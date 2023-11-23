JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs KAR (Karnataka) Match Prediction

JAK

1%

Chance of Winning

KAR

99%

Parimatch

1.00
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.01
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.01
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Test

Narendra Modi Stadium

On November 23, 2023, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka will lock horns for the third time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is set to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have faced each other twice in the past in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the latter won on both occasions.
  • Both teams finished in second place in their respective standings in the tournament last season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir had a surprisingly brilliant payoff to their efforts in the 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won five out of six matches but did not seem to have the same success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this year wherein they were only able to accomplish three wins out of a total of seven matches. They started the season with four back-to-back losses but finished with three consecutive wins as they defeated Meghalaya by eight wickets, Mizoram by seven runs and Chhattisgarh by 35 runs. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Karnataka’s form also seems to have taken a downturn from their 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign wherein they brought home six wins out of seven matches. However, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season was not nearly as successful as they were only able to claim three wins out of six matches. However, all three of their victories were absolutely commanding as they beat Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets, Nagaland by nine wickets and Tripura by 68 runs.

  • Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 1%
  • Karnataka chance of winning - 99%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, was leading the run charts of his team with 186 runs in six innings during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Trailing closely behind was Qamram Iqbal, their opener, with 155 runs. Fazil Rashid, their wicket-keeper batsman, also contributed 137 runs. Rasikh Salam and Yudhvir Singh were incredibly dominant with the ball as they claimed eleven and ten wickets, respectively.

Karnataka’s top batsmen in the same series were Mayank Agarwal and Krishnan Shrijith who surpassed the 100-run mark with 126 and 121 runs to their credit in five innings, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal, their current captain, also played a decent knock, having amassed 119 runs in five innings. Krishnappa Gowtham was brilliant with the ball as he claimed nine wickets in just five innings.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Out of the 31 ODI matches hosted at this venue, teams batting first have won 15 times while teams batting second have won on 16 occasions, including the recent World Cup final between India and Australia. The last match played here during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2022 season was between Saurashtra and Maharashtra. The former won the toss and elected to bowl first, ultimately winning the match by seven wickets. It seems likely that the toss winners will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather conditions look conducive for a game of cricket as there is no likelihood of rainfall on the day of the match in Ahmedabad, with temperatures likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abhinav Puri, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra.

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal

Batter

Shubham Khajuria (C)

Batter

Fazil Rashid

Wicket-keeper

Shubham Pundir

Batter

Abdul Samad

Batter

Vivrant Sharma

All-rounder

Yudhvir Singh

Bowler

Sahil Lotra

Bowler

Rasikh Salam

Bowler

Abid Mushtaq

Bowler

Umran Malik

Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir had a sluggish start to their SMA Trophy season but began to regain their winning ways towards the end.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

Mayank Agarwal (C)

Batter

Krishnan Shrijith

Batter

Abhinav Manohar

Batter

Manoj Bhandage

Batter

BR Sharath

Wicket-keeper

Krishnappa Gowtham

All-rounder

Shubhang Hegde

All-rounder

Vidwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

Vasuki Koushik

Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s SMA Trophy campaign was marked by a mixed bag of results but their overall form seems to be quite good at the moment.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have played against each other twice in the past, first in 2015 and then in 2017. The latter emerged victorious on both occasions by significant margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Karnataka - 2

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Mayank Agarwal to score a half-century for Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal participated in five innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and managed to score 126 runs. His score is inclusive of a half-century wherein he scored 59 runs for his team. Karnataka has the upper hand and Mayank Agarwal appears to be in great form. He can be anticipated to reach the 50-run mark in the upcoming fixture.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka

Test

Narendra Modi Stadium, null

Icon

Jammu And Kashmir

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

12.00
Bet Now!
Icon

Karnataka

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.01
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.01
Bet Now!

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Best Batters

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, was the top batsman for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He amassed 186 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 124.00. He had an average of 31.00. He was the top scorer by a decent margin considering the next highest batsman scored 155 runs. He could be their best batter in the upcoming match.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Mayank Agarwal, the team’s captain during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, amassed 126 runs in five innings during the tournament, making him the leading run-getter for his team. He had a strike rate of 121.15 and an average of 25.20. He can be anticipated to be their top performing batsman once again in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Rasikh Salam managed to bag eleven wickets for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, making him the leading wicket-taker for his team. He also achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.76 and an average of 16.00 by the end of the series. He has the ability to take multiple wickets during an innings demonstrated by his performance against Chhattisgarh wherein he claimed six wickets and conceded 31 runs. He can be expected to emerge as their top wicket-taker once again.

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Krishnappa Gowtham claimed the top spot of Karnataka’s bowling unit during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he claimed nine wickets in five innings. He amassed an economy rate of 6.11 and an average of 12.22, making him highly economical with the ball. Given his recent showing, he could continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have experienced strikingly comparable form in the VHT and the SMA Trophy. Jammu & Kashmir managed to clinch second place in the Group D standings of the 2022 VHT with a net run rate of 0.474, but the SMA Trophy witnessed them dwindle in sixth place in the Group A standings with a net run rate of -0.431. Karnataka, too, were in second place in the Group B standings of the 2022 VHT with a net run rate of 1.711, but they had to settle for third place in the Group E standings of the SMA Trophy with a net run rate of +1.358. Karnataka was struck by misfortune as their first match of the season was abandoned, and their two losses were at the hands of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They appear to have better chances of emerging victorious in their third match against Jammu & Kashmir, having beaten them twice in the past.
  • Jammu & Kashmir to win @ 12.00 (Parimatch)
  • Karnataka to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!