Jharkhand vs Odisha Match Prediction

JHKD

64%

Chance of Winning

ODSA

36%

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1.23
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1.277
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Batery

1.30
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India

KL Saini Ground

Odisha and Jharkhand will meet in their next Group A clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. The match will be hosted at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. It will take place on December 31, 2024 and commence from 9:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts:

  • Jharkhand leads the tally by 3-2 against Odisha in the last five clashes between them.
  • Jharkhand is placed at the 5th place whereas Odisha are 4th in the Group A standings of the VHT 2024/25.

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Jharkhand vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Jharkhand had a fantastic start to their campaign. They won the initial two games but went off the course as they suffered two back to back defeats in their last two outings. The team is placed at the 5th place of the Group A standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.542. Jharkhand has a good set of batters in the team but failed to deliver in the bowling department. The team will be ready for their next clash against Odisha.

Odisha had a dismal last season. The team was placed amongst a very competitive pool with Mumbai, Saurashtra, Railways, etc. The team had a disappointing start with two defeats in the current season but the team bounced back with two consecutive wins in the last two outings. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.034. Odisha is doing well this season and will look to climb further up in the standings.

Odisha's chance of winning: 36%

Jharkhand' chance of winning: 64%

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Jharkhand vs Odisha Betting Tips

Odisha to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Odisha finished 6th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team was struggling earlier in the current competition but returned with a win in their latest game. They feature Swastik Samal and Gourav Choudhury in the opening order. Samal and Choudhury average at 66.66 & 35.75 respectively in the competition. They secured opening partnerships of 107, 23, 76 & 24 runs in the four games. Samal scored 50* runs while Choudhury knocked 17 runs in the last game. The pair will be ready for yet another fruitful opening partnership in the next game against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand vs Odisha Toss Prediction

At the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, recent matches have shown a tendency for teams winning the toss to opt for fielding first. For instance, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 23, 2024, Assam won the toss and elected to field against Odisha. Odisha won the game after successfully chasing the target.

Weather Report

On December 31, 2024, Jaipur is expected to experience clear and sunny conditions. The daytime high will be around 22°C (72°F), with nighttime lows near 11°C (52°F). No precipitation is anticipated, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Jharkhand Player List

Ishan Kishan(w/c), Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Atul Singh Surwar, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Manishi, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikas Kumar, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Varun Aaron

Jharkhand Playing XI

Ishan Kishan(w/c)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Utkarsh Singh

Batter

Kumar Deobrat

Batter

Virat Singh

Batter

Kumar Kushagra

Wicketkeeper-batter

Anukul Roy

All-rounder

Atul Singh Surwar

Batter

Bal Krishna

All-rounder

Varun Aaron

Bowler

Vikash Singh

Bowler

Vikas Kumar

Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have lost their last two outings. The team had a poor bowling outing in the last game despite batting well. The team will be looking to get back on the winning horse with their next game against Odisha.

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal

Batter

Gourav Choudhury

Batter

Sandeep Pattnaik

Batter

Govinda Poddar

Allrounder

Abhishek Raut

Allrounder

Kartik Biswal

Batter

Aasirwad Swain

Wicketkeeper

Debabrata Pradhan

Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty

Allrounder

Jamala Mohapatra

Bowler

Tarani Sa

Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha come into the match having won their last two games. They played against Manipur in the last match and won the game comfortably by 9 wickets. They will face a tougher challenge in the next game.

Jharkhand vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

Jharkhand leads the tally by 3-2 against Odisha in the last five clashes between them.

Odisha Won: 2

Jharkhand Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Jharkhand vs Odisha Betting Odds

Jharkhand faced Gujarat in their last VHT game. Batting first in the game, Jharkhand scored 199/9 in 27 overs. The team batted very well with Virat Singh scoring 52 runs while Ishan Kishan chipped in 24 runs. However, the bowlers could not do justice. Gujarat scored 200/4 in 24.2 overs to win the game by 6 wickets. Supriyo Chakraborty picked 2 wickets for Jharkhand in the last game. The team will be looking to retaliate in the next outing against Odisha.

Odisha faced Manipur in their last VHT outing. Batting first, Manipur struggled a lot getting runs in the game. The team accumulated 100 runs in 40 overs before losing their last wicket in the game. Tapas Das picked 4 wickets while Rajesh Mohanty reaped 3 wickets from the fixture. It was an easy chase for Odisha. They secured 104/1 in 20 overs to register a terrific 9-wicket victory. Swastik Samal smashed an unbeaten 50 runs in the game and was the top scorer from the side. Odisha will be ready for yet another challenge in their next outing.

Jharkhand vs Odisha

India

KL Saini Ground, null

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Jharkhand

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1.23
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1.30
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Odisha

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3.735
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Jharkhand vs Odisha Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

Ishan Kishan is the best batsman from Jharkhand. With a lot of experience, the batters came blazing guns in the competition. He has scored 221 runs in 4 games including a century. He averages at 55.25 in the competition. He will enter as the best batter from Jharkhand.

Swastik Samal to be Odisha’s top batsman

Swastik Samal is a huge asset for Odisha in the competition. He has scored 200 runs in 4 games at an average of 66.66. He scored an unbeaten 50 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side. Striking at a run rate of 84.74, Samal is an ideal run making machine in the team. He will step in as the best batter from Odisha.

Jharkhand vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Supriyo Chakraborty to be Jharkhand’s top bowler

Supriyo Chakrabortyis the best bowler from the side this season so far. He was fantastic in the last game and picked 2 wickets for the side. He has 5 wickets in 4 games and will enter as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s top bowler

Rajesh Mohanty is a massive talent. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game. With that, he has 10 wickets in 4 games. He is the top wicket taker from the squad and will enter as the best bowling pick from Odisha in the next game against Jharkhand.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Jharkhand

Jharkhand enters this contest as clear favorites. In the last five meetings between the sides, Jharkhand leads the tally with three victories as opposed to Odisha’s two wins. It has been long since the sides clashed. However, Jharkhand has a better setup in terms of their batting and bowling options. Odisha relies too much upon a few players which might not be the best strategy walking into this fixture. Jharkhand will be expected to win here. ‌
  • Odisha to win the match @ 2.23 (Parimatch)
  • Jharkhand to win the match @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
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