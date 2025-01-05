Facts: Karnataka have scored over 300 runs in their last two outings of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarawal is second-highest scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 497 runs at an average of 124.25

Nagaland captain Rongsen Jonathan smashed a hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in his last outing

Karnataka vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Karnataka have already qualified for the quarter-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after winning five of their six matches. In their last match, they defeated Saurashtra by 60 runs. They will be more than eager to beat Puducherry in their last league match and try finishing at the top of the Group C points table.

Nagaland are at the seventh spot, and are out of the race. They registered their first win of the ongoing tournament by beating Arunachal Pradesh by 229 runs in their last game. However, they look all set to lose their last group stage match on Sunday.

Karnataka have been highly consistent. They have lost only to Hyderabad, and that was also a narrow defeat which came on the third-last delivery of the match. Karnataka are scoring over 300 runs for fun as their batters are in top form. The bowling group also has a lot of potential, and Nagaland would again get a reality check after dominating a weak opponent like Arunachal.

Karnataka chance of winning - 99%

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Aneesh KV scored 93 runs for Karnataka in his last outing against Saurashtra. The number three batter played 83 balls to score nine fours and two sixes, and finish at 93, his highest run in the ongoing tournament. Overall, he has scored 208 runs in five innings a an average of 41.60. Aneesh would be looking to score once again and carry on the momentum going into the quarter-finals.

Nagaland captain Rongsen Jonathan smashed a hundred against Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. He scored 109 runs off 108 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. He scored 21, 15. 17 not out, 2 and 0 in his previous five innings of the tournament. Jonathan would look to carry forward his just-found in the match against Karnataka, and end his campaign on a high. The 38-year-old, who has scored 1566 runs in 60 List A matches, will be a Nagaland batter to watch out for.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Gujarat College Ground, Mumbai opted to bat first and defeated Puducherry by 163 runs. In the second-last match at the venue, Saurashtra opted to bowl against Punjab but lost the match by 57 runs. In the third-last match here, Hyderabad opted to bowl first and won against Puducherry by four wickets. On Sunday, Nagaland could look to bowl first after winning the toss, but Karnataka could take cue from Mumbai, and choose to bat.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 5. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 18-19 degree celsius. However, it would go up to 26 degree celsius in the afternoon. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 54 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Karnataka Player List

Nikin Jose , Mayank Agarawal (c), Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Vidyadhar Patil

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI







Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Vidyadhar Patil/ Hardik Raj Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler















Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka bounced back with a 60-run win over Saurashtra on Friday. Their second-last match saw them lose to Hyderabad by three wickets. It's their one defeat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 so far. Earlier, they defeated Mumbai, Puducherry, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Dip Borah Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Vino Zhimomi Bowler











Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland registered their first win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by beating Arunachal Pradesh by 229 runs in their sixth match. Earlier in the tournament, Hyderabad defeated them by 42 runs, Punjab by five wickets, Puducherry by three wickets, Saurashtra by 45 runs, and Mumbai by 189 runs.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka and Nagaland will be playing a List A match against each other for the first time.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka openers Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarawal gave yet another strong start to their team against Saurashtra. Nikin scored 34 off 33, while captain Mayank played an impressive 69-run knock off 65 balls. The duo stitched a 41-run opening stand. In their second-last outing against Hyderabad, they partnered for 91 runs. Jose scored 37 off 43, while Mayank scored 124 off 112 balls. Abhinav Manohar came out to open the innings with Mayank Agarawal in Karnataka's third-last match against Arunachal Pradesh. The duo partnered for 171 unbeaten runs as Karnataka won by 10 wickets. In the match prior to it, Mayank and Nikin partnered for 50 runs against Punjab. With a place in quarter-finals already final, in-form Karnataka openers are easily expected to score over 19 runs together.

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal has turned back the clock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and dominated oppositions on his whims and fancies. After hitting three back-to-back hundreds, the opener scored 69 runs off 65 balls against Saurashtra. The innings consisted of seven fours and a six. The right-hander scored 124 runs off 112 balls with the help of 15 fours and two sixes against Hyderabad. He scored unbeaten 100 against Arunachal Pradesh, and unbeaten 139 against Punjab. The 33-year-old is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 497 runs at an average of 124.25.

Sedezhalie Rupero to be the top batter for Nagaland

Sedezhalie Rupero smashed a hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in his last outing. He scored 138 runs off 134 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. The 27-year-old is the leading run-scorer for Nagaland. He has scored 287 runs in six matches at an average of 47.83. Rupero scored 53 against Mumbai, and 71 against Saurashtra, and will be eyeing his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score when he takes the field against Karnataka.





Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik brough up his best performance of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by picking a five-wicket haul against Saurashtra in his last outing. He picked five wickets for just 51 runs in 10 overs. The right-hand pacer is now the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka. He has picked 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.00. The Karnataka strike bowler has upped his ante just on time, and the match against Nagaland would be another opportunity to get into the zone before the knockouts.

Vino Zhimomi to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Nagaland pacer Vino Zhimomi made his List A debut in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh, and ended up picking a five-fer. The 29-year-old picked five wickets after bowling 10 overs for just 28 runs. Zhimomi is now the only Nagaland bowler with a five-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Having got a very late chance to showcase his skills, Zhimomi would be pumped to make a mark against heavyweights Karnataka.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Karnataka to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Nagaland to win @ 15.00 (Parimatch) Karnataka look set to beat Nagaland in their last group stage match. They have scored over 300 runs three out of six times so far, and that came against quality teams like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Saurashtra. Their bowlers restricted Puducherry to 211/9 and bundled out the power-packed batting unit to 247. Nagaland have consistently punched above their weight but have crossed the 250-run mark just twice in six matches. Their bowlers have been at the receiving end in all the matches except the one against lacklustre Arunachal. Mumbai hammered 403 runs against them, Saurashtra scored 307/9, and Punjab chased down 217 in just 34.5 overs. With the kind of form Karnataka batters are in, Nagaland are starting at their sixth defeat in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







