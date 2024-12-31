Facts: In the last clash between the sides, Jammu and Kashmir won the game by 182 runs (2023).

J&K is placed at the 6th place of the group D table whereas Mizoram occupy the 7th place in the standings.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram will meet in their next Group D clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. The match will be hosted at Vizzy Stadium, Vizianagaram. It will take place on December 31, 2024 and commence from 9:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir struggled for consistency last season as they only managed two wins in the group stages. This led to their easy exit after the group games. The team had a terrible start this season as well. They are coming from two consecutive losses in their current campaign. They lost their last game against Tamil Nadu. With 2 points and a net run rate of -2.599, the team is placed at the 6th position of the Group D standings.

Mizoram had a dismal last season. The team faced a series of losses in the previous season and finished near the bottom of their group with seven losses and a win. The team has had no success in this season as well. With two losses in three games, they are placed at the bottom of the group standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -2.599.

Jammu & Kashmir's chance of winning: 99%

Mizoram' chance of winning: 1%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Mizoram to score low before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Mizoram finished 7th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Jehu Anderson and Marty Lalrinhlua this season. However, the openers were disappointed with their performances. They secured an opening partnership of 4 runs against Uttar Pradesh in the first game. The pair scored 12 runs against Chandigarh for their opening partnership. The batters are struggling with then level of cricket in the competition and are expected to give away an early wicket in the next game against Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

Vizianagaram's weather on December 31, 2024, will be warm and hazy, with a high of 31°C (87°F) and a low of 18°C (65°F). Dry conditions are expected, making it suitable for outdoor activities.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Khiangte Vanrotlinga

Predicted Playing XI

Jehu Anderson Wicketkeeper Agni Chopra Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Marty Lalrinhlua Batter Lalhriatrenga Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Khiangte Vanrotlinga Bowler Lalnunkima Varte Bowler Parvez Ahmed All-rounder Bobby Zothansanga (c) Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram come into the match having lost 3 of their last 5 matches in the format. The team batted poorly in the last game and were bundled out for 169 runs in the game. The team could not do much with their bowling as well and had to suffer a huge defeat.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vanshaj Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Dogra Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Auqib Nabi Dar Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Vivrant Sharma Batter Sunil Kumar All-rounder Musaif Ajaz All-rounder Abdul Samad Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir batted well in their first game but will be disappointed after a huge loss against Tamil Nadu. The team bundled out for 162 runs during a long chase in the game. The batters will enjoy batting against Mizoram in the next game. The bowlers will also look to bowl economically.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

In the last clash between the sides, Jammu and Kashmir won the game by 182 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

Mizoram Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Mizoram clashed against Chandigarh in the last game. Batting first, Mizoram scored 169 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. The top order collapsed pretty early but KC Cariappa scored 41 runs while Khiangte Vanrotlinga remained unbeaten at 33 runs. It was a low score to defend. Chandigarh scored 173/4 in 31.2 overs, winning the game by 6 wickets. KC Kariappa and Mohit Jangra picked 2 wickets each for Mizoram but the rest of the bowlers failed to make an impact in the game. Mizoram will not be happy with their performance and will look to do better in the next game.

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Tamil Nadu in the last VHT fixture. Batting first in the game, Tamil Nadu scored 353/6 in the game. Yudhvir Singh picked 2 wickets in the game for J&K and was the best bowler in the squad. The bowlers, overall, were extremely expensive and leaked a bundle of runs. Chasing the target was an uphill task. Shubham Khajuria scored 45 runs and led a good start. However, the rest of the batters bundled out pretty quickly. The team bundled out for 162 runs, giving away a 191 run-victory to Tamil Nadu. Jammu and Kashmir will look to earn their first set of win points in the next game.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Top Batters

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top batsman

Allrounder Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s most potent weapon with the bat. He scored a personal best of 91 not out in one-day cricket last season while his 2024 SMAT season ended with 296 runs in 7 matches. He scored 70 runs in the first game against Uttar Pradesh followed by 7 runs in the next game. He will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Vivrant Sharma was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Jammu and Kashmir last term. With 313 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in the previous season. He scored 63 runs in the opening game but ducked out in the last match. Nevertheless, Sharma will be looking to strike well in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The talisman of the team, Mohit Jangra, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler as well. He ended the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with 11 wickets in 7 matches. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq led the bowling attack in the previous game. He picked 2 wickets in 2 games. He will be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Mizoram to win the match @ 13.00 (Parimatch) Jammu and Kashmir will be favourites to win here. Mizoram is a fairly new team in the competition and have not produced any impactful performance in the current competition. Mizoram is placed at the bottom of the group standings whereas J&K are just above them in the standings. J&K have a better squad in terms of their batting and bowling strength. The sides met once last season where Jammu and Kashmir won the game by 182 runs. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





