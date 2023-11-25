Kerala vs Mumbai Match Prediction KER 39 % Chance of Winning MUM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Mumbai will clash for the first time since the 2019 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 25, 2023. Their encounter will begin at 9:00 A.M IST at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

Kerala vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Kerala had a brilliant outing against Saurashtra, the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in their first encounter of the season. They had an advantage given that they won the toss and had the liberty of choosing their strategy, and they opted to bowl first, allowing Saurashtra to set the target. Saurashtra seemed to be all out of sorts as they posted a total of just 185 runs and got bowled out in 49.1 overs. They did, however, put up a decent fight in an attempt to defend their total but in the end, it was in vain since Kerala edged past them with a three-wicket victory.

Mumbai, too, had a similar fate in their last match against Sikkim. The latter won the toss and chose to bat first, but Mumbai restricted them to 89 runs before they got bowled out in a mere 38.1 overs. They could do absolutely nothing to defend themselves against Mumbai. They did capture three wickets but it did not hurt Mumbai in the slightest as they emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Kerala chance of winning - 39%

Mumbai chance of winning - 61%

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Kerala vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Abdul Basith’s innings was a surprise as he posted 60 runs on the board from 76 deliveries, making him the leading run-scorer for Kerala currently. Sanju Samson, Kerala’s skipper, trailed behind with 30 runs from 47 deliveries. Akhil Scaria was not far behind as he contributed 28 runs from 54 deliveries. Akhin Sathar garnered an impressive haul of four wickets, while Shreyas Gopal and Basil Thampi captured two wickets each.

Mumbai’s leading run scorer in their previous match was Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their opening batsman, who scored 30 runs from 28 deliveries. Jay Bista was a close second, having scored 28 runs from 22 deliveries. On their bowling front, Tushar Deshpande was quite impressive considering he claimed three wickets in seven overs. Mohit Avasthi and Atharva Ankolekar managed to capture two wickets each.

Kerala vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

Kerala and Mumbai will face each other at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. The previous encounter staged here was between Saurashtra and Kerala, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. They bowled out their opponents in 49.1 overs, having to chase down a total of 185 runs. Kerala’s scoring rate was rather slow but they were able to overcome Saurashtra by three wickets in the end. Given that this strategy worked out for Kerala in their last match, it seems likely that the toss winner may opt to field first in the next match.

Weather Report

The conditions are expected to be partly cloudy at Alur with a minimal 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, M Ajinas, Akhin Sathar, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishnu Vinod Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sanju Samson (C) Wicket-keeper Sachin Baby Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Abdul Basith Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala made smart moves in their first match against Saurashtra and their overall form seems quite convincing.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizer Dafedar, Royston Dias, Saksham Jha, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Jay Bista Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Atharva Ankolekar Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has proven to be a formidable force multiple times over and they are in great shape at the moment.

Kerala vs Mumbai Head-to-Head

Kerala and Mumbai encountered each other in the 2019 season for the first and only time until now. The latter emerged victorious by eight wickets with 70 balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Kerala - 0

Mumbai - 1

Kerala vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Kerala

Kerala’s opening partnership against Saurashtra was not particularly good and they seem to have faltered early on before getting back on track. Their opening pair, Vishnu Vinod and Rohan Kunnummal were only able to score nine runs before their first wicket fell in 1.5 overs. Conversely, Mumbai had a better opening partnership, especially considering the dismal total they had to chase down. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Jay Bista maintained a partnership of 44 runs before the latter’s wicket fell in 5.4 overs. Mumbai can be expected to have a better first wicket partnership than Kerala.

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Kerala vs Mumbai Best Batters

Abdul Basith to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Abdul Basith single-handedly scored nearly a third of the runs required to reach the target in their previous match against Saurashtra. He scored 60 runs from 76 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 78.94. His knock was pleasantly surprising and he can be expected to carry this momentum into the upcoming match and emerge as their top batsman.

Jay Bista to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Jay Bista, Mumbai’s opener, emerged as the team’s second highest run scorer in their previous outing against Sikkim. During his innings, he was able to score 28 runs from 22 runs, resulting in a brilliant strike rate of 127.27. It appears as though he is just getting started considering the asking rate in the previous match was rather low. He could be expected to claim the top spot as Mumbai’s premier batsman in the upcoming match.

Kerala vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Akhin Sathar to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Akhin Sathar is a new addition to Kerala’s squad and he has already begun wreaking havoc against the opponents. In their last match against Saurashtra, he was the top bowler of the entire match given that in a full quota of ten overs, he managed to concede a mere 39 runs which gave him an outstanding economy rate of 3.90. He also captured a whopping four wickets during the process. Considering this impressive showing, he can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tushar Deshpande showcased absolute dominance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he claimed a grand total of 16 wickets in just eight innings. In their previous match against Sikkim, he continued to perform at a high level since he emerged as the top of the entire match - having delivered just seven overs, he allowed 19 balls and claimed three wickets, resulting in a remarkable economy rate of 2.71. There is no doubt that he could remain their top bowler in the next match as well.