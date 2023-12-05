Kerala vs Railways Match Prediction KER 81 % Chance of Winning RAI 19 % Place a bet Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.136 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Kerala and Railways battle out in round seven (Group A) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Tuesday 5th December 2023. The match will be played at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Kerala vs Railways Chance of Winning

Kerala won their last match against Puducherry by six wickets in the round six clash of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala bowled out Puducherry to 116 runs in 32.2 overs. Sijomon Joseph (3/2), Akhil Scaria (3/15) and Basil Thampi (2/39) bowled phenomenally and restricted their opponents to a low total. Rohan Kunnummal (23 runs in 28 balls), Sachin Baby (25 runs in 38 balls) Vishnu Vinod (22 runs in 21 balls) and Sanju Samson (35 runs in 14 balls) guided Kerala to their fourth win of the tournament.

Railways lost their last match against Saurashtra by eight wickets in the round six clash on Sunday. Vivek Singh (95 runs in 145 balls) played a steady knock and he had no support from other batsmen and as a result Railways failed to score and build partnerships and were bowled out for 165 runs in 47.4 overs. Prerak Mankad smashed the Railways bowlers to all corners of the ground and helped Saurashtra chase down the target in 37.4 overs to hand Railways their third loss of the tournament.

Kerala’s chance of winning: 81%

Railways chance of winning: 19%

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Kerala vs Railways Betting Tips

Shivam Chaudhary scored 4, 78 and 58 in the last three matches. He has scored two fifties in his last three outings and is in good form. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Kerala.

Kerala vs Railways Toss Prediction

The surface at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won three and the team batting second won three of the last six list A matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 187 runs. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Tuesday, 5th December is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Kerala Players List

Rohan Kuunummal, Sanju Samson, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil Scaria, Krishna Prasad, Maruthungal Ajinas, Salman Nizar, Sudeshan Midhun, Abhijeet Praveen V, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohan Kunnummal Batsman Sanju Samson Batsman Mohammad Azharuddeen Wicket Keeper Vishnu Vinod Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Abdul Basith All-rounder Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Akhil Sathar Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler Akhil Scaria Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala won four and lost one of the last five matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won their last match against Puducherry by six wickets and are positioned at the top of the table in group A.

Railways Players List

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Raj Choudhary, Adarsh Singh

Railways Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Bhargav Merai Batsman Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket Keeper Akshat Pandey All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler

Railways Recent Form

Railways won three and lost two of the last five matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Saurashtra by eight wickets and are positioned fourth in group A.

Kerala vs Railways Head to Head Record

Kerala and Railways clashed off twice in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Kerala won both the matches. In their last head to head encounter Kerala won the match by seven runs.

Matches Played: 2

Kerala Won: 2

Railways Won: 0

Kerala vs Railways Betting Odds

Kerala to win the Opening Partnership

Kerala on average scored 50 runs for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, while Railways are averaging 18 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, We predict the Kerala opening pair to score more runs than the Railways opening pair.

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Kerala vs Railways Top Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala

Vishnu Vinod scored (22 runs in 21 balls) in the last match against Puducherry. Vishnu has been in good form in recent times and has scored 168 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer for Kerala in the tournament. He has scored 230 runs in the last nine list A matches at an average 28.75 and at a strike rate 102.67. We believe Vishnu Vinod to continue his good run of form and be the top scorer for Kerala against Railways.

Shivam Chaudhary to be the top batter for Railways

Shivam Chaudhary scored four runs in the last match against Saurashtra. Shivam has been top notch in the tournament and has scored 218 runs in six matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Railways in the tournament and has been the top scorer in three of the last five matches. The 26 year old right hand batter has scored 445 runs in the last 10 List A matches at an average 49.44 and a strike rate of 86.24. We predict Shivam Chaudhary to be the top batter for Railways against Kerala.

Kerala vs Railways Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be the top bowler for Kerala

Akhil Scaria bowled a magical spell in the last match (3/15) against Puducherry. Scaria bowls accurate lines and lengths and has been the wicket taker in middle overs. He has picked up 12 wickets in six matches and is the leading wicket taker in the tournament. He has picked up 16 wickets in the last 10 list A matches at an economy 3.50. We Predict Akhil Scaria to come good and be the top bowler for Kerala.

Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways

Yuvraj Singh took nine wickets in five matches and was the top bowler in two matches. Yuvraj is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. The 25-year-old pacer has picked up 14 wickets in the last eight list A matches. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Yuvraj Singh to be the top bowler for Railways against Kerala.