Facts: Aman Khan scored unbeaten 46 off 28 and also picked two wickets in Puducherry's first match against Saurashtra

Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Krishnan Shrijith scored unbeaten 150 off 101 balls against Mumbai on Saturday

Puducherry's Ankit Sharma scored 47 runs and picked two wickets against Saurashtra

Karnataka vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Both Karnataka and Puducherry have kicked off their campaign with wins. However, Karnataka's win is set to give them a major boost. Their win against heavyweights Mumbai who posted 382/4 in 50 overs. The target was chased by Karnataka with seven wickets and 22 balls to spare.

Puducherry also came up with a well-rounded performance to beat Saurashtra. The chased down a 286-run target with eight balls to spare. But they will be put to a stiffer test against Karnataka. Apart from a very strong batting unit Karnataka also have a good set of bowlers to do the job for their team. They are also expected to learn from their outing against Mumbai, and would be looking to restrict Puducherry to a lower total. Karnataka will also have the psychological advantage over Puducherry as they have never lost to them.

Karnataka chance of winning - 80%

Puducherry Pradesh chance of winning - 20%

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Karnataka vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal showed the way to his team and led from the front with 47 off 48 against Mumbai. The innings consisted of seven fours and a six, and laid out a good foundation for the following batters to unleash themselves. The vastly experienced opener has scored 5012 runs at an average of 46.40 in 109 List A matches.

Aman Khan of Puducherry performed with both the bat and ball against Saurashtra in his team's first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He picked two wickets in nine overs in which he gave away 56 runs. Later he scored match-winning 46 off just 28 balls. The unbeaten knock consisted of just three fours and as many sixes.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

Punjab won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They won the match by nine wickets and more than 37 overs in hand. Karnataka and Puducherry are expected to follow the pursuit.

Weather Report

Sunny weather has been predicted in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 23. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 19 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 25 degree celsius later in the day. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 62 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarawal (c), Aneesh KV, Nikin Jose , Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Luvnith Sisodia, Manoj Bhandage, Abhilash Shetty









Karnataka Predicted Playing XI









Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler











Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka won their first match against Puducherry by seven wickets. They have won three of their last four matches and three of their last five matches. The second-last match was a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in the semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram

Puducherry Playing XI







Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Akash Kargave Batter Mohit Kale Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler











Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry won their first match of the ongoing season against Saurashtra by five wickets. However, they have lost four of their last five matches.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka and Puducherry have played two List A matches against each other. Karnataka have emerged victorious on both the occasions. They last clashed in 2021 when Karnataka won by 236 runs.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka opening pair of Nikin Jose and captain Mayank Agarwal stitched a 36-run partnership off 30 balls against Mumbai. Nikin Jose scored 21 off 13 balls, while Mayank scored 47 off 48 balls. Mayank Agarwal was Karnataka's second-highest run-scorer in the previous edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 328 runs in nine matches at an average of 41. Nikin Jose was third with 311 runs at an average of 44.42. The two are accomplished batters and would be looking to put on a handy partnership against Puducherry on Monday.

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Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Batters

Krishnan Shrijith to be the top batter for Karnataka

Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Krishnan Shrijith scored 150 runs off 101 balls against Mumbai. His unbeaten innings consisted of 20 fours and four sixes. The match-winning knock is expected to set the tone for the 28-year-old for the rest of the tournament. Interestingly, the southpaw was playing only his third List A match. He also scored a hundred in his first-class debut for Karnataka. He contributed generously during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, and therefore big things can be expected from him in the upcoming matches.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry captain Arun Karthik played a captain's knock to see his team win their first match against Saurashtra. He scored 73 unbeaten runs off 55 balls and stitched a crucial match-winning partnership with Aman Khan. Karthik's innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 38-year-old has played 90 first-class matches and scored 2265 runs at an average of 31.90. The team would count on him once again.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

On a day when Karnataka bowlers were hammered left, right and centre, Vasuki Koushik gave away just 45 runs in 10 overs. The right-arm pacer was Karnataka's leading wicket-taker in the previous edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. he picked 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.44. Overall, he has picked 64 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 15.09.

Ankit Sharma to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Puducherry left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma picked two crucial wickets against Saurashtra. He bowled eight overs for 50 runs and dismissed well set opener Sheldon Jackson and Saurashtra's number three Jay Gohil. Overall, he has picked 54 wickets in 50 List A matches at an average of 37.42. He also has the experience of playing for IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Karnataka to win @ 1.16 (Batery)

Puducherry to win @ 5.30 (Batery) Karnataka are very likely to beat Puducherry in their upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Puducherry managed to go past Saurashtra despite letting go of the advantage on a couple of occasions. They allowed Saurashtra to score 285/8 despite reducing them to 183/5 at one stage. Also, they were five down for 210 in 41 overs before a rescue act from Arun Karthik and Aman Khan. Karnataka, one of the giants of domestic cricket are known for their clinical performances and such hiccups could prove fatal for Puducherry, who lack star power as well as firepower. Despite being under the pump after leaking 383 runs, Karnataka tore apart a very good Mumbai attack to win the match in just 46.2 overs. The major plus point was contributions from Aneesh KV (82 off 66), Krishnan Shrijith (150* off 101), and an unbeaten 65 off 50 from Praveen Dubey. Bowlers like Shreyas Gopal, Vasuki Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak only add to their strength. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





