Kerala vs Maharashtra Match Prediction KER 55 % Chance of Winning MAH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 season is over and we are now into the knockout phase. In the second pre-quarter-final of the event, Kerala and Maharashtra will take on each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot, on December 9, 2023 (Saturday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Kerala topped Group A in Bengaluru, the Kedar Jadhav-led Maharashtra ended up at the second position in Group B behind Vidarbha.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

Kerala were definitely not the most convincing side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, but all that ends well is good enough. They ended up securing five wins in seven matches to ensure that the topper of the group recognition goes to their unit. The Sanju Samson-led side lost to Mumbai and Railways, but that was about it. By rolling other teams over, they finalized a place for them in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Maharashtra had a comparatively easier group to deal with, and they found the proceedings easy to go by. Like Kerala, they also secured five wins from seven matches and ended up making progress to the next stage in a comfortable manner. What it did was gather enough momentum for them to shake things up in the knockouts.

KER’s chance of winning is 55%

MAH’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kerala vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Ankit Bawne is having a different lease to his career now, and he is in no way slowing down. Once touted to be a long-time prospect for India, Bawne is making sure the conversation shouldn’t fizzle down at all. OM Bhosale is another prospect who is giving me proper vibes of a stylish batter, who could take on big boys. There is definitely a Sanju Samson to bet on as well.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot is the adjacent venue to the international stadium and is a venue where Saurashtra have played their domestic matches in the last few years. The venue has hosted five List A games till now, with the batting first team winning three games and the chasing side winning a couple of games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 283, whereas the average first innings winning score is 305.

Weather Report

There is only a 3% chance of rain during the daytime on Saturday, which implies that the match ideally should go ahead without any massive disruption. But there will be some impact of wind, plus the nature of dew is such that it will create some issues.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Salman Nizar, Maruthungal Ajinas

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Vishnu Vinod Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Akhil Scaria All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala secured five wins from seven games in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and thus topped the table. They would be stoked to perform better against Maharashtra and own the next stage of the tournament with ease.

Maharashtra Player List

Om Bhosale, Kaushal Tambe, Siddharth Mhatre, Satyajeet Bachhav, Sachin Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (c & wk), Rushabh Rathod, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, RS Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Naushad Shaikh

Predicted Playing XI

Om Bhosale Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Azim Kazi All-rounder Rushabh Rathod All-rounder Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Like Kerala, Maharashtra also secured five wins from seven games and finished just below Vidarbha on the points table. They were very good in every single game, and the way they finished it, albeit against a weak team like Manipur, tells a story in itself.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Kerala have played each other three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former emerging triumphant in a couple of games. The last time both sides met was back in 2021 at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, in which Kerala won by a margin of wickets with seven balls remaining.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Sanju Samson has always been a saving grace for Kerala and I am hoping that he will have a great game against Maharashtra. Further, we have already spoken about Om Bhosale. He is in very good form and discounting him wouldn’t do any good to us. So on that count again, I am banking on him to deliver for Maharashtra.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, null Kerala Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Kerala vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sanju Samson has already amassed 264 runs at an average of 52.80 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with a century and a half-century to his name. The fact that Samson, with an ODI average of over 50, is there to steer the side through, Kerala can breathe a sigh of relief. Hence, I am banking on Samson to come good once again in Rajkot and help us win the bet easily.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ankit Bawne is almost averaging 100 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In seven matches already, he has 491 runs at an average of 98.20 with a strike rate of over 113.13. He has three centuries and one half-century to his name, which indicates that Bawne is the major source of success for Maharashtra. For the side to do well, he will have to perform according to the expectations.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akhil Scaria has been a very good performer with the ball for Kerala and so far in the league, he has taken the maximum number of wickets for his home side. Despite being a completely unassuming bowler, Scaria has a tendency to take the bull by its horns and ensure how to stay ahead of the curve. In 15 List A games overall, Scaria has a total of 25 wickets to his name and he should be dominating the proceedings once again.

Azim Kazi to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There is no single bowler who could claim to be dominating the challenge at the Maharashtra camp, but Azim Kazi is probably the best of the lot. With seven wickets from seven games, Kazi sits at the top of the table. He has the best average with 24.28 and an economy rate of 4.47.