Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction JHA 48 % Chance of Winning VID 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On November 29, 2023, Jharkhand and Vidarbha will lock horns at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

In the recent encounter between Jharkhand and Meghalaya, despite losing the toss and being assigned the task of setting a target, Jharkhand exhibited commendable form. They reached a score of 339/5 within 45 overs before rain interrupted the match. Meghalaya, in response, could only accumulate 127/3 by the end of 30 overs when the match was concluded. Jharkhand secured victory by 92 runs after the target was revised.

On the other hand, Vidarbha has maintained an impeccable record with three consecutive wins in the tournament. Their latest match against Maharashtra proved to be a success as they won the toss and opted to field. Maharashtra posted a total of 255/8 within 40 overs before rain interrupted the game. Vidarbha successfully chased down the target in 39.1 overs, securing a victory with a margin of five wickets and five balls to spare.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 48%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 52%

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Saurabh Tiwari has been a gem of a batsman for Jharkhand so far this season. He is presently the third highest run scorer in the entire tournament with 229 runs in three innings, which includes three back-to-back 50s. Virat Singh, their skipper, has contributed 182 runs in three innings. Their bowling department has got their work cut out for them as three of them - Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sushant Mishra - are tied as the top wicket-takers of the team with three wickets each.

Aman Mokhade is leading the run charts of Vidarbha with 127 runs in three innings. Their skipper, Atharva Taide, is next in line with 104 runs to his credit. There is definitely room for improvement among the batsmen. However, their bowling attack is single-handedly being carried by Darshan Nalkande who has bagged ten wickets already in three innings, making him the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match will take place at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. The last match played here was between Manipur and Services. The latter won the toss and elected to bowl first, allowing Manipur to set the target. They managed to score 159 runs in 50 overs and were rendered helpless in their defense as Services finished the match in just 23.2 overs, winning by a margin of nine wickets. Considering this outcome, the toss winner of the next match could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is predicted to be partly cloudy with a 10% possibility of rainfall as the temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Aryaman Sen All-rounder Virat Singh (C) Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Vikash Singh Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Supriyo Chakraborty Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has been in great shape until now with no significant setbacks.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjay Raghunath Batter Atharva Taide (C) Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Darshan Nalkande Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Akshay Karnewar Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been absolutely faultless and are projected to bring home victory in the upcoming match, too, given their current form.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

In the last five matches that they have played against each other, Jharkhand has clinched victory on three occasions and Vidarbha won the remaining two, including their most recent encounter in the previous season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Jharkhand - 3

Vidarbha - 2

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidar, in their previous match against Maharashtra, failed to establish an opening partnership at all as their opener, Sanjay Raghunath, got out at the end of the first over after facing six balls. The other opener, skipper Atharva Taide, went on to hit 60 runs from 46 deliveries. However, Jharkhand was in much better shape as their opener pair, Kumar Deobrat and Aryaman Sen, scored 21 runs amongst each other before the latter got out at the end of five overs. Kumar Deobrat went on to score a ton and it seems likely that they would be able to post a better opening partnership than Vidarbha in the upcoming match.

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Kumar Deobrat to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Kumar Deobrat played his first fixture of the season in their previous match against Meghalaya, wherein he scored 164 runs in 132 balls, giving him a strike rate of 124.24. He managed to hit eleven boundaries and eleven 6s during his innings. This score has already made him the third highest run scorer for the team. He was absolutely remarkable and can be expected to continue as their top batsman in the upcoming match, too.

Aman Mokhade to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

In their previous match against Maharashtra, Aman Mokhade emerged as the second highest run scorer for the team with 61 runs from 69 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 88.40. He is currently leading the run charts of his team with 127 runs in three innings. The match marked his first half-century of the season and he can be expected to build on his form and remain their top batsman.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Vikash Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Vikash Singh was tied as Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker in their previous match against Meghalaya with one wicket. It was the first match he has participated in this season and his spell was quite impressive. In five overs, he allowed just 15 runs and claimed one wicket, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 3.00. He also bowled a maiden over. Given the form he has shown, he can be anticipated to emerge as their top bowler in the next match.

Darshan Nalkhande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Darshan Nalkande stands as Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with ten wickets in three innings. He bowled an incredible spell against Maharashtra in their last match, wherein he delivered eight overs, gave away just 34 runs and claimed a whopping five wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He also bowled a maiden over during the spell. He seems invincible at present and can be relied upon to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.