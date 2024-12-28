Facts: Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan has scored 197 runs in three matches at an average of 65.67 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Gujarat's Chintan Gaja has picked eight wickets in three matches at an average of 17.25

Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh has hit two fifties in three matches of the ongoing tournament

Jharkhand vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

After winning their first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Jharkhand lost their third match against Haryana by 64 runs. Chasing 296, Jharkhand were bundled out for 231 in 46.4 overs. Group A table-topper Gujarat, on the other hand, continued their winning march with a eight wicket thrashing of Assam. They rolled over Assam's innings for 75 in 19.1 overs, and then chased down the target in 9.5 overs.

Gujarat will have a good chance of registering their fourth consecutive win by beating Jharkhand on Saturday. Their exceptional bowling unit has got a very good support from the batters. Jharkhand have been inconsistent with the bat and bowl, and the consistency of Gujarat might prove too good for them.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 40 %

Gujarat chance of winning - 60 %

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Jharkhand vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh scored 27 off 26 against Haryana. His fluent innings consisted of four boundaries. The 26-year-old scored 82 against Assam, and 68 against Manipur. Utkarsh missed out an opportunity to score big after getting a start against Haryana, and now he would be hoping for another impactful knock against Gujarat. Overall, he has scored 1281 runs in 40 List A matches at an average of 38.81.

Gujarat right-arm pacer Chintan Gaja picked a five-wicket haul against Assam. He bowled 91. overs for 27 runs and five wickets. The 30-year-old would be looking to take the confidence and momentum in the match against Jharkhand. Gaja picked two wickets against Uttarakhand and one against Haryana. Overall, he has picked 88 wickets in 52 List A matches at an average of 22.22.

Jharkhand vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

In the last match played at Dr Soni Stadium, Manipur elected to field first but Goa won by 171 runs. In the second last match at the venue, Manipur elected to bat first but lost to Jharkhand by eight wickets. The first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at Sr Soni Stadium was played between Goa and Odisha. Goa won by 27 runs after Odisha opted to field first. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first on Saturday as well.

Weather Report

It rained in Jaipur on Friday, but it's expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday, December 28. The precipitation level will be close to five percent, and with a humidity level of 79 percent the temperature will be around 16-18 degree celsius. The expected wind speed in Jaipur will be 11 km/h.







Jharkhand Player List

Ishan Kishan(w/c), Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Atul Singh Surwar, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Manishi, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikas Kumar, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Varun Aaron

Jharkhand Playing XI







Ishan Kishan(w/c) Wicketkeeper-batter Utkarsh Singh Batter Kumar Deobrat Batter Virat Singh Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper-batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Atul Singh Surwar Batter Bal Krishna All-rounder Varun Aaron Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler









Jharkhand Recent Form

Jharkhand lost their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Haryana by 64 runs. They won their first two matches against Assam and Manipur respectively. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Gujarat Player List

Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Chintan Gaja(c), Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Jaymeet Patel, Abhishek Desai, Dhrushant Soni, Jayveer Parmar, Siddharth Desai, Axar Patel

Gujarat Playing XI







Aarya Desai Batter Ajay Urvil Patel (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Umang Kumar All-rounder Saurav Chauhan Wicketkeeper-batter Chintan Gaja(c) All-rounder Kshitij Patel Wicketkeeper-batter Hemang Patel Batter Vishal Jayswal Batter Ravi Bishnoi, Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler











Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat have won each of their first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They thrashed Assam by eight wickets in their last match. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Jharkhand vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

Jharkhand and Gujarat have played three List A matches against each other, last one being in 2018 when Jharkhand defeated Gujarat by five wickets. The second-last match between the two sides in 2015 was won by Gujarat by six wickets. Jharkhand lead the head-to-head tally 2-1.

Jharkhand vs Gujarat Odds

Jharkhand opening partnership to be over 19.5

Jharkhand openers Ishan Kishan and Utkarsh Singh are in good form. Kishan has scored 197 in three games, while Utkarsh has 180 from as many games. They partnered for 60 runs in their last outing against Haryana, 196 against Manipur, and 51 against Assam. They have prospered together and enjoyed their batting together, and therefore they are the favourites to score over 20 runs together once again. The fact that Jharkhand lost their last match against Haryana, the duo will be further motivated to give Jharkhand a strong start and bring Jharkhand's campaign back on track.

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Jharkhand vs Gujarat Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be the top batter for Jharkhand

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan is one of the contenders to score big in the upcoming match against Gujarat. With 197 runs in three matches, he is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The southpaw scored a hundred against Manipur, but could manage to score only 27 and 36 against Assam and Haryana respectively. The star batter would want to play a big knock against a quality team, and the match against Gujarat would provide him that opportunity. Considering that Jharkhand need an urgent win to stay relevant in the tournament, we expected him to play an impactful knock. Overall, he has played in 107 List A matches and scored 3679 runs at an average of 39.13.

Aarya Desai to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat opener Aarya Desai is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 191 runs in three matches at an average of 63.67. The 21-year-old scored 28 runs in his last outing against Assam, 106 against Uttarakhand, and 57 against Haryana. Overall, he has featured in five List A matches and scored 218 runs at an average of 43.60.

Jharkhand vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Anukul Roy to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Jharkhand's experienced left-arm spinner Anukul Roy will need to step up and breathe a fresh air of life in his team's bowling department. The 26-year-old has been economical but will need to pick the key wickets. Roy picked one wicket against Haryana in his last outing, two wickets against Manipur and one against Assam. He has scalped nine wickets in his last seven outings at an economy rate of 4.83. Overall, Anukul Roy has featured in 50 List A matches and picked 46 wickets at an average of 35.97.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Gujarat pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla has been a consistent performer for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. From three matches so far, he has picked seven wickets at an average of 20.29. The left-arm pacer picked four wickets against Haryana, two versus Uttarakhand and one against Assam. Overall, the 27-year-old has picked 70 wickets in 40 List A matches at an average of 25.85.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Chandigarh to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 1.68 (PariMatch) Gujarat are on a roll and their comprehensive three wins prove that. Their performance in their last match against Assam was clinical as they wrapped up a win in just 29 overs. 59 balls is all they took to hammer Assam by eight wickets. Earlier, they successfully defended 281 against Uttarakhand, and chased down 261 against Haryana in just 36.2 overs. Notably, Haryana handed Jharkhand a 64-run defeat on Thursday. Chasing 296, Jharkhand were bowled out for 231. Earlier, Jharkhand conceded 253 against a team like Manipur, and 257 against Assam. Haryana dominated both Haryana and Assam. Jharkhand's bowling unit is a concern, and their batters will also find the going difficult against the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Chintan Gaja. Gujarat look the favourites for their fourth win on the trot. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







