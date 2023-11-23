Kerala vs Saurashtra Match Prediction KER 55 % Chance of Winning SAUR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.044 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Saurashtra are going to meet on November 23, 2023, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match will be held at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, and the match will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Kerala had a decent run in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, considering they won four out of seven matches they participated in. They only lost one and the remaining match ended in no result. They kept up their spirits in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, wherein they were able to secure six wins out of seven matches. Most of their victories were quite dominant as they beat Himachal Pradesh by 35 runs, Services by one run, Bihar by six wickets, Chandigarh by seven runs, Sikkim by 132 runs and Odisha by 50 runs.

Saurashtra had an exceptionally successful season in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy considering they are the defending champions. They played the final against Maharashtra and ended up winning by five wickets with 21 balls remaining. Their campaign in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was not as successful but still impressive, given that they won five out of seven matches. They defeated Punjab by 37 runs, Manipur by 85 runs, Arunachal Pradesh by ten wickets, Andhra by seven wickets and Goa by four wickets.

Kerala chance of winning - 55%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Kerala vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Vishnu Vinod was incredible during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, considering he was able to amass 363 runs in eight innings. Trailing closely behind him was Rohan Kunnummal, who managed to score 240 runs in eight innings. He was the top run-scorer for Kerala in last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy as he accumulated 414 runs in seven innings. Sijomon Joseph and Shreyas Gopal were brilliant in the bowling department, having captured nine and 12 wickets respectively.

Saurashtra’s opener Harvik Desai has been their most valuable batsman, considering he scored 336 runs in seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and 440 runs in ten innings in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Chirag Jani were exceptional in their bowling unit, having claimed ten wickets each.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

No major tournaments or international matches have been held at this venue before.

Weather Report

The weather at Alur is likely to cause the match to be rain-truncated as there is a 60% chance of precipitation and scattered thunder showers are expected. The temperature is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, M Ajinas, Akhin Sathar, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson (C) Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Abdul Basith All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Sachin Baby Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala had a decent season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well as the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy season. They could offer tough competition to Saurashtra.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Tarang Gohel Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat (C) Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Yuvraj Chudasama Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has been consistent and dominant across multiple formats of the game and seem to be quite daunting in the upcoming fixture as well.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Kerala and Saurashtra met twice in the past, once in the 2018 season where the former won and then in the 2019 season where Saurashtra emerged victorious.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Kerala - 1

Saurashtra - 1

Kerala vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra

Both teams were unable to muster up a decent opening partnership in their last respective matches. Kerala, in their last match against Assam, was only able to achieve an opening partnership of 18 runs between Rohan Kunnummal and Varun Nayanar before the former lost his wicket in 2.2 overs. Saurashtra, on the other hand, had a worse opening partnership between their opening duo, Tarang Gohel and Havik Desai, in their last match against Goa. They managed to post a partnership of just six runs before the former lost his wicket in 1.3 overs. Considering this outcome, Kerala could establish a better first wicket partnership than Saurashtra in their next match.

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Kerala vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Vishnu Vinod was Kerala’s top performing batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having amassed 363 runs in eight innings. He also had an impressive strike rate of 160.61 and an average of 51.85. Given his recent form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Harvik Desai, Saurashtra’s opening batsman, has been an absolute menace with the bat. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, he was their leading run scorer with 336 runs in seven innings. He was also their second highest run scorer in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy with 440 runs in ten innings. Considering his phenomenal run of form, he can be anticipated to be their top batter once again.

Kerala vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Shreyas Gopal was absolutely incredible with the ball considering he claimed 12 wickets in seven innings during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was also highly economical, demonstrated by his economy rate of 7.66 and an average of 16.08. His numbers are brilliant and there is a good possibility he will be able to replicate his performance in the next match.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with ten wickets in seven innings. He also achieved a brilliant economy rate of 7.27 and an average of 17.70. He appears to be in great shape at the moment and could remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.