Facts: Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar was terrific in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 428 runs at an average of 61 while striking at 186.

The Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen registered his maiden List A century in the previous game, smashing 104 in 58 deliveries.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala will meet in this engaging contest as both teams vie for crucial points in the next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Fans can expect a competitive encounter as these two sides fight for better position in the Group E standings.

Kerala have played only one match in the tournament so far, which they lost to Baroda by 62 runs. Bowling first, their bowling unit could not make enough inroads as Baroda piled on 403 on the board. Sharafuddeen picked 2 for 51 on his debut List A game but others were quite expensive.

Chasing a mammoth target, Rohan Kunnummal and Ahammed Imran provided them a great start of 113 in 15.3 overs. Kunnummal struck 65 off 50 deliveries while Imran also made a fifty. Later, Mohammed Azharuddeen hammered 104 in just 58 balls to keep the side in the hunt but his dismissal pulled the curtains on their hopes.

Madhya Pradesh would rue their performance in the second game against Delhi, suffering a 79-run defeat. Bowling first, they did a terrific job to restrict Delhi to just 211. Kumar Kartikeya was exceptional with his 2 for 24 in 10 overs while Sagar Solanki bagged 2 for 27 in nine overs.

The opening pair of Subhranshu Senapati and Harsh Gawli gave Madhya Pradesh a pretty good start to the run-chase. Senapati struck 55 runs while Gawli made 42 to put the team in a strong position. Madhya Pradesh were 97 for 1 in 20 overs but then suffered a massive collapse and were bowled out for 132.

Moving on to this encounter, the bookmakers have also given both the sides an equal chance of winning.

Kerala's chance of winning: 45%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 55%

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Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

The Kerala skipper Salman Nizar looked in good touch in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 169 runs from six innings at 56 average and 164 strike rate. Bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Madhya Pradesh's opening batter Harsh Gawli struck 83 runs in 53 deliveries in the first game and followed it up with 42 off 43 in the second game. Considering his form, you can back him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the opening round of the tournament, every team that won the toss chose to chase, a pattern that persisted in the second round as well. The weather forecast for this match indicates a strong possibility of rain and that will also play a part. Expect the team that wins the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Thursday's weather in Hyderabad poses a potential rain concern for the game. The morning is expected to be mostly cloudy, with chances of scattered showers. Precipitation is estimated at 69%, with approximately 1.7 mm of rain likely. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 22°C to 27°C, with wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 30 km/h.

Kerala Player List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Nedumankuzhy Basil All-rounder Akhil Scaria Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala faced Baroda in their only match of this Vijay Hazare Trophy so far and ended up on the losing side by 62 runs. Last season, they had made it to the quarterfinals after defeating Maharashtra in the preliminary quarterfinal.

Madhya Pradesh Players List

Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dubey, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawli, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sagar Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Subhranshu Senapati, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Aryan Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harsh Gawli † Wicketkeeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Rajat Patidar (c) Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh, who were the runners-up in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, kicked off this Vijay Hazare Trophy season with a six-wicket win over Bihar. But they couldn't keep up that form as they lost to Delhi on Monday by 79 runs while chasing 212.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

There has been only one match played between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Madhya Pradesh won that match by 40 runs in 2021.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Kerala are a depleted side whereas Madhya Pradesh possesses a formidable batting unit. Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati and Venkatesh Iyer have been in pretty good form. Betting on Madhya Pradesh to hit the most sixes in the match would be wise.

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Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal was solid at the top of the order in the previous game, scoring 65 off just 50. He has a pretty good record in List A cricket, with over 1200 runs at an average of 47 and strike rate of 103. He has registered four centuries and six half centuries in this format. You can bet on him to be the top Kerala batter.

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh





Rajat Patidar's recent domestic form has been exceptional. Across his last 12 List A innings, he has amassed over 490 runs at a strike rate of 107. In the first game of this tournament, he made a rapid 55 off just 33 balls from the number four position. Given his ability, predicting him to be Madhya Pradesh's top scorer in this match seems a safe bet.

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena was wicketless in the last game but conceded at less than 6 rpo when Baroda piled on over 400 runs. The 38-yr old all-rounder has good experience and has picked 117 wickets in List A cricket at an economy of 4.41. Bet on him to be Kerala’s best bowler.

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya was magnificent in the previous game, where he bagged 2 for 24 in 10 overs. He has a good record in the fifty-over format, having taken 40 wickets at an economy of under 4. He was their top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently. Bet on him to be the top Madhya Pradesh bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Madhya Pradesh Kerala's chance of winning: 45%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 55% Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are two of the best sides in Group E and it could be a close contest. On paper, Madhya Pradesh will hold an edge due to their superior batting line-up, which includes Rajat Patidar, Harsh Gawli, Venkatesh Iyer, Yash Dubey, Subhranshu Senapati, and Shubham Sharma. Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya and Aryan Pandey form a good bowling attack. Our prediction is for Madhya Pradesh to win this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







