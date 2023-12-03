JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs UTRH (Uttarakhand) Match Prediction JAK 26 % Chance of Winning UTRH 74 % Place a bet Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand lock horns in round six (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday 3rd December, 2023. The match will be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir won their last match against Mizoram by a huge margin of 182 runs to register their second win of the tournament. Batting first Jammu & Kashmir posted a huge total (332/6) on the back of scintillating hundreds from Qamran Iqbal (116 runs) and Vivrant Sharma (144 runs). The bowling attack of Jammu & Kashmir then bowled out Mizoram to 150 runs in 40.4 overs. Rasikh Dar Salam and Abid Mushtaq took three wickets each.

Uttarakhand continued their dominance with their third straight win in the tournament. In the last match they defeated Bihar by 75 runs in a low scoring encounter. Uttarakhand struggled to score runs early in the game and were bowled out for 191 runs in 48.4 overs. Kunal Chandela (45 runs) and Abhay Negi (38 runs) played vital knocks down the order. Rajan Kumar (5/28) and Avneesh Sudha (2/11) bowled incredibly well and guided Uttarakhand to victory.

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 26%

Uttarakhand’s chance of winning: 74%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Aditya Tare scored two half centuries in two of the last three matches and has been a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the middle order. Given Tare’s good form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad is a balanced track that favours both batsmen and bowlers. In the last four matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 269 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad on Sunday, 3rd December is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Vivrant Sharma, Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Umran Malik, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri

Jammu & Kashmir Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhinav Puri Batsman Qamran Iqbal Batsman Shubham Khajuria Batsman Shivansh Sharma Wicket Keeper Vivrant Sharma Batsman Yudhvir Singh All-rounder Shubham Pundir All-rounder Lone Nasir Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Aquib Nabi Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the tournament and they won their last match against Mizoram by a huge margin (182 runs). Jammu & Kashmir are positioned fourth in group C.

Uttarakhand Players List

Abhay Negi, Aditya Tare (wk), Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Dikshanshu Negi (c), Deepesh Nainwal, Kamal Singh, Kunal Chandela, Mayank Mishra, Rajan Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jiwanjot Singh, Akash Madhwal, Akhil Rawat, Satyam Baliyan, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri , Himanshu Bisht, Piyush Singh

Uttarakhand Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Yuvraj Chaudhary All-rounder Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Kamal Singh Batsman Deepesh Nainwal Batsman Dikshanshu Negi Batsman Aditya Tare Wicket Keeper Kunal Chandela Batsman Abhay Negi Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler

Uttarakhand Recent Form

Uttarakhand won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the tournament. They won their last match against Bihar by 75 runs in round five match up. Uttarakhand are positioned third in group C.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Head to Head Record

Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand played one match against each other in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Jammu & Kashmir won the match by nine wickets.

Matches Played : 01

: 01 Jammu & Kashmir won : 01

: 01 Uttarakhand won: 00

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to win the opening Partnership

Jammu & Kashmir openers scored 37, 96 and 0 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand, Uttarakhand openers scored 0, 125 and 112 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand we predict Uttarakhand to win the opening Partnership.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Vivrant Sharma to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma scored a match winning hundred (144 runs in 91 balls) in the fifth round clash against Mizoram. He has scored 144, 24, 8 and 41 runs in the tournament. The young right hand batters returning to form is a good sign for Jammu & Kashmir ahead of their crucial match against Uttarakhand. Given his performance in his last outing, we back him to score a match winning knock and be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir against Uttarakhand.

Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Aditya Tare scored 0, 79, 73, 17 and 65 runs in the last five matches. Tare was the top scorer in two of the last three matches for Uttarakhand. Hehas been in fine form in recent times and played some impactful innings in the tournament. Tare has scored 235 runs in five matches in the tournament so far and he has scored 361 runs in the last 10 List A matches played. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Rasikh Dar Salam to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

Rasik Dar Salam continues to impress everyone with his outstanding bowling performances, reaping the rewards of his efforts as he picks up another three wicket haul in the fifth round match against Mizoram. The young right-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets in two matches in the tournament. Given his consistent bowling displays, we predict Rasik Dar Salam to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir.

Agrim Tiwari to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Agrim Tiwari has been in top form throughout the tournament, leading his team from the front. In the last match against Bihar, Agrim took one wicket. He has taken nine wickets in four matches, making him Uttarakhand's leading wicket-taker in the tournament. We expect Agrim Tiwari to produce another match-winning spell against Jammu & Kashmir.