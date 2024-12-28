Facts: In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.

J&K is placed at the 6th place of the group D table whereas Tamil Nadu occupy the second place in the standings.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu had a great campaign last year. They topped their group with five wins and a single loss. The team was knocked out in the semi-finals by Haryana. Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in the mix. They have won the title five times. They started their campaign with an ecstatic win over Uttar Pradesh. The team is currently placed at the 2nd place of the Group D standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 2.426.

Jammu and Kashmir struggled for consistency last season as they only managed two wins in the group stages. This led to their easy exit after the group games. The team had a terrible start this season as well. They lost their first game against Vidarbha. With that, they are currently placed at the 6th place of the Group D standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.143. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir's chance of winning: 25%

Tamil Nadu' chance of winning: 75%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

On December 28, 2024, Vizianagaram will experience sunny and pleasant weather, with temperatures ranging from 63°F (17°C) to 87°F (30°C). Ideal conditions for outdoor activities or cricket matches.

Tamil Nadu Player List

R Sai Kishore (c), Jagadeesan N, Indrajith B, Andre Siddharth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth C V, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Ajith Ram S, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Indrajith B Batter Tushar Raheja Batter Jagadeesan N Wicketkeeper Andre Siddharth C Batter Shahrukh Khan Batter Vijay Shankar Allrounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Varun C V Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Mohamed Ali Bowler R Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have won three of their last five matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their last match a loss to Haryana in the semi-final. The five team winner boasts a very strong batting and bowling order. The team will be confident going into the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vanshaj Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Dogra Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Auqib Nabi Dar Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Vivrant Sharma Batter Sunil Kumar All-rounder Musaif Ajaz All-rounder Abdul Samad Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir is coming from a poor season last year. They started this season with a loss against Vidarbha. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

Tamil Nadu Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu clashed against Uttar Pradesh in the last game. Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 284/5 in the game. The top order collapsed pretty early but M Shahrukh Khan (132*) and Mohamed Ali (76*) outshined with their bat to procure a respectable total. While defending the target, they bundled out Uttar Pradesh at 170 runs to win the game by 114 runs with over 14 overs remaining. Every bowler picked a wicket at least in the game. Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Vijay Shankar picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Vidarbha in the last VHT fixture. Batting first in the game, Jammu and Kashmir bundled out for 221 runs in the game. The top order batted pretty well in the game. Vivrant Sharma scored 63 runs while Paras Dogra chipped in 42 runs to the total. Auqib Nabi batted well from the lower order to remain unbeaten at 45 runs. Chasing the target, Vidarbha scored 225/4 in 37.1 overs to win the game by 6 wickets. Abid Mushtaq and Auqib Nabi picked 2 wickets each from J&K.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

M Shahrukh Khan to be Tamil Nadu’s top batsman

M Shahrukh Khan is a terrific middle order batsman. He scored an unbeaten 132 off 85 balls in the last game. He smashed 13 fours and 7 sixes in the process. M Shahrukh Khan will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Vivrant Sharma was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Jammu and Kashmir last term. With 313 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in the previous season. He scored 63 runs in the opening game and was the best batter from the side. He will come in as the best batting pick in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific spinner from the side. He picked 2 wickets in the opening game of the competition. With his spin and economic deliveries, he should step in as the best bowling option from the side in the next game.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq led the bowling attack in the previous game. He picked 2 wickets and maintained an economy rate under 6. He will be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tamil Nadu Kashmir to win the match @ 3.18 (Parimatch)

Tamil Nadu to win the match @ 1.29 (Parimatch) Tamil Nadu will be favourites to win here. The team has a better hold of their squad complimented by their batting and bowling skills. Tamil Nadu has won the title five times before. Tamil Nadu had a great outing in the previous game and are coming here after a win whereas J&K lost their first game this season. The sides share a win each in the two clashes between them. Jammu & ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







