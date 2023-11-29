Hyderabad vs Services Match Prediction HYD 64 % Chance of Winning SER 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Hyderabad and Services will square off at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur, on November 29, 2023, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their encounter will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Hyderabad vs Services Chances of Winning

Hyderabad faced their first defeat of the season in their previous match against Chhattisgarh. They lost the toss and were relegated to bat first, setting a target of 271/9. However, it was not good enough as Chhattisgarh chased it down in 48.1 overs, emerging victorious by six wickets with eleven balls to spare.

Services did not have much to worry about in their last match against Manipur, wherein they won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Manipur to set the target. Manipur could only put up a score of 159/9 by the end of 50 overs and Services was able to breeze past them in just 23.2 overs, winning by nine wickets with 160 balls remaining.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 64%

Services chance of winning - 36%

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Hyderabad vs Services Betting Tips

Hyderabad’s squad has showcased incredible prowess so far in the tournament as Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Singh and Rahul Buddhi have all surpassed the 100-run milestone in just three innings - they scored 165, 148, 121 and 103 runs, respectively. Ravi Teja is leading their bowling attack with five wickets in three innings, followed by Rakshan Readdi who has bagged four wickets so far.

Services has also shown similar strength, considering Anshul Gupta, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankhar and Shubham Rohilla have each accumulated 189, 138, 136 and 123 runs, respectively. Arjun Sharma stands as their leading wicket-taker at the moment with six wickets in the bag. Trailing behind in second place is Varun Choudhary with five wickets so far.

Hyderabad vs Services Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur. The last encounter held at the venue during the tournament was between Jharkhand and Meghalaya. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, but it turned out to be a mistake as Jharkhand went on to post a total of 339/5 in 45 overs. In their chase, Meghalaya managed a total of 127/3 in 30 overs before the match was truncated due to the rain, leading Jharkhand to win by 92 runs (VJD method). Given this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first and give themselves an advantage without too much interruption from the rain.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is likely to be quite cloudy, but there is a mere 10% chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh, Nitin Sai Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh (C) Batter Chandan Sahani Batter Rahul Buddhi Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Nitin Sai Yadav Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s form has been rather positive so far, having claimed two victories in the past three matches.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Vineet Dhankhar Batter Nitin Yadav All-rounder Poonam Poonia All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Arjun Sharma Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper

Services Team Form

Services has showcased some brilliant performances so far and their squad is quite well-rounded at the moment.

Hyderabad vs Services Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Services have squared off three times in the history of the tournament, and the latter has been successful in beating Hyderabad on two occasions, while Hyderabad won their last encounter against each other.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Hyderabad - 1

Services - 2

Hyderabad vs Services Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Hyderabad

Hyderabad posted a brilliant opening partnership in their last match against Chhattisgarh as their opening pair, Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu, collaborated to score 78 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 16.5 overs. This was an impressive feat but Services performed even better in their previous match against Manipur since Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan, their opening batsmen, mustered an opening partnership of 105 runs until the former’s wicket fell in 20.1 overs. That was the only wicket they lost in the match and considering how impressive their showing was, it is likely that Services would be able to outperform Hyderabad in terms of first wicket partnership.

Hyderabad vs Services Test Dr Soni Stadium, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Services Best Batters

Rohit Rayudu to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Rohit Rayudu, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, is currently their second highest run scorer with 148 runs in three innings. He seemed to have found his rhythm in their previous match against Chhattisgarh, having scored 102 runs from 130 deliveries. He hit five boundaries and five 6s during his innings. Considering his upward trajectory, there is a good possibility he could emerge as their top batsman once again.

Ravi Chauhan to be Services’ Best Batter

Ravi Chauhan is Services’ second highest run-getter at the moment with 138 runs in three innings. He has already hit two half-centuries so far, including their previous match against Maniput where he scored 62 runs from 73 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 84.93. He was the top batsman of the match and, given his consistency, can be relied upon to continue as their top batter in the next match as well.

Hyderabad vs Services Best Bowlers

Rakshan Readdi to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Rakshan Readdi stands as Hyderabad’s second highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings. He bowled a decent spell against Chhattisgarh in their previous match - he bowled eight overs and conceded 47 runs, giving him an economy rate of 5.87. He also managed to claim one wicket. Given that he has been quite consistent in his ability to take wickets, he can be expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Services at the moment with six wickets in three innings. He bowled a brilliant spell against Manipur in their last match - he delivered ten overs and conceded a mere 28 runs which translated to an economy rate of just 2.80. He was able to capture three wickets during the process, making him the top bowler of the entire match. There is a good chance he will be able to replicate his performance and emerge as their top bowler in the next game, too.