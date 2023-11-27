Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Match Prediction JHA 99 % Chance of Winning MEG 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Meghalaya will encounter each other for the second time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 27, 2023. The match is going to be held at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur, and will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Jharkhand started their season on a strong note with a victory over Maharashtra in their first match of the season. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy; they opted to bowl first and allowed Maharashtra to set a target. Although Maharashtra posted a commendable total of 355/4, Jharkhand was able to chase it down and ended up winning by six wickets with just 12 balls remaining. Their match against Hyderabad was not nearly as favourable as they decided to bowl first again and their opponents scored 297/8. However, they lost by just 17 runs in the end.

Meghalaya continues to languish at the bottom of the standings as they lost both of their matches so far. Against Vidarbha, they won the toss and elected to field first but struggled to chase a score of 243/9. Their second match saw them experience the same fate as before since they won the toss against Chhattisgarh and opted to field first. Here, too, they could not reach a total of 290/7 set by their opponents.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 99%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%

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Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Saurabh Tiwary and skipper Virat Singh have been sensational with the bat as they lead Jharkhand’s batting order with 148 and 147 runs, respectively. Kumar Kushagra, their wicket-keeper batsman, is next in line with 90 runs in two innings. Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sushant Mishra are tied as the top wicket-takers of the team with three wickets each.

Meghalaya’s squad has been rather disappointing considering their top batsman is Kishan Lyngdoh with just 94 runs in two innings. Larry Sangma trails behind with 68 runs in two innings. Their bowling attack, however, has been their saving grace as Dippu Sangma leads the team with five wickets under his belt. Akash Chowdhary, the skipper, is a close second with four wickets in two innings.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur. Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya went head-to-head at this venue in the last match held here. The latter won the toss and elected to bowl first, but it did not work out favourably as Chhattisgarh managed to defeat them by a significant margin of 77 runs. Taking this recent result into consideration, it is highly likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

Although it is quite uncharacteristic for Jaipur, the weather forecast predicts relatively overcast conditions on the day of the match as it is expected to be cloudy. There is a 20% chance of rainfall and the temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryanman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Aryanman Sen Batter Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Virat Singh (C) Batter Vikash Vishal All-rounder Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vinayak Vikram Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand is a middling team compared to the rest of the teams in their group but they are strong enough to overcome Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Player List

Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Tanmay Mishra Batter Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Swarajeet Das All-rounder Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Anish Charak Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Akash Choudhary (C) Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has their work cut out for them in the next match and they do not seem to be in a position to pose a real threat to Jharkhand.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Meghalaya met once in the tournament in the previous season, wherein the former emerged victorious by a margin of 192 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Meghalaya - 0

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Saurabh Tiwari to score a half-century against Meghalaya

Saurabh Tiwari has been incredibly consistent in both matches so far, having scored 70 runs in the first match and 78 in the second. He is their most dependable batsman at the moment, considering he has a total of 148 runs in just two innings. He has taken the lead of the batting order and taking his current trajectory into account, it seems highly likely that he could score a third half-century consecutively against Meghalaya, especially as their squad is struggling quite a bit.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Test Dr Soni Stadium, null Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 16.00 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Saurabh Tiwari to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Saurabh Tiwari has shown remarkable consistency in both innings so far, having accumulated 148 runs and leading the run charts of his team. In their first match against Maharashtra, he scored 70* runs from 64 deliveries, making him the second highest run scorer from his team. Against Hyderabad, he emerged as the top batsman for the team with 78 runs from 82 deliveries. He can be anticipated to be their top batter once again.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh stands as Meghalaya’s top run scorer at the moment with 94 runs in two innings. He achieved a half-century in their first match against Vidarbha, scoring 57 runs from 75 deliveries. In their next match against Chhattisgarh, he scored 37 runs from 65 balls. Given his trajectory, there is a good chance he will be able to continue as Meghalaya’s best batter in the upcoming match.

Jharkhand vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Varun Aaron is currently tied as Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. However, his overall economy rate stands at 5.20. In their match against Maharashtra, he delivered ten overs, conceded 52 runs and claimed two wickets. In their next match against Hyderabad, he managed to attain the exact same figures but captured one wicket. Considering his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their top bowler.

Dippu Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Dippu Sangma is the top wicket-taker for Meghalaya with five wickets in two innings. He was particularly impressive in their first match against Vidarbha, wherein he delivered a full quota of ten overs, conceded just 43 runs and claimed a whopping four wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.30. He was almost equally economical in their next match against Chhattisgarh, wherein he gave away 49 runs in ten overs which translated to an economy rate of 4.90, and he managed to claim one wicket. He can be relied on to be their top bowler once again.