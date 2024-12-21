Facts: Uttar Pradesh’s only group stage loss in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came against Jammu & Kashmir.

Veteran batter Paras Dogra, who was roped in by J&K this season, is the second-highest scorer in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, behind Wassim Jaffer.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir had the last laugh in matches against Uttar Pradesh, having defeated them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this month. They will be hoping to replicate that result in the one-day format in the opening match of the tournament. J&K had a poor season in the last edition, finishing sixth in the group after having qualified for the quarters the season before.

Uttar Pradesh, despite their loss to J&K in the SMAT, reached the quarter-final of the tournament with 5 wins in 7 matches. Their recent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have been similar to J&K’s as they, too, failed to qualify for the knockout stages last season while seeing a quarter-final exit in the 2022-23 edition.

It is expected to be a close match with the 2004-05 winners slightly ahead in the odds.

Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning - 40%

Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning - 60%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

While a 50-over match is yet to be played at the venue, the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw teams chasing end up on the winning side five times in seven matches. We expect teams to follow that trend and bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The rain has decided to make way for cricket to be played with Vizianagaram expected to be relatively dry on matchday. We can expect a full match, but players and fans will have to bear with the humidity despite the respite in temperature.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Sunil Kumar, Lone Nasir, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Shivansh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Abdul Samad Batter Paras Dogra Batter Vivrant Sharma Allrounder Lone Nasir Allrounder Shivansh Sharma Wicketkeeper Auqib Nabi Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Allrounder

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir have lost their last two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In their last five one-day games, they’ve won twice. However, in the SMAT which ended earlier this month, they won 5 of their 7 matches, narrowly missing out on the playoff spots.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma, Kritagya Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Aaqib Khan, Atal Bihari Rai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Vineet Panwar







Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Karan Sharma Allrounder Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Batter Vipraj Nigam Allrounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have 3 consecutive wins in as many matches in the one-day format. Their most recent matches across all formats saw them register 6 wins in 8 games in the SMAT. Interestingly, their only loss in the group stage came against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are yet to face each other in one-day cricket.

Head to Head

Jammu & Kashmir: 0

Uttar Pradesh: 0

Draw: 0

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir’s opening batsman Shubham Khajuria played 6 matches in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy and finished on 241 runs, including a century and a fifty. In the SMAT, he had the highest individual score of the tournament for his team with an unbeaten 85. Khajuria’s form will be key to J&K’s chances of making the knockout stages this season.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman

The team’s leading runscorer in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is our choice to be the team’s best batsman in the match against UP. The versatile left-hander has been in great touch in the 50-over format, averaging 60 in the last 10 matches. He will have the added incentive for scoring as he needs just 163 runs to complete 1000 runs in List A cricket.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s top batsman

Uttar Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Aryan Juyal was the team’s highest runscorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. His recent form is pretty good as well with Juyal scoring 220 runs in the shortest format of the game. The top order batter will be hoping to give his team a good platform at the start of the inning.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Mr. Consistency of the Jammu & Kashmir team, Rasikh Salam, is our choice to be his team’s best bowler in the match. The medium pacer took wickets in each of the matches he played at the SMAT while also bagging 9 wickets in just 5 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s top bowler

We are backing Indian international Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the pick of the bunch of this talented UP bowling attack. He has taken 11 wickets in the last 5 matches in the format while also emerging as UP’s second-most prolific bowler of the SMAT.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Uttar Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir to win - 2.30 (Batery)

Uttar Pradesh to Win - 1.62 (Batery) We’re expecting it to be one of the closest encounters of round 1 of the tournament. While Uttar Pradesh have the recent form, J&K got the better of them in the SMAT. We’re going for a closely-contested match with UP edging it narrowly. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







