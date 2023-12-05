Karnataka vs Mizoram Match Prediction

KAR

99%

Chance of Winning

MIZ

1%

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1.01
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Test

Gujarat College Ground

Karnataka and Mizoram will lock horns in the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, December 5th. The Group C fixture will take place at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal is the top run-getter in the tournament, having scored 465 runs with two hundreds and three fifties.
  • Mizoram’s Mohit Jangra has scored 224 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 while picking 8 wickets with the ball.

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Karnataka vs Mizoram Chance Winning

The top two spots in Group C are sealed with Karnataka occupying the second spot, having claimed 20 points from six games. They have won five matches and lost one. Mizoram, on the other hand, are out of contention for quarterfinals having lost five of their six games, and are reeling at second last position on the group table.

Karnataka suffered their first defeat of the season in their most recent game versus Haryana. Karnataka’s decision to bat first on Sunday morning backfired as their top order couldn't handle the Haryana seamers. They were reduced to 74 for 8 and even touching three figures looked difficult. Vijaykumar Vyshak struck 54 off 61, coming in at number 10 to help the team get 143.

Vasuki Koushik bowled brilliantly, picking 2 for 9 in six overs as they had Haryana in trouble at 35 for 3. But then Nishant Sindhu and wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma put on a 99-run stand to hand Karnataka a five-wicket defeat.

Mizoram registered their first win of the season in the last round, where they defeated Bihar by 57 runs. Things didn't turn out as they would've liked after opting to bat first as they lost 3 for 40. Agni Chopra scored 48 before they were reduced to 130 for 6. It was Mohit Jangra who pulled them out of the hole with a blistering 91 not-out in 48 deliveries.

Defending 258, Mizoram reduced the opponents to 96 for 6. They had some fight from the lower order but eventually bowled out Bihar for 201. Remruatdika Ralte snared 5 for 47 while Jangra claimed 4 for 25 in his seven overs.

Considering the current form of these teams and their strengths, Karnataka will be heavy favourites heading into this match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

  • Karnataka's chance of winning: 99%
  • Mizoram’s chance of winning: 1%

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Karnataka vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Nikin Jose has been solid for Karnataka in the ongoing VHT competition. He has scored 259 runs from five innings at an average of 52, including three fifties. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Mizoram's Agni Chopra has had decent starts in the competition, scoring 158 runs in six innings. He has made 50 and 48 runs in the last couple of games. You can take a punt on him to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Karnataka vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The teams have shown a strong preference for bowling first in the ongoing tournament as the seamers have been effective in early morning. Karnataka and Mizoram opted to bat first in their respective previous game, but Karnataka’s decision didn't bode well. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Tuesday morning and afternoon. There will be some cloud cover but rain should not be an issue, with less than 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover between 21 to 28 degree Celsius during the day, with the wind gusts at around 20 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath BR (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, Krishnan Shrijith

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Ravikumar Samarth

All-rounder

Mayank Agarwal (c)

Batter

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

Nikin Jose

All-rounder

Manish Pandey

Batter

Krishnappa Gowtham

All-rounder

Sharath BR

Wicket-keeper

Vasuki Koushik

Bowler

Jagadeesha Suchith

Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

Vidhwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka defeated Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Bihar and Chandigarh in their first five games. Their five-match win streak was broken in the most recent game, where they went down by five wickets against Haryana after getting bowled out for 143.

Mizoram Players List

Zothanzuala, Vikash Kumar, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson(w), Joseph Lalthankhuma, C Lalrinsanga, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte(c), Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalhriatrenga, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Vanlal Remruata

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Lalhruaizela

Batter

Vikash Kumar

Batter

Agni Chopra

Batter

Jehu Anderson

Wicket-keeper

Joseph Lalthankhuma

All-rounder

Parvez Ahmed

Batter

Mohit Jangra

All-rounder

KC Cariappa

Bowler

Lalhruai Ralte (c)

Bowler

Remruatdika Ralte

Bowler

G Lalbiakvela

Bowler

Mizoram Recent Form

Mizoram lost their first five games of the season by heavy margins of 215 runs, eight wickets, 137 runs, 190 runs and 182 runs. They finally got off the mark on Sunday, when they beat Bihar 57 runs on the back of Mohit Jangra’s 48-ball 91 not-out.

Karnataka vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka and Mizoram have not competed against each other in the fifty-over format yet.

Karnataka vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Karnataka to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Karnataka have a very strong batting unit comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Abhinav Manohar and Manish Pandey. They have hit 115 fours in six games compared to 84 by Mizoram. Betting on Karnataka to hit most fours in this match would be a good idea.

Karnataka vs Mizoram

Test

Gujarat College Ground, null

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Karnataka

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Karnataka vs Mizoram Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka

The left-hand batter has been in incredible form in the ongoing VHT season. He has amassed 465 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 120. Devdutt Padikkal has smashed two centuries and three half centuries in the competition. You can bet on him to be Karnataka's top batter.

Mohit Jangra to be the top batter for Mizoram

Mohit Jangra has been the best player for Mizoram in the ongoing VHT season. He has scored 224 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 104, including two fifties. He was exceptional in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 91 off 48. Bet on him to be Mizoram's top batter.

Karnataka vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

The 31yr old right arm seamer has been magnificent for his side in this tournament. He has taken 12 wickets in six games at an excellent economy of 3.70. His best figures in the competition read 4 for 30. Back him to be the top bowler for Karnataka.

Remruatdika Ralte to be the top bowler for Mizoram

Remruatdika Ralte is coming off a second five-wicket haul of his career, picking 5 for 47 versus Bihar. He has taken 24 wickets from 16 games in his List A career at an economy of 5.91. You can take a punt on him to be the top bowler for Mizoram.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

These two teams have had a contrasting season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, making this an easy match to predict. Karnataka have a significantly stronger batting line-up with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar and Manish Pandey. They also have a quality bowling attack. Mizoram, on the other hand, are heavily dependent on a couple of players. Our prediction is that Karnataka will win this match.
  • Karnataka to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
  • Mizoram to win the match @ 21.00 (Parimatch)
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