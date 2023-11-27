Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Match Prediction
JHA
99%
Chance of Winning
MEG
1%
Test
Dr Soni Stadium
Facts:
- Five batsmen from Jharkhand (Saurabh Tiwari, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram and Aryanman Sen) have scored half-centuries in just two innings.
- Dippu Sangma is Meghalaya’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning
Jharkhand started their season on a strong note with a victory over Maharashtra in their first match of the season. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy; they opted to bowl first and allowed Maharashtra to set a target. Although Maharashtra posted a commendable total of 355/4, Jharkhand was able to chase it down and ended up winning by six wickets with just 12 balls remaining. Their match against Hyderabad was not nearly as favourable as they decided to bowl first again and their opponents scored 297/8. However, they lost by just 17 runs in the end.
Meghalaya continues to languish at the bottom of the standings as they lost both of their matches so far. Against Vidarbha, they won the toss and elected to field first but struggled to chase a score of 243/9. Their second match saw them experience the same fate as before since they won the toss against Chhattisgarh and opted to field first. Here, too, they could not reach a total of 290/7 set by their opponents.
- Jharkhand chance of winning - 99%
- Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Betting Tips
Saurabh Tiwary and skipper Virat Singh have been sensational with the bat as they lead Jharkhand’s batting order with 148 and 147 runs, respectively. Kumar Kushagra, their wicket-keeper batsman, is next in line with 90 runs in two innings. Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sushant Mishra are tied as the top wicket-takers of the team with three wickets each.
Meghalaya’s squad has been rather disappointing considering their top batsman is Kishan Lyngdoh with just 94 runs in two innings. Larry Sangma trails behind with 68 runs in two innings. Their bowling attack, however, has been their saving grace as Dippu Sangma leads the team with five wickets under his belt. Akash Chowdhary, the skipper, is a close second with four wickets in two innings.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction
The match is set to be played at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur. Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya went head-to-head at this venue in the last match held here. The latter won the toss and elected to bowl first, but it did not work out favourably as Chhattisgarh managed to defeat them by a significant margin of 77 runs. Taking this recent result into consideration, it is highly likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first in the next match.
Weather Report
Although it is quite uncharacteristic for Jaipur, the weather forecast predicts relatively overcast conditions on the day of the match as it is expected to be cloudy. There is a 20% chance of rainfall and the temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.
Jharkhand Player List
Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryanman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aryanman Sen
|
Batter
|
Supriyo Chakraborty
|
All-rounder
|
Virat Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Vikash Vishal
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
Bowler
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Varun Aaron
|
Bowler
|
Vinayak Vikram
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand is a middling team compared to the rest of the teams in their group but they are strong enough to overcome Meghalaya.
Meghalaya Player List
Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Raj Biswa
|
All-rounder
|
Tanmay Mishra
|
Batter
|
Nakul Verma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kishan Lyngdoh
|
Batter
|
Swarajeet Das
|
All-rounder
|
Jaskirat Singh Sachdev
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
All-rounder
|
Rajesh Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Anish Charak
|
Bowler
|
Dippu Sangma
|
Bowler
|
Akash Choudhary (C)
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya has their work cut out for them in the next match and they do not seem to be in a position to pose a real threat to Jharkhand.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head
Jharkhand and Meghalaya met once in the tournament in the previous season, wherein the former emerged victorious by a margin of 192 runs.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Jharkhand - 1
Meghalaya - 0
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Betting Odds
Saurabh Tiwari to score a half-century against Meghalaya
Saurabh Tiwari has been incredibly consistent in both matches so far, having scored 70 runs in the first match and 78 in the second. He is their most dependable batsman at the moment, considering he has a total of 148 runs in just two innings. He has taken the lead of the batting order and taking his current trajectory into account, it seems highly likely that he could score a third half-century consecutively against Meghalaya, especially as their squad is struggling quite a bit.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya
Test
Dr Soni Stadium, null
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Best Batters
Saurabh Tiwari to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter
Saurabh Tiwari has shown remarkable consistency in both innings so far, having accumulated 148 runs and leading the run charts of his team. In their first match against Maharashtra, he scored 70* runs from 64 deliveries, making him the second highest run scorer from his team. Against Hyderabad, he emerged as the top batsman for the team with 78 runs from 82 deliveries. He can be anticipated to be their top batter once again.
Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter
Kishan Lyngdoh stands as Meghalaya’s top run scorer at the moment with 94 runs in two innings. He achieved a half-century in their first match against Vidarbha, scoring 57 runs from 75 deliveries. In their next match against Chhattisgarh, he scored 37 runs from 65 balls. Given his trajectory, there is a good chance he will be able to continue as Meghalaya’s best batter in the upcoming match.
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers
Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler
Varun Aaron is currently tied as Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. However, his overall economy rate stands at 5.20. In their match against Maharashtra, he delivered ten overs, conceded 52 runs and claimed two wickets. In their next match against Hyderabad, he managed to attain the exact same figures but captured one wicket. Considering his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their top bowler.
Dippu Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler
Dippu Sangma is the top wicket-taker for Meghalaya with five wickets in two innings. He was particularly impressive in their first match against Vidarbha, wherein he delivered a full quota of ten overs, conceded just 43 runs and claimed a whopping four wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.30. He was almost equally economical in their next match against Chhattisgarh, wherein he gave away 49 runs in ten overs which translated to an economy rate of 4.90, and he managed to claim one wicket. He can be relied on to be their top bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jharkhand
- Jharkhand to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
- Meghalaya to win @ 25.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch