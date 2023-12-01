JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction
JAK
95%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
5%
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- Jammu & Kashmir was subject to the largest defeat by runs earlier this season at the hands of Karnataka who won by 222 runs.
- Vikash Kumar from Mizoram is the second highest run scorer for the team in just two innings with 89 runs.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Chances of Winning
Jammu & Kashmir’s season so far has been riddled with misfortune, considering that their first two matches ended with them losing horribly to Karnataka by 222 runs and Chandigarh by eight wickets with 149 balls remaining. Their following match against Bihar was abandoned without a ball bowled. However, their last match against Delhi was quite successful even though they lost the toss and were relegated to batting first. They managed to score 299/7 and defended their total by bowling out Delhi in 45.3 overs after scoring 224 runs. Jammu & Kashmir emerged victorious by 75 runs.
Mizoram has had a similar journey in the season so far, barring a successful encounter against any team. They have participated in four matches so far and did not manage to overcome any of their opponents so far. Their previous match against Haryana was dismal - they won the toss and elected to field first, but it did nothing to help their predicament as they allowed Haryana to score 315/6 and had a tough time chasing it down. They were bowled out in 38.4 overs and lost by 190 runs.
- Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 95%
- Mizoram chance of winning - 5%
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Tips
Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, is the only player to surpass the 100-run milestone so far, making him the leading run scorer of the team. He has amassed 139 runs in three innings, which includes a century. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs, given that the second highest is Vivrant Sharma with 73 runs in three innings. Rasikh Salam is their top wicket-taker with five wickets under his belt.
Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s best batsman at the moment with just 90 runs in four innings. Next in line is Vikash Kumar with 89 runs in two innings, including a half-century. The rest of the batsmen seem to be struggling to get going so far. On their bowling front, they have Remruatdika Ralte and Lalhruai Ralte, their captain, with four wickets each in four innings.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Toss Prediction
The match is going to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Out of 33 One Day International matches played here, 17 matches have been won by teams batting first and 16 by teams bowling first. However, the last match held at the venue was between Bihar and Karnataka, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. It worked out in their favor since they ended up emerging victorious by a margin of seven wickets. Considering this outcome, it seems highly likely that the toss winner could opt for the same strategy and bowl first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The weather at Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly sunny with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
Jammu & Kashmir Player List
Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abhinav Puri, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhinav Puri
|
Batter
|
Shubham Khajuria (C)
|
Batter
|
Vivrant Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Pundir
|
All-rounder
|
Henan Nazir
|
Batter
|
Fazil Rashid
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lone Nasir
|
All-rounder
|
Auqib Nabi
|
Bowler
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Vanshaj Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rasikh Salam
|
Bowler
Jammu & Kashmir Team Form
Jammu & Kashmir had an unfortunate run in the tournament until their last match against Delhi which changed the course of their season.
Mizoram Player List
Lalhruai Ralte (c), Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, TC Vanlalremruata, Zothanzuala.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zothanzuala
|
Batter
|
Vikash Kumar
|
Batter
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
TC Vanlalremruata
|
All-rounder
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Mohit Jangra
|
All-rounder
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Lalhruai Ralte (C)
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
|
G Lalbiakvela
|
Bowler
Mizoram Team Form
Mizoram is still languishing at the bottom of the standings with no hope of recovering from their losses.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Head-to-Head
Jammu & Kashmir have never played against each other in the tournament before and, therefore, no head-to-head record exists between the teams.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Odds
Jammu & Kashmir to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram
In their last match against Haryana, Mizoram managed to post an opening partnership of 17 runs between openers Zothanzuala and Vikash Kumar. The latter’s wicket was taken in 5.1 overs after scoring just nine runs from 17 deliveries. Jammu & Kashmir, on the other hand, had a significantly more successful opening partnership in their previous outing against Delhi, wherein their opening duo, Abhinav Puri and Shubham Khajuria, achieved a partnership of 96 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket in 21.3 overs. There is a world of difference in their performance and it seems highly likely that Jammu & Kashmir could establish a better first wicket partnership than Mizoram.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram
Test
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Batters
Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batters
Shubham Khajuria, Jammu & Kashmir’s skipper, has been their most reliable batsman so far, having amassed 139 runs in three innings. He was particularly impressive in their previous match against Delhi, having amassed a ton by scoring 109 runs from 112 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 97.32. This performance alone has made him the leading run scorer of his team by a dominant margin, and he can be relied upon to be their top batter once again.
Vikash Kumar to be Mizoram’s Best Batter
Vikash Kumar currently stands as Mizoram’s second highest run-getter, having played just two innings so far. He has accumulated a total of 89 runs, 80 of which were scored in their match against Uttarakhand. Although there was a major dip in performance against Haryana in their last match, where he managed to score just nine runs from 17 deliveries, he can be anticipated to come back stronger and be their top batsman.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Bowlers
Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler
Raiskh Salam bowled a phenomenal spell against Delhi in their last game. In 7.3 overs, he conceded just 23 runs and bowled two maiden overs, resulting in a brilliant economy rate of 3.06. He also captured four wickets during the process and claimed the spot as the top wicket-taker of the team with five wickets in just two innings. He can be expected to build on his form and continue as their top bowler.
Lalhruai Ralte to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler
Lalhruai Ralte, Mizoram’s skipper, delivered an exceptional spell against Haryana in their previous encounter. Having bowled a full quota of ten overs, he allowed 67 runs and claimed three wickets, giving him an economy rate of 6.70. He stands tied as the top wicket-taker of the team with four wickets in four innings, and he has the potential to be their standout bowler in the next match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jammu & Kashmir
- Jammu & Kashmir to win @ 1.05 (Dafabet)
- Mizoram to win @ 9.00 (Dafabet)
Dafabet