Facts: Manipur allrounder Thokchom Anand and Jharkhand’s Vikas Kumar made their respective List A debuts in round 1 of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Bishworjit Konthoujam is 5 wickets away from completing 50 dismissals in List A cricket.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Chance of Winning

A mismatch of one of the higher proportions with Jharkhand facing Manipur in Group A will be witnessed in Jaipur.

Manipur were handed a drubbing by Uttarakhand in their opening match. This was their fifteenth consecutive loss in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the manner of it put them at the bottom of the group on net run rate. Manipur were given a target of 366 and they folded for exactly half of that in the 47th over.

Jharkhand already have one Northeast scalp to their name in the tournament. They beat Assam by 7 wickets in the opening match with a Virat Singh smashing a century. Both the bowlers and batters looked in good touch and they’ll be looking to continue their good form at the Dr Soni Stadium.

Jharkhand Chance of Winning - 90%

Manipur Chance of Winning - 10%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Jharkhand vs Manipur Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jharkhand are expected to steamroll past Manipur in the match. We’re backing Jharkhand opener Utkarsh Singh to go all guns blazing at the top of the order. He scored 82 in the first match and with rain expected in the game, he could face the most number of balls from his team, which would give him the chance to be the top scorer in the game.

Medium pacer Vikash Singh has not returned home empty handed in 7 games now, grabbing at least a wicket in each match during this run. He ended the match against Assam with figures of 2/44. We’re expecting him to finish with better bowling figures than that against lowly Manipur.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Dr Soni Stadium is a batsman’s dream as was evidenced by 715 runs being scored in the first game. With rain likely to come in, teams would want to bowl first in order to take advantage of the conditions.

Weather Report

Jaipur is expected to receive heavy rainfall on the day of the match. With a match against Manipur being nearly a sure-win for Jharkhand, the team’s fans would be hoping that the rain gods are kind and can allow for the match to be played.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Aayush Bhardwaj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Vikas Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Utkarsh Singh Allrounder Anukul Roy Allrounder Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper Atul Singh Surwar Allrounder Bal Krishna Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have won three of their last five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They impressed in their win over Assam to start the season off in style and look in great touch, especially with the bat.

Manipur News & Player List

Manipur Player List

Rex Rajkumar (c), Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Basir Rahman Batter Johnson Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin Allrounder Rex Rajkumar Allrounder Ahmed Shah Wicketkeeper Thokchom Anand Allrounder Kishan Singha Allrounder Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur extended their losing streak at the Vijay Hazare Trophy to fifteen with a loss in their first round of the ongoing tournament.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Head to Head

Manipur has faced Jharkhand twice in List A cricket and are winless so far. Jharkhand registered a dominating 123-run win in the last match the two teams played.

Head to Head

Jharkhand: 2

Manipur: 0

Draw: 0

Jharkhand vs Manipur Betting Odds

Expect a nets session for Jharkhand batters against Manipur

Manipur could only take four wickets while conceding 365 runs in the first match. Jharkhand, on the other hand, chased down a target of 258 with 7 wickets to spare. Hence, we’re backing the Jharkhand batters to have a field day in the second round. The Dr. Soni Stadium - the venue of the match - saw both Goa and Odisha score 300+ scores and hence, we expect the batters to do well in this match as well.

Jharkhand vs Manipur India Dr Soni Stadium, null Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Manipur Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 21.00 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Batters

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

While Virat Singh was Jharkhand’s top scorer with a century, we’re backing Utkarsh Singh to outpeform his teammates in the match versus Manipur. The 26-year-old opens the batting for the team and with the way Manipur are bowling, we expect the openers to get the bulk of the runs for Jharkhand. Utkarsh’s 82 set the pace at the start of the innings against Assam and we back him to replicate that against Manipur.

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s top batsman

Manipur’s batters folded like a deck of cards In the first match, losing 7 wickets in less than 100 runs. Kangabam Priyojit scored 18 of those runs and we expect him to be the team’s best batsman against Jharkhand. In the last 10 matches, he has top scored for the team with 265 runs.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s top bowler

The pacer was not the team’s best bowler in the last match, returning with figures of 8-0-42-1. Seeing the performance of the Manipur batsmen, Aaron would be licking his lips. He will aim to add to his team-leading total of the 15 wickets he has taken in the last 7 matches.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s top bowler

With figures of 2/60 in his quota of 10 overs, Bishworjit Konthoujam is the only Manipuri bowler to hold his head high after the first match. He was one of only three bowlers to take wickets against Uttarakhand. He has taken 11 wickets in his last 10 matches and we’re backing him to add to that against Jharkhand.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jharkhand Jharkhand to Win - 12.00 (Batery)

Manipur to Win - 1.04 (Batery) Group A could turn out to be a group where teams take turns to improve their net run rate against Manipur. It is Jharkhand’s turn this time around and we’re backing them to register a comfortable victory if rain doesn’t impact the game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







