderabad so far. Tanmay Agarwal knows that his role becomes crucial under such circumstances, and he would be aiming for another good outing for his team. Overall, he has played 55 List A matches and scored 2438 runs at an average of 48.76.

Sheldon Jackson to be the top batter for Saurashtra

The opening slot has just clicked for 38-year-old Sheldon Jackson. After a watchful 72 off 94 against Puducherry, Jackson cut himself loose against Arunachal Pradesh, scoring unbeaten 45 runs off just 22 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours and a six. Jackson is looking to make a statement and we can expect some more solid knocks from him. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 2770 runs in 83 List A matches at an average of 37.43. He has nine List A hundreds to his name.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Saranu Nishanth to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

As per our prediction Saranu Nishanth emerged as Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker against Mumbai. He bowled eight overs for 42 runs and three wickets. He picked the wickets of Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar. The right-arm pacer was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad against Nagaland. With an economy rate of 3.1, he picked two wickets. The 19-year-old has impressed in his first two List A outings, and would be hoping to make further impact in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Pranav Karia to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Saurashtra off-spinner Pranav Karia was mighty impressive in his outing against Arunachal Pradesh. The 26-year-old picked four wickets for 44 runs in nine matches. He picked two wickets in the first match against Puducherry and three in his fourth last match against Railways in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Karia has kicked off his List A career in style and would be looking to make a further impression against Tilak Varma's Hyderabad.