Facts: With 313 runs, Vivrant Sharma was the leading run scorer for Jammu and Kashmir in the last campaign.

With 303 runs, Atharva Taide was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in the last campaign.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir struggled for consistency last season as they only managed two wins in the group stages. Last year they lost each of the first two games and even though Jammu and Kashmir won the next two matches, they faltered in the last two matches and were knocked out in the group stages.

On the other hand, Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages as they ended up with five wins in seven matches and ended up at the top of the group. They failed to replicate their form in the playoffs as Vidarbha was beaten by Karnataka in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chances of winning - 30%

Vidarbha’s chances of winning - 70%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shubham Khajuria had a brilliant campaign last season as he was consistent and scored 241 runs in six matches with an average of 40.16. We believe Khajuria would score well in the upcoming game.

Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign. Shorey scored 273 runs in four innings with an average of 68.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Jammu and Kashmir News & Player List

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vanshaj Sharma







Predicted Playing XI









Paras Dogra Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Auqib Nabi Dar Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Vivrant Sharma Batter Sunil Kumar All-rounder Musaif Ajaz All-rounder Abdul Samad Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir struggled last season as they won only twice and were knocked out of the group stages.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur







Predicted Playing XI









Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Yash Kadam Batter Shubham Dubey All-rounder Dhruv Shorey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages as they won five of the seven matches and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Karnataka.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Head to Head

Vidarbha hold a slight edge in this fixture against Jammu and Kashmir as they have two wins in three games in this fixture.

Head to Head

Jammu and Kashmir: 01

Vidarbha: 02

Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir

Vidarbha and Jammu and Kashmir head into this tournament after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Jammu and Kashmir struggled to make an impact last season as they struggled for consistency and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. On the other hand, Vidarbha dominated the group stages as they ended up with five wins in seven matches and made the playoffs where they fell short against Karnataka in the Quarterfinals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Jammu and Kashmir has conceded a bigger opening stand. On the flip side Vidarbha has managed a better opening stand in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Vivrant Sharma was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Jammu and Kashmir last term. With 313 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Atharva Taide has been brilliant for Vidarbha in the domestic setup in all formats. Last season Taide scored 303 runs and was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Rasikh Dar Salam to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

Rasikh Dar Salam had a solid campaign as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Jammu and Kashmir. With nine wickets he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Darshan Nalkande was the stand out bowler for Vidarbha last season as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 15 wickets was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.