Kerala vs Sikkim Match Prediction KER 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Kerala and Sikkim will square off for the first time ever during the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 1, 2023. They are going to meet at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and the match will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Kerala vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Kerala is currently experiencing a brilliant season with three wins out of four matches they have participated in. Their last match against Tripura was quite impressive as they lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. However, they could only score 231 runs by the end of 50 overs. They still salvaged the match by defending the total exceptionally, bowling out Tripura in just 27.5 overs for 112 runs. They won the match by 119 runs in the end.

Sikkim has not been able to get out of their slump in the slightest, having lost all four matches so far. Their previous outing against Railways was a disaster as they were asked to bat first after losing the toss. They could only muster 103 runs during their innings and had no way of defending the total. At this point, they were a lost cause and succumbed to Railways as they won by a margin of eight wickets with 170 balls left unused.

Kerala chance of winning - 99%

Sikkim chance of winning - 1%

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Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Vishnu Vinod is Kerala’s leading run scorer at the moment with 146 runs in four innings which includes one century. Abdul Basith and Sachin Baby are not too far behind with 131 and 136 runs, respectively. Sanju Samson, their skipper, has gathered 101 runs so far. In their bowling department, Akhin Sathar stands out with eight wickets in four innings. Shreyas Gopal has also been impressive with seven wickets in four innings.

Sikkim’s squad is fraught with struggles and their performances have been rather terrible. Their leading run scorer is Ashish Thapa, who has accumulated a mere 51 runs in four innings. Palzor Tamang, Nilesh Lamichaney and Arun Chettri follow closely behind with 46, 45 and 42 runs, respectively. Sumit Singh has been their saving grace in the bowling department with eight wickets in four innings.

Kerala vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The match is slated to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. A total of 43 One Day International matches have been played at this venue, out of which 16 were won by teams batting first and 23 by teams bowling first. Fielding first seems to be an advantage here, considering the last match held here was played between Odisha and Saurashtra, wherein the former won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Saurashtra defeated them and won by four wickets. Given the significant advantage of fielding first, evidenced by the previous match played here, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match will opt for the same.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions at Bengaluru on the day of the match with a minimal 20% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, M Ajinas, Akhin Sathar, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson (C) Batter Vishnu Vinod All-rounder Akhil Scaria All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Abdul Basith Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been in brilliant form this season and have showcased some truly impressive performances.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, James Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Sankar Praad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Sumit Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa, Sumit Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim does not have it in them to overcome Kerala given the form they are currently exhibiting.

Kerala vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Kerala and Sikkim have never encountered each other previously in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

Sikkim struggled in their innings against Railways, with a less-than-impressive performance and a shaky foundation. The openers, Pankaj Rawat and Arun Chettri, faced difficulties as their partnership lasted only seven overs before Chettri's dismissal, contributing just 14 runs. In contrast, Kerala had a more promising start, with Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal forming a solid opening partnership of 95 runs before Kunnummal's wicket fell in 20.1 overs. Kerala appears to have a greater potential for a stronger first-wicket partnership.

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Kerala vs Sikkim Best Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Vishnu Vinod is Kerala’s highest run scorer at the moment with 146 runs in four innings. Although his performance took a major downturn in their previous match against Tripura, where he could only muster two runs from 17 balls, he has otherwise been quite impressive this season. He was brilliant in their match against Odisha prior to this, having scored 120 runs from just 85 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 141.17. He could be their top batsman again in the next match.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s second highest run-getter currently with just 46 runs in four innings. He emerged as their top batsman in the last match against Railways, wherein he scored 19 runs from 62 deliveries. Given the squad’s struggles and his persistence so far, he can be relied upon to replicate his performance and continue as their best batsman.

Kerala vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Akhil Scaria has managed to bag six wickets in four innings so far. His spell against Tripura in their last match was nothing short of sensational - in just six overs, he gave away a mere 11 runs and bowled a maiden over, resulting in an economy rate of 1.83. He also managed to claim three wickets during the spell. Considering the form he has been in, he could emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Sumit Singh has led Sikkim’s bowling attack quite effectively until now. In four matches so far, he has bagged eight wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker of the team. He maintained that position in their previous match against Railways, considering he allowed 16 runs in six overs, giving him an economy rate of 2.66. He also bowled two maiden overs and captured two wickets. Given his consistency, he could remain as their premier bowler in the upcoming match as well.