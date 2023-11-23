JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs KAR (Karnataka) Match Prediction JAK 1 % Chance of Winning KAR 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On November 23, 2023, Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka will lock horns for the third time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is set to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir had a surprisingly brilliant payoff to their efforts in the 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won five out of six matches but did not seem to have the same success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this year wherein they were only able to accomplish three wins out of a total of seven matches. They started the season with four back-to-back losses but finished with three consecutive wins as they defeated Meghalaya by eight wickets, Mizoram by seven runs and Chhattisgarh by 35 runs. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Karnataka’s form also seems to have taken a downturn from their 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign wherein they brought home six wins out of seven matches. However, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season was not nearly as successful as they were only able to claim three wins out of six matches. However, all three of their victories were absolutely commanding as they beat Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets, Nagaland by nine wickets and Tripura by 68 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 1%

Karnataka chance of winning - 99%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, was leading the run charts of his team with 186 runs in six innings during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Trailing closely behind was Qamram Iqbal, their opener, with 155 runs. Fazil Rashid, their wicket-keeper batsman, also contributed 137 runs. Rasikh Salam and Yudhvir Singh were incredibly dominant with the ball as they claimed eleven and ten wickets, respectively.

Karnataka’s top batsmen in the same series were Mayank Agarwal and Krishnan Shrijith who surpassed the 100-run mark with 126 and 121 runs to their credit in five innings, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal, their current captain, also played a decent knock, having amassed 119 runs in five innings. Krishnappa Gowtham was brilliant with the ball as he claimed nine wickets in just five innings.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Out of the 31 ODI matches hosted at this venue, teams batting first have won 15 times while teams batting second have won on 16 occasions, including the recent World Cup final between India and Australia. The last match played here during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2022 season was between Saurashtra and Maharashtra. The former won the toss and elected to bowl first, ultimately winning the match by seven wickets. It seems likely that the toss winners will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather conditions look conducive for a game of cricket as there is no likelihood of rainfall on the day of the match in Ahmedabad, with temperatures likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abhinav Puri, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra.

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Shubham Pundir Batter Abdul Samad Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Sahil Lotra Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir had a sluggish start to their SMA Trophy season but began to regain their winning ways towards the end.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Krishnan Shrijith Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Manoj Bhandage Batter BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s SMA Trophy campaign was marked by a mixed bag of results but their overall form seems to be quite good at the moment.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka have played against each other twice in the past, first in 2015 and then in 2017. The latter emerged victorious on both occasions by significant margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Karnataka - 2

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Mayank Agarwal to score a half-century for Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal participated in five innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and managed to score 126 runs. His score is inclusive of a half-century wherein he scored 59 runs for his team. Karnataka has the upper hand and Mayank Agarwal appears to be in great form. He can be anticipated to reach the 50-run mark in the upcoming fixture.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Best Batters

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, was the top batsman for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He amassed 186 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 124.00. He had an average of 31.00. He was the top scorer by a decent margin considering the next highest batsman scored 155 runs. He could be their best batter in the upcoming match.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Mayank Agarwal, the team’s captain during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, amassed 126 runs in five innings during the tournament, making him the leading run-getter for his team. He had a strike rate of 121.15 and an average of 25.20. He can be anticipated to be their top performing batsman once again in the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Rasikh Salam managed to bag eleven wickets for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, making him the leading wicket-taker for his team. He also achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.76 and an average of 16.00 by the end of the series. He has the ability to take multiple wickets during an innings demonstrated by his performance against Chhattisgarh wherein he claimed six wickets and conceded 31 runs. He can be expected to emerge as their top wicket-taker once again.

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Krishnappa Gowtham claimed the top spot of Karnataka’s bowling unit during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he claimed nine wickets in five innings. He amassed an economy rate of 6.11 and an average of 12.22, making him highly economical with the ball. Given his recent showing, he could continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.