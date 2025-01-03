Facts: With 2 ducks in three innings, Deepak Dhapola is joint-second in the list of most ducks so far in the tournament.

Uttarakhand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare crossed the 2500-run mark in List A cricket in the last match.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Jharkhand kept their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage with a win in their game against Odisha. Their tournament had started with two wins but losses to Gujarat and Haryana derailed their season. They need to win the match and hope Haryana drop points to stay alive in the tournament.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, were virtually knocked out after losing a closely-contested match against Haryana. This was their third loss of the season with the other two coming against Gujarat and Odisha. They have an uphill climb in order to make the knockout stages and will rely on other results to go in their favour to have a chance.

Jharkhand Chance of Winning - 59%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 41%

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Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium hasn’t been kind to batsmen so far in the tournament with teams averaging less than 200 in the five matches played. We’re backing the bowlers to do well when Jharkhand and Uttarakhand face each other at the venue on 3rd January.Deepak Dhapola is our pick to be the best bowler in the match. With 9 wickets in 5 games, he is the leading wicket-taker among bowlers from both teams. He comes into the match after taking 2 wickets against the defending champions Haryana.

Despite the pitch traditionally favouring bowlers, we are also backing Jharkhand’s Virat Singh to go big in the match. The last time he played at the venue, the top order batter scored an unbeaten 109. While Uttarakhand is likely to pose a tougher challenge than Assam did, we expect the 27-year-old to do well.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Four of the five matches played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium have been won by teams fielding first. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

It’s getting colder in Jaipur with the weather expected to hover between 13 and 21 degrees celsius during match hours. There’s little chance of rain, but we can expect a full match is expected at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Aayush Bhardwaj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Vikas Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal

Predicted Playing XI

Vikash Vishal Batter Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Utkarsh Singh Allrounder Anukul Roy Allrounder Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper Atul Singh Surwar Allrounder Bal Krishna Bowler Surpriyo Chakraborty Allrounder Vikash Singh Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

After suffering back-to-back losses, Jharkhand got their season back on track with a win over Odisha. With three wins in 5, they are just about hanging on in the tournament.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Kunal Chandela (c), Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Allrounder Yuvraj Chaudhary Allrounder Dikshanshu Negi Allrounder Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper Ravikumar Samarth Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Shashwat Dangwal Batter Prashant Bhati Bowler Himanshu Bisht Allrounder Deepak Dhapola Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand could have pulled off an upset in the last round, but Haryana managed to chase the target with just 2 wickets in hand. They have won two games in the five matches they've played in the tournament and will look to sign off with a win.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The two teams have an even record in matches against each other with Jharkhand winning once and Uttarakhand the other the two times they’ve faced each other.

Head to Head

Jharkhand: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

Draw: 0

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

There is a stark contrast between the opening pairs of the two teams. Uttarakhand average just 21.4 runs for the opening wicket in the five matches they have played so far. Jharkhan’s openers, on the other hand, have put together 353 runs for the opening wicket in 5 matches at an average of over 70. While the data is skewed due to a 196-run partnership against Manipur, they have two other 50+ scores. Uttarakhand’s opening pair have a highest partnership of just 40 runs in five attempts. Hence, we expect the Jharkhand openers to outperform their counterparts in Jaipur.

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Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

Jharkhand’s opener Utkarsh Singh comes into the match on the back of a stellar knock of 91 unbeaten against Odisha. This was his third fifty of the tournament, which saw him take his run tally to 280 runs in 5 games, a team leading total.

Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

Uttarakhand’s top run scorer at this stage of the season is our pick to be the team’s top batsman in the match. Kunal Chandela started the tournament with an unbeaten 71 and scored 70 in the previous match. The team captain has averaged over 56 runs in the five games and will be expected to go big in the match.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Supriyo Chakraborty to be Jharkhand’s top bowler

Supriyo Chakraborty was brought in after the first two matches in order to strengthen the team’s bowling attack. The 29-year-old medium pacer did just that by taking 6 wickets in the three games he has played. He has improved in each match he has played taking 1 wicket in the first game, two in the second, and 3 in the last match.

Deepak Dhapola to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

After returning wicket-less in the first match, Deepak Dhapola has been a figure of consistency for Uttarakhand. He has taken 9 wickets in the last four games to become the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He also grabbed two wickets in the only match that Uttarakhand have played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium so far.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jharkhand Uttarakhand are virtually out of the playoff spots, requiring a miracle to qualify. Jharkhand have a small chance of qualifying but will need a lot of results to go their way, apart from their own results. We expect Jharkhand to keep their slim hopes alive with a win. Jharkhand to Win - 1.67 (Parimatch) Uttarakhand to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







