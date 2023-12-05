Kerala vs Railways Match Prediction
KER
81%
Chance of Winning
RAI
19%
Test
Kini Sports Arena Ground
Facts:
- Vivek Singh scored 447 runs in the last nine matches.
- Shivam Chaudhary scored 445 runs in the last 10 matches.
- Vishnu Vinod scored 230 runs in the last nine matches.
- Akhil Scaria has picked up 16 wickets in the last 10 matches.
- Sijomon Joseph has picked up 12 wickets in the last seven matches.
- Karn Sharma took 17 wickets in the last nine matches.
Kerala vs Railways Chance of Winning
Kerala won their last match against Puducherry by six wickets in the round six clash of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala bowled out Puducherry to 116 runs in 32.2 overs. Sijomon Joseph (3/2), Akhil Scaria (3/15) and Basil Thampi (2/39) bowled phenomenally and restricted their opponents to a low total. Rohan Kunnummal (23 runs in 28 balls), Sachin Baby (25 runs in 38 balls) Vishnu Vinod (22 runs in 21 balls) and Sanju Samson (35 runs in 14 balls) guided Kerala to their fourth win of the tournament.
Railways lost their last match against Saurashtra by eight wickets in the round six clash on Sunday. Vivek Singh (95 runs in 145 balls) played a steady knock and he had no support from other batsmen and as a result Railways failed to score and build partnerships and were bowled out for 165 runs in 47.4 overs. Prerak Mankad smashed the Railways bowlers to all corners of the ground and helped Saurashtra chase down the target in 37.4 overs to hand Railways their third loss of the tournament.
- Kerala’s chance of winning: 81%
- Railways chance of winning: 19%
Kerala vs Railways Betting Tips
Shivam Chaudhary scored 4, 78 and 58 in the last three matches. He has scored two fifties in his last three outings and is in good form. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Kerala.
Kerala vs Railways Toss Prediction
The surface at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won three and the team batting second won three of the last six list A matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 187 runs. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Tuesday, 5th December is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Kerala Players List
Rohan Kuunummal, Sanju Samson, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, Maruthungal Ajinas, Salman Nizar, Sudeshan Midhun, Abhijeet Praveen V, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran
Kerala Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batsman
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Azharuddeen
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Batsman
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batsman
|
Abdul Basith
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
Akhil Sathar
|
Bowler
|
Sijomon Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akhil Scaria
|
Bowler
Kerala Recent Form
Kerala won four and lost one of the last five matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won their last match against Puducherry by six wickets and are positioned at the top of the table in group A.
Railways Players List
Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Raj Choudhary, Adarsh Singh
Railways Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batsman
|
Vivek Singh
|
Batsman
|
Pratham Singh
|
Batsman
|
Bhargav Merai
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Saif
|
All-rounder
|
Upendra Yadav
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Akshat Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Karn Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Bowler
|
Akash Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Sangwan
|
Bowler
Railways Recent Form
Railways won three and lost two of the last five matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Saurashtra by eight wickets and are positioned fourth in group A.
Kerala vs Railways Head to Head Record
Kerala and Railways clashed off twice in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Kerala won both the matches. In their last head to head encounter Kerala won the match by seven runs.
- Matches Played: 2
- Kerala Won: 2
- Railways Won: 0
Kerala vs Railways Betting Odds
Kerala to win the Opening Partnership
Kerala on average scored 50 runs for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, while Railways are averaging 18 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, We predict the Kerala opening pair to score more runs than the Railways opening pair.
Kerala vs Railways
Test
Kini Sports Arena Ground, null
Kerala vs Railways Top Batters
Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala
Vishnu Vinod scored (22 runs in 21 balls) in the last match against Puducherry. Vishnu has been in good form in recent times and has scored 168 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer for Kerala in the tournament. He has scored 230 runs in the last nine list A matches at an average 28.75 and at a strike rate 102.67. We believe Vishnu Vinod to continue his good run of form and be the top scorer for Kerala against Railways.
Shivam Chaudhary to be the top batter for Railways
Shivam Chaudhary scored four runs in the last match against Saurashtra. Shivam has been top notch in the tournament and has scored 218 runs in six matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Railways in the tournament and has been the top scorer in three of the last five matches. The 26 year old right hand batter has scored 445 runs in the last 10 List A matches at an average 49.44 and a strike rate of 86.24. We predict Shivam Chaudhary to be the top batter for Railways against Kerala.
Kerala vs Railways Top Bowlers
Akhil Scaria to be the top bowler for Kerala
Akhil Scaria bowled a magical spell in the last match (3/15) against Puducherry. Scaria bowls accurate lines and lengths and has been the wicket taker in middle overs. He has picked up 12 wickets in six matches and is the leading wicket taker in the tournament. He has picked up 16 wickets in the last 10 list A matches at an economy 3.50. We Predict Akhil Scaria to come good and be the top bowler for Kerala.
Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways
Yuvraj Singh took nine wickets in five matches and was the top bowler in two matches. Yuvraj is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. The 25-year-old pacer has picked up 14 wickets in the last eight list A matches. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways against Kerala.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Kerala to win the match @ 1.14 (Melbet)
- Railways to win the match @ 5.02 (Melbet)
Melbet