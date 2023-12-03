Jharkhand vs Services Match Prediction JHA 67 % Chance of Winning SER 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Services will lock horns on December 3, 2023, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They will meet at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur, and the match will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Services Chances of Winning

Jharkhand has had a decent albeit inconsistent season so far. Their previous encounter against Manipur was a success, considering they won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. They managed to score 286/5 by the end of 50 overs, which is an average total under normal circumstances, but Manipur was fraught with struggles as they were unable to chase it down. They could only manage 163/8 by the end of the match and lost by 123 runs.

Services has been enjoying a great season so far with four wins out of five matches. Their last match against Meghalaya was quite favorable despite losing the toss and being put to bat first. They posted 236/9 on the board and Meghalaya could not chase it down as they got bowled out in 48.3 overs for 207 runs, losing by just 29 runs in the end.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 67%

Services chance of winning - 33%

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Jharkhand vs Services Betting Tips

Virat Singh, Jharkhand’s skipper, continues to lead the teams run charts as he did during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In five innings so far, he has accumulated 318 runs which includes two centuries. Saurabh Tiwary trails behind with 260 runs in five innings. Varun Aaron is their leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings. Shahbaz Nadeem is next in line with four wickets in five innings.

Vineet Dhankhar has managed to cement his place as Services’ top run scorer so far with 235 runs in five innings. He has already scored a century and a half-century for the team. Anshul Gupta is a close second with 210 runs in five innings. They are miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as their skipper, Rajat Paliwal, is next with 169 runs in four innings. Arjun Sharma has exhibited brilliant wicket-taking prowess as he has claimed eleven wickets in five innings.

Jharkhand vs Services Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur. The last match played here during the tournament was between Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Vidarbha to set the target. They ended up scoring 282/6 in 42 overs as the match was truncated due to the rain. Chhattisgarh was incredibly close to tasting victory but missed out by a mere nine runs. Taking this recent outcome into consideration, it seems likely that the team that wins the toss could elect to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is predicted to be partly cloudy but there appears to be no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Saurabh Tiwary All-rounder Vikash Vishal All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Anukul Roy Bowler Monu Kumar Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has been in decent form, but their run in the season is slightly inconsistent.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Pulkit Narang All-rounder Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Team Form

Services has had a great run of form with just one loss at the hands of Maharashtra earlier this season.

Jharkhand vs Services Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Services have met on four occasions in the past and the former has emerged victorious in all of their encounters by dominant margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Jharkhand - 4

Services - 0

Jharkhand vs Services Betting Odds

Virat Singh to score a half-century against Services

Virat Singh, Jharkhand’s skipper, has been in incredibly impressive form in the recent past. In their previous match against Manipur, he managed to score a ton of runs as he hit 128 runs from 122 deliveries. He also scored a century in their first match against Maharashtra, having accumulated 143 runs from just 116 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 123.27. He hit a whopping 16 boundaries and four 6s during his innings. Considering his trajectory, he is in a good position to notch up a half-century in Jharkhand’s upcoming match.

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Jharkhand vs Services Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh has been absolutely sensational with the bat so far. After leading the run charts of his team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, he seems to have carried that momentum into this tournament as well, having accumulated 318 runs in five innings which includes two centuries. One of those centuries came in their last match against Manipur wherein he scored 128 runs from 122 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 104.01 as he hit ten boundaries and one six. He was the top run scorer of the entire match and can be expected to do so in the next match.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, was the second highest run scorer of their last match against Meghalaya, wherein he scored 34 runs from 64 deliveries. In four innings, he has amassed 169 runs which includes two half-centuries. Although the score in their previous game was not particularly inspiring, he is projected to build on his form and be their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Jharkhand vs Services Best Bowlers

Varun Aaron to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Varun Aaron leads Jharkhand’s bowling attack with seven wickets in four innings until now. He bowled an absolutely incredible spell against Manipur in their last match, considering he allowed just 27 runs in ten overs and delivered three maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.70. He claimed four wickets in this spell which made him the top bowler of the match. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance against Services and remain their top bowler.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma stands as Services’ top bowler with eleven wickets in five innings. He also delivered a brilliant performance against Meghalaya in their most recent encounter - in ten overs, he managed to give away just 30 runs which translated to an economy rate of 3.00. He captured three wickets during the spell. Given that he was highly economical and demonstrated his wicket-taking prowess, he can be relied upon to continue as their best bowler in the next match, too.