Jharkhand vs Manipur Match Prediction JHA 98 % Chance of Winning MANP 2 % Bet Now! In the 80th game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Jharkhand and Manipur will clash in a 50 over game. The Group B fixture is scheduled to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on December 1, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Jharkhand have been pretty inconsistent in their campaign of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They are coming from a loss in their last game and will be desperately looking for a win in the next game. They have two wins and as many losses. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of their group table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.774. They will be up against Manipur in their next game.

Manipur are pooled in a pretty competitive group this season. They were denied at every chance of a win in the competition so far. They have lost four games and need a win to break their unwinnable streak so far. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with no points and a net run rate of -3.230.

This will be a one sided affair. The Jharkhand batting unit has several options and goes deep into the middle order. They also have a strong bowling order to support the team. Whereas Manipur does not look good on those aspects and lost all their games so far.

Manipur's chance of winning: 2%

Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 98%

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Jharkhand vs Manipur Betting Tips

Jharkhand to score more fours

Jharkhand has a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. They have struck a total of 100 fours in the competition so far. That averages to 25 fours per game. This is a pretty high number for boundary count. They secured 11 fours in the last game. Saurabh Tiwary has struck 25 fours whereas Virat Singh has 23 boundaries to his name. Whereas the same cannot be said about Manipur. Although they scored 18 fours in their last outing, they have only managed 55 fours in four games. This averages to 13.75 fours per game. Basir Rahman from Manipur has 11 fours in four games whereas the others in the squad have very few boundaries. This will undoubtedly land in Jharkhand’s favour.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. Moreover, it is expected to remain consistent throughout the clash. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

This isn’t a batting paradise, and there’s some help for the seam bowlers in the morning. seamers will be able to move the ball around a bit and spinners will get some help too. However, it does get easier to bat on in the afternoon. The weather in Jaipur will be mostly hazy throughout the day.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Aryaman Sen All-rounder Virat Singh (C) Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Vikash Singh Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Supriyo Chakraborty Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand lost their last game against Vidarbha by a huge margin of 10 wickets. They will be looking to bounce back in the tournament.

Manipur Players List

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Chingakham Bidash, Kishan Thokchom, Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Rex Rajkumar, Bikash Singh, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur have a poor bowling order and their batters are not scoring runs as well. They lost their last game against Chhattisgarh by 88 runs.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Manipur Won: 0

Jharkhand Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Jharkhand vs Manipur Betting Odds

Jharkhand faced Vidarbha in their last outing. Jharkhand bundled out for 107 runs in the game. Anukul Roy scored 25 runs whereas the others settled for a much lesser score. Their batting collapsed and gave away a simple victory to VID who won the game by 10 wickets. It was a terrible show from the team and will be looking for retaliation in their campaign.

Manipur faced Chhattisgarh in their previous outing but had to taste defeat in this match as well. The Manipur bowlers were extremely expensive in the game. They could not chase the target of 343 runs set by Chhattisgarh and were 88 runs behind the target. Prafullomani Singh scored 67 runs whereas Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam smashed 61 runs in an attempt to win the game. They have lost four games on the trot and will have to make major changes to do better in the competition.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Batters

LSM Kushangbam to be the top batter for Manipur

LSM Kushangbam scored 61 runs in his last game. He now has a total of 125 runs in 4 games and averages at 31.25. He will be the top batting pick from his side.

Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand's top batter

Saurabh Tiwary is in terrific form. He has scored 19 runs in his last game but his overall form looks good in the competition. He has wrapped up 248 runs in 4 games at an average of 82.66. He has a strike rate of 112.72 in the tournament and will be expected to hit a lot of runs in the next game.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Rex Rajkumar to be the top bowler for Manipur

Rex Rajkumar is the top bowler of the team. He has picked 4 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 5.90 and is the top bowling figure in the team.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Shahbaz Nadeem did not get any success in his last outing. However, this does not defy his splendid bowling skills. He has picked 3 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 5.50 in the competition.