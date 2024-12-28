Facts: Techi Doria and Nabam Abo were the only two players two score in double digits against Mumbai

Mayank Agarwal scored unbeaten 139 off 127 balls to help Karnataka beat Punjab by one wicket

Karnataka pacer Abhilash Shetty picked a five-for on his List A debut vs Punjab

Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Karnataka stole a win from the jaws of defeat in their last match against Punjab. Chasing 248, Karnataka were nine down for 2023, but their captain Mayank Agarwal stood tall and played an unbeaten 139-run knock off 127 balls to keep his team unbeaten in the tournament. Courtesy the win, Karnataka are sitting on the top of Group C points table. Earlier, they defeated Mumbai by seven wickets and Puducherry by three wickets.

In a completely contrasting fate for Arunachal Pradesh, they have lost each of their first three matches and are reeling at the bottom of the eight-team Group C points table. They have failed dismally on all the fronts, and are very likely to lose their fourth match in a row on Saturday.

Karnataka chance of winning - 95 %

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 5%

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Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Karnataka left-arm pacer Abhilash Shetty rocked the Punjab batting unit in his debut List A match. The left-arm pacer picked five wickets for 44 runs in 10 overs as Karnataka were bundled out for 247. He picked the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Anmol Malhotra, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande and Arshdeep Singh. The match against Arunachal Pradesh will be another opportunity for the youngster to come down all guns blazing.

Arunachal Pradesh batters Hardik Varma impressed in his List A debut against Punjab by scoring 38 runs off 52 balls. His innings consisted of five fours and a six. However, he has been benched from the side's next two matches. Considering that Arunachal Pradesh are faltering with the bat time and again, the 24-year-old would be hoping for another chance to showcase his skills and help his team avoid further embarrassment.

Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Saurashtra opted to bowl first and defeated Hyderabad by six wickets at the last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. In the first match of the ongoing season at the venue, Punjab opted to bowl first and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. In the second match here, Karnataka opted to bowl and defeated Puducherry by three wickets. Team winning the toss could look to bowl once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 28. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 26 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 62 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Karnataka Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI





Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka are the unbeaten team in Group C after three rounds of matches. They stole a one-wicket win over Punjab in their last match. Karnataka defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in their first match, and then won their second match against Puducherry by three wickets. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI







Honey Khari Batter Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Prince Yadav Batter Techi Neri Batter Kamsha Yangfo (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Ravi Prakash Bowler Devansh Gupta Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Yab Niya Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh were hammered by nine wickets in their third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab defeated them by nine wickets in their first match while Saurashtra thrashed them by eight wickets. They have lost each of their last four matches.

Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh would be playing a List A match for the first time against each other.

Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka's opening pair of Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal have a very bright chance of scoring big against Arunachal Pradesh. The reasons behind it are obvious. Mayank Agarwal hit top form with a match-winning hundred against Punjab, and Nikin Jose would also look to come out of his lean patch against an opponent which has taken just four wickets from their first three matches. Mayank Agarwal and Nikin Jose partnered for 50 runs against Punjab, and would be taking that confidence against Arunachal Pradesh.

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Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal played a stunning unbeaten knock to hand his team a thrilling one-wicket win over Punjab. The 139-run knock off 127 balls consisted of 17 fours and three sixes. A big knock was round the corner as he scored 18 versus Puducherry and a fluent 47 against Mumbai. The experienced India star went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, and has a point to prove while leading his state side. The opener has featured in a total of 116 List A matches and scored 5169 runs at an average of 47.42. Mayank has 15 List A hundreds to his name.

Prince Yadav to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Prince Yadav is currently the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 60 runs in two matches at an average of 60. The 23-year-old did not play against Mumbai, and Arunachal could not even cross the 100-run mark. He showed grit and scored an unbeaten 37 runs off 72 balls as Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 131 against Saurashtra. In his first outing against Punjab, Yadav scored 23 off 49. The right-hander would look to get in the eleven and score more valuable runs for his team.

Karnataka vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik continues to be the most important new ball bowler of the Karnataka bowling unit. He bowled 9.1 overs against Punjab and picked two wickets for 43 runs. The pacer has picked three wickets in three matches at an average of 37.33 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The 32-year-old has an extremely impressive economy rate of 3.81, the lowest among all his teammates. Overall, Koushik has played 37 List A matches and picked 67 wickets at an average of 15.41.

Yab Niya to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

It's hard to pick an Arunachal Pradesh bowler, who can be a standout performer against an extremely tough opponent like Karnataka. Arunachal Pradesh in their first three matches have managed to pick just four wickets. Three of those four wickets have been picked by right-arm pacer Yab Niya. He picked his team's only wicket against Punjab, and then picked the only two Saurashtra wickets which fell in the second match. The 30-year-old got to bowl only one over against Mumbai as the match itself ended in less than six overs. Yab Niya, who has 20 wickets in 18 List A matches, would be looking to emerge as his team's best bowler yet again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Chandigarh to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 1.68 (PariMatch) Karnataka look set to maintain their unbeaten run by beating Arunachal Pradesh in their fourth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The difference between the quality of the two side is massive, and there is no chance Arunachal Pradesh, who have suffered nine, eight and nine wickets defeat respectively in their first three matches, are going to survive in front of a powerhouse like Karnataka. Arunachal Pradesh's bowling performance is so dismal that Punjab chased down 165 in 12.5 overs, Saurashtra gunned down 132 in 9.2 overs, and Mumbai thrashed them in 5.3 overs only. After a thrilling win against Punjab, Karnataka would already be extremely high on confidence. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







