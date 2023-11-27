Kerala vs Odisha Match Prediction KER 84 % Chance of Winning ODI 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Odisha will take on each other in the third round Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, on November 27, 2023 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both sides have won one and lost one each so far - hence, will be eager to get the better of each other in order to secure the bragging rights going forward.

Kerala vs Odisha Chance of Winning

In terms of the kinds of teams they have already played in the tournament, Kerala and Odisha are on the opposite spectrum. While Kerala have played defending champions Saurashtra and then Mumbai in Alur, Odisha have beaten Tripura but couldn’t cross the hurdle against Railways in the rain-affected encounter against Tripura on Saturday.

However, Kerala would be ecstatic. Even though they were massively at a loss in their tactics against Mumbai, they did it so well against Saurashtra. Their batting, led by Sanju Samson, possesses enough ability to overturn a result in their own way, and one would assume that they will beat Odisha with the strength of their batting.

KER’s chance of winning is 84%

ODI’s chance of winning is 16%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kerala vs Odisha Betting Tips

From the way Biplab Samantray batted in the last game, I am sure to back him for the next game against Kerala. Basil Thampi and Shreyas Gopal provide interesting opportunities for us to make good money out of the game. How could you not bet on Sanju Samson? Samson has continued to be the performer one hopes him to be and that is the hinge point on which my calculations are going to be based. Go ahead with Samson as one of your lead markets and I am sure you’ll do well.

Kerala vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur has hosted a total of 37 games, with the batting first team winning 19 encounters. That is massive. Secondarily, this is a decent batting wicket, with the average first innings score being 255/8, but that is more often than not being on the lower side. To win here, you need to put an average first innings score of 301.

Weather Report

The second-round Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Alur were disrupted by rain. While two matches yielded results after substantial breaks, Odisha and Railways had thankfully played a minimum over requirements. There are more rain predicted for Monday in Alur - something that would keep all six teams who are playing at the KSCA Three Ovals tomorrow - on high alert.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Salman Nizar, Maruthungal Ajinas

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Vishnu Vinod Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Akhil Scaria All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala ended up at the second spot on the Group C points table in the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and coming to this year’s event, they have already secured one win and one loss. They would be happy two of the toughest encounters of the season are done and dusted - and they can focus on rolling the other teams in a comfortable manner.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Biplab Samatray All-rounder Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

After having a disastrous 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy in which they could only register a single win - that too against Nagaland, Odisha started the 2023-24 season on a good note by beating Tripura in the opening encounter. However, in the rain-affected encounter against Railways, Odisha faltered massively.

Kerala vs Odisha Head-To-Head

Odisha and Kerala have played each other only twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Kerala winning both games. Kerala would want to take inspiration from that and put one past the Biplab Samatray-led side.

Kerala vs Odisha Betting Odds

In domestic cricket, Sanju Samson never struggles for consistency. He has shown that in home and away conditions and I am sure, in Alur on Monday, he will have a good game. Further, Biplab Samantray showed his old form with an unbeaten 41 against Railways - something he would want to recreate against Kerala. Debabrata Pradhan is on the rise now, and his success is pretty much guaranteed.

Kerala vs Odisha Test KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, null Kerala Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.20 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Odisha Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.52 Bet Now!

Kerala vs Odisha Best Batters

Biplab Samantray to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

For a side dealing with consistent mediocrity, former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Biplab Samantray is a blessing, with over 6000 runs for Odisha across formats. After staying away from the Odisha side for a year, he returned to the squad on the back of a 1000-run campaign in the inter-district games in Odisha. Against Railways, with Odisha down on 17/3, Biplab came as a god-send and stabilized the innings before rain unfortunately swayed it away.

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sanju Samson has always done well in List A cricket. With 3159 runs at an average of 32.56, Samson has been consistent, but if you take his ODI average into account, he has an average of 55.71 which tells you about his ability. The fact that he has a strike rate of 104.00 in ODIs should keep us alert.

Kerala vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

After securing 23 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which he averaged just a shade over 9, Debabrata Pradhan carried that form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has picked eight wickets already in just two games. The Odisha pacer has pace and swing to operate at the best of the level, which has given him the knack of picking wickets consistently.

Shreyas Gopal to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shreyas Gopal has always been a utility cricketer, and since moving from Karnataka to Kerala, Gopal has accounted for far more relishing performances. With 91 wickets from 59 List-A matches, Gopal knows a thing or two about bowling. Further, this match is in Alur - a venue which he knows inside out. Trust him to perform well.