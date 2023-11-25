Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction KAR 82 % Chance of Winning UTT 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Uttarakhand are going to lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 25, 2023. They have never played against each other in the tournament before and their encounter is going to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Karnataka enters this fixture on the back of a landslide victory over Jammu & Kashmir in their previous encounter. They won the toss and elected to bat first, wanting to set a competitive total. They succeeded in their endeavour as they scored 402/2 by the end of 50 overs. Jammu & Kashmir faced an uphill battle in chasing down the target and fumbled quite badly as they could only muster 180 runs before their entire batting order was bowled out in 30.4 overs. Karnataka won by a whopping 222 runs.

Uttarakhand faced Haryana in their last match wherein they lost the toss and had to bat first. They could only manage a score of 207 runs before they got bowled out in 47.4 overs. Their bowling attack put quite a bit of effort into defending the total as they could restrict Haryana’s scoring rate effectively and managed to take four wickets. However, the score was not good enough and Haryana was able to reach the finish line in 45 overs, winning by six wickets in the end.

Karnataka chance of winning - 82%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 18%

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Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Karnataka’s batsmen showed unparalleled dominance in just the first match of the tournament. Mayank Agarwal, their skipper, managed to amass 157 runs from 133 deliveries while Ravikumar Samarth, their opening batsman, was a close second with 123 runs from 120 deliveries. They did the bulk of the scoring for their team and brought them to victory. Vijaykumar Vyshak showed comparable dominance on the bowling front, having captured four wickets during his spell.

Uttarakhand’s squad put in a great deal of effort but, unfortunately, paled in comparison to that of Karnataka, considering their highest run scorer was Aditya Tare with 65 runs from 68 deliveries. Kunal Chandela, their opener, was next in line with 47 runs from 61 deliveries. Akash Madhwal led the bowling attack with two wickets under his belt.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The last match held at the venue was between Delhi and Bihar. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, but it turned out to be a huge mistake as they got bowled out in just 39 overs after scoring 149 runs. Delhi managed to chase down the total in 22.2 overs, winning by eight wickets. The recent trend at the stadium suggests that fielding first can be quite advantageous, and the toss winner of the upcoming match could try to avail this advantage by opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunshine and clear skies at Ahmedabad on match day with absolutely no interruption from the rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Manish Pandey Batter BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s squad appears to be a force to be reckoned with given their recent batting display. Their bowling unit is well-rounded, too, and seems to be in brilliant form at the moment.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri.

Predicted Playing XI

Kunal Chandela Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Priyanshu Khanduri Batter Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Akhil Rawat Batter Mayank Mishra Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has got their work cut out for them in the upcoming encounter considering how much they struggled in the previous match.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

No head-to-head record has been established between Karnataka and Uttarakhand since they have never faced each other in the tournament.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand’s last match against Haryana, they were able to post an opening partnership of 60 runs between openers Kunal Chandela and Jiwanjot Singh before the fall of their first wicket in 13.5 overs. This was a decent partnership but Karnataka looked absolutely invincible as Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal posted an unbelievable opening partnership of 267 runs until the former’s wicket fell in 38.5 overs. Given this massive disparity in performance, it seems highly likely that Karnataka will be able to establish a better first wicket partnership than Uttarakhand.

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Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka’s skipper, displayed an exceptional knock in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir. He scored 157 runs from 133 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 118.04. He smashed 11 boundaries and knocked the ball for eight 6s during his innings. He has been unstoppable lately considering he was also their leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 126 runs in five innings. He is an obvious candidate to emerge as the top batsman in the next match as well.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Aditya Tare, Uttarakhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, was a major contributor with the bat in their last match against Haryana considering he was their leading run-scorer with 65 runs from 68 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 95.58. Most of his runs came from smashing nine boundaries during his innings. He can be expected to remain their top batsman in the next game.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

In their previous face-off against Jammu & Kashmir, Vijaykumar Vyshak emerged as the leading wicket-taker. During his nine-over spell, he displayed exceptional bowling prowess by giving away only 57 runs and securing four crucial wickets, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.33. Vyshak showcased remarkable economy and a knack for taking wickets, underscoring his potential to maintain this performance in the upcoming match.

Dikshanshu Negi to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Dikshanshu Negi was Uttarakhand’s best bowler against Haryana in their previous outing. He delivered just six overs, but conceded a mere 24 runs which translated to an exceptional economy rate of 4.00. He managed to claim one wicket during his spell and is likely to improve his performance further in the next few matches, making him a great choice to bet on to be their top bowler.