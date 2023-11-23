Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Match Prediction JHA 52 % Chance of Winning MAH 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Maharashtra are going to square off on November 23, 2023. They have met once before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but their match was truncated due to rain. This time around, the match will be held at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, and it is going to start at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Jharkhand had a strong season during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Out of a total of seven matches, they managed to secure five victories. Their outing during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season was quite similar as they won four out of six matches. They defeated Puducherry by four wickets, Maharashtra by 23 runs and Vidarbha by 13 runs. Their match against Uttarakhand was tied but they edged past their rivals during the super over.

Maharashtra’s performance has been somewhat comparable. Their 2022 Vijay Hazare campaign was incredibly successful, having had a perfect run of six victories out of six matches. They secured a spot in the final against Saurashtra but ended up choking at the end. Nevertheless, their season was still flawless. They did not seem to be riding that wave of success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season considering they were only half as good as before, winning three out of six matches. All three of their victories against Bengal, Puducherry and Vidarbha were achieved by a margin of eight wickets which is quite impressive in the grand scheme of things.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 52%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 48%

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Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Virat Singh was arguably Jharkhand’s most valuable player during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The skipper was leading the charts of his team with 259 runs in six innings. He was quite dominant considering the second highest run scorer was Anukul Roy with 170 runs in six innings. Vikash Singh was able to capture eight wickets in six innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is displaying exceptional form at the moment. In the same tournament, he amassed 244 runs in five innings. He was in a league of his own and performed his role as the opener brilliantly. Ankit Bawne was next with 105 runs in four innings. Satyajeet Bachhav was their leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The match will take place at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. No One Day International Matches have been played at the venue so far. Out of the last five T20 matches held here during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season, three were won by teams chasing a target. Batting second appears to be advantageous at this venue and it is highly likely that the toss winner will elect to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is going to be permissible for cricket. There is no possibility of rain and temperatures are expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryanman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Pankaj Kumar Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Vikash Vishal Batter Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Varun Aaron Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has been showcasing great form lately, especially considering they finished third in the Group D standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Sachin Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Siddharth Mhatre Batter Sachin Bhosale Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra’s form has been relatively similar and they only ended their season two positions behind Jharkhand on the same standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Maharashtra played against each other once in the 2018 season. The former won by eight wickets with ten balls to spare (VJD method).

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Maharashtra - 0

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Virat Singh to score a half-century against Maharashtra

Virat Singh was Jharkhand’s sole contributor with the bat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Out of the six innings he participated in, he managed to score two half-centuries. He is currently in a league of his own in terms of batting and well ahead of the rest of the team. Taking his current form into account, it seems highly likely that he will be able to attain a half-century in the upcoming match.

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Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh, Jharkhand’s skipper and opening batsman, was their top performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having amassed 259 runs in six innings. He also achieved an impressive strike rate of 154.16 and an average of 43.16. He was also their leading batsman in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 390 runs in eight innings. He has been incredibly consistent and can be relied upon to emerge as their best batsman once again.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad has displayed brilliance with the bat every opportunity he got. He was leading the run charts of his team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 244 runs in five innings, which includes one half-century and one century. He was beyond exceptional in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he ended his campaign as the second highest run scorer of the tournament, having accumulated 660 runs in just five innings, including a grand total of four centuries. His numbers are a testament to his ability and he can absolutely be expected to continue as their top batsman.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Vikash Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Vikash Singh emerged as Jharkhand’s second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in six innings. His economy rate was on the higher side as it stood at 10.00 but his wicket-taking ability could make up for that. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Satyajeet Bachhav was the top wicket taker for Maharashtra with seven wickets in four innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He also had an economy rate of 8.20 and an average of 17.57. Given his wicket-taking prowess, there is a good possibility he will be able to perform at a similar level in the next game.