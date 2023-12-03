Kerala vs Puducherry Match Prediction KER 95 % Chance of Winning PON 5 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.041 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala will take on Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group A match at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur on Sunday, December 3. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Kerala vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Kerala have won four of their five Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches and are placed second in Group A. Their only defeat came against Mumbai via VJD method. The side has now won three matches on the trot. In their last outing, Kerala bundled out Sikkim for 83 runs before chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs. The side is high on confidence.

Puducherry, on the other hand, have managed to win just two of their first five matches. They have lost their last two matches against Mumbai and Odisha. They have been bundled under 200 thrice in five matches. The bowling unit also hasn't been threatening.

It's very clear that a more experienced and threatening Kerala squad should be winning their upcoming match against a lacklustre Puducherry unit.

Kerala chance of winning - 95%

Puducherry chance of winning - 5%

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Kerala vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Rohan Kunnummal scored free flowing 25 runs off 18 balls for Kerala in his last match. The innings from the opener consisted of five fours. Th3 25-year-old scored 44 runs in his second last outing. He would look to be amongst runs again.

Puducherry opener Akash Kargave scored 50 runs off 97 balls against Odisha in his last outing. The innings consisted of two fours and a six. Another watchful knock can be expected from the southpaw batter.

Kerala vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Railway elected to field first and won the match by four wickets against Tripura. Mumbai elected to field first in the second-last match and won by seven wickets. The trend of winning the toss and electing to bat second is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Alur on Sunday. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 21 km/h.

Puducherry Player List

Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Damodaran Rohit, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Manik Beri, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Jay Pande, Arun Karthik (wk), Aravind Akash (wk), A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (Cap) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Jay Pande Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Parameeswaran Sivarama Batter Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Gaurav Yadav Bowler Abi Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry have two matches in a row now in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, they have lost two of their five matches in the tournament.

Kerala Player List

Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Vaisakh Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (Wk), Sanju Samson (c & Wk), Vishnu Vinod, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Sudhesan Midhun

Kerala Playing XI

Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Maruthungal Ajinas Batter Salman Nizar Batter Mohammed Azahruddeen Batter Sanju Samson (C and WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sudhesan Midhun Bowler Abhijit Praveen V Bowler N Basil Bowler Akhil Scaria Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala have won three matches in a row. The last three wins came against Odisha, Tripura and Sikkim. The side has lost just one of their five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Kerala vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A game against each other.

Kerala vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Kerala opening partnership to be over 19.5

Kerala opening pair of Krishna Prasad and Rohan Kunnummal partnered for 38 runs in their last match against Sikkim. Prasad scored 38 unbeaten runs, while Kunnummal scored 25 off 18 balls. In the previous match, Mohammed Azharuddeen opened with Kunnummal and the duo partnered for 95 runs. Kerala unit looks confident and their openers look set to score at least 20 runs together.

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Kerala vs Puducherry Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be the top batter for Kerala

Sanju Samson was recently named in the India squad for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa in December. The 29-year-old has so far scored 101 runs in five matches at an average of 25.25. He would be eyeing a big score against Puducherry. Overall, he has featured in 122 List A matches and scored 3175 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 89.41.

Paras Dogra to be the top batter for Puducherry

Paras Dogra is currently the leading run-scorer for Puducherry. He has scored 168 runs in five matches at an average of 56. He scored 77 unbeaten runs against Odisha in his last match. The 39-year-old veteran cricketer has featured in 117 List A matches and scored 3585 runs at an average of 43.71.

Kerala vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be the top bowler for Kerala

Akhil Scaria has picked 17 wickets in his last 10 matches at an economy rate of 3.59 and a strike rate of 23.29. The 25-year-old pacer picked two wickets against Odisha in his third-last match, and followed it up with three wickets each against Tripura and Sikkim. Overall, he has featured in 13 List A matches and picked 21 wickets at an average of 13.52.

Gaurav Yadav to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry pacer Gaurav Yadav has picked 10 wickets in his last five matches at an economy rate of 3.14 and a strike rate of 27.3. All these matches are part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The 32-year-old has played a total of 21 List A matches and picked 44 wickets at an average of 20.84.