Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Match Prediction HYD 25 % Chance of Winning VID 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On December 3, 2023, Hyderabad and Vidarbha will encounter each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Hyderabad has, surprisingly, been receiving the short end of the stick with three back-to-back losses. Their last encounter was against Maharashtra, wherein they lost the toss and were relegated to bat first. They posted a respectable total of 315/5, but it proved to be less than ideal considering that their opponents chased it down in 49.4 overs, winning by three wickets with two balls remaining.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, has had an absolutely perfect run in the tournament so far with five wins out of five matches. Their previous match against Chhattisgarh was excellent despite having lost the toss. They were tasked with batting first and set a target of 282/6 by the end of 42 overs as the match was truncated due to the rain. Chhattisgarh struggled in chasing it and ended up losing by a mere nine runs.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 25%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 75%

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Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Tanmay Agarwal cemented his position as the highest run-getter for Hyderabad with 313 runs in five innings, which includes two centuries. Rahul Buddhi rose through the ranks and emerged as the second highest run scorer for the team with 241 runs in five innings. Their skipper, Rahul Singh, has amassed 194 runs so far in the same number of innings. Kartikeya Kak is their leading bowler at the moment with nine wickets under his belt, followed by Rakshan Readdi and Ravi Teja with six wickets each.

Aman Mokhade stands as Vidarbha’s top batsman with 210 runs in four innings and Atharva Taide, their skipper, follows closely behind with 207 runs in five innings. The rest of the team is quite far behind in terms of runs as Karun Nair is next with 11 runs in four innings. Darshan Nalkande continues to exert his dominance in the bowling department with 14 wickets in five innings. Akshay Karnewar is a close second with 11 wickets to his credit.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Jharkhand and Manipur were the teams that played their previous match at the venue, wherein the former won the toss and opted to bat first. This was a masterstroke as they were able to attain a score of 286/5 and defend it efficiently. During their defense, Manipur faltered quite a bit and only managed to score 163 runs by the end of 50 overs, losing eight wickets along the way. Jharkhand emerged as the victors by 123 runs. Given this result, the toss winner of the forthcoming match could opt to bat first and make use of the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions at Jaipur on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh, Nitin Sai Yadav, Aravelly Avanish.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh (C) Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Aravelly Avanish Wicket-keeper Rahul Buddhi Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Nitin Sai Yadav Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s form has taken a severe downturn and they do not seem to be in a position to overcome Vidarbha.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Umesh Yadav Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been displaying absolutely dominant form and could win their next fixture as well.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Vidarbha have locked horns once in the tournament during the 2018 season wherein the latter won by a margin of 237 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hyderabad - 0

Vidarbha - 1

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s opening partnership fell through rather quickly in their previous match against Maharashtra. Openers Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu could only manage a meagre partnership of three runs when the latter got out in 1.5 overs. Vidarbha had a much better showing against Chhattisgarh in their last encounter, wherein their opening duo of Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey posted an opening partnership of 81 runs and kept it alive for 16 overs, which is when the skipper’s wicket was taken. There is a world of difference in their performance and it seems likely that Vidarbha could establish a better first wicket partnership.

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Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, has been absolutely incredible so far in the tournament, having accumulated 313 runs in five innings which includes two centuries. One of those was against Maharashtra in their last match, wherein he scored 103 runs from 117 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and a six. He seems to be in brilliant form and can be expected to carry the momentum into the upcoming match and be the top batter for the team.

Dhruv Shorey to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

In just his second innings of the season against Chhattisgarh, Dhruv Shorey managed to knock a ton of runs for the team, scoring 01 runs from 99 deliveries with a strike rate of 102.02. He hit 13 boundaries in total during his innings. He has accumulated 105 runs so far and took one match to settle in and find his rhythm. He seems to be in brilliant shape and can be anticipated to remain their top batsman in the next match.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Kartikeya Kak to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Kartikeya Kak has been excellent with the ball, having captured nine wickets in five innings, making him the top bowler of the team. He demonstrated his wicket-taking prowess in their last match against Maharashtra - he bowled 9.4 overs, conceded 60 runs and captured a whopping five wickets, giving him an economy rate of 6.00. Needless to say, he was the top wicket-taker of the match and he can be expected to emerge as their best bowler once again.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Darshan Nalkande has claimed a whopping 14 wickets in just five innings until now with an overall economy rate of just 4.05. He was tied as the top bowler of the team in their previous encounter against Chhattisgarh, he delivered nine overs and allowed 58 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.44. He claimed two wickets in the process and can be relied upon to be their premier bowler once again.