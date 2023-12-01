Kerala vs Sikkim Match Prediction
KER
99%
Chance of Winning
SIK
1%
Test
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- Sumit Kumar is the leading bowler for Sikkim with eight wickets in four innings.
- Vishnu Vinod is the leading run scorer for Kerala with 146 runs in four innings.
Kerala vs Sikkim Chances of Winning
Kerala is currently experiencing a brilliant season with three wins out of four matches they have participated in. Their last match against Tripura was quite impressive as they lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. However, they could only score 231 runs by the end of 50 overs. They still salvaged the match by defending the total exceptionally, bowling out Tripura in just 27.5 overs for 112 runs. They won the match by 119 runs in the end.
Sikkim has not been able to get out of their slump in the slightest, having lost all four matches so far. Their previous outing against Railways was a disaster as they were asked to bat first after losing the toss. They could only muster 103 runs during their innings and had no way of defending the total. At this point, they were a lost cause and succumbed to Railways as they won by a margin of eight wickets with 170 balls left unused.
- Kerala chance of winning - 99%
- Sikkim chance of winning - 1%
Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Tips
Vishnu Vinod is Kerala’s leading run scorer at the moment with 146 runs in four innings which includes one century. Abdul Basith and Sachin Baby are not too far behind with 131 and 136 runs, respectively. Sanju Samson, their skipper, has gathered 101 runs so far. In their bowling department, Akhin Sathar stands out with eight wickets in four innings. Shreyas Gopal has also been impressive with seven wickets in four innings.
Sikkim’s squad is fraught with struggles and their performances have been rather terrible. Their leading run scorer is Ashish Thapa, who has accumulated a mere 51 runs in four innings. Palzor Tamang, Nilesh Lamichaney and Arun Chettri follow closely behind with 46, 45 and 42 runs, respectively. Sumit Singh has been their saving grace in the bowling department with eight wickets in four innings.
Kerala vs Sikkim Toss Prediction
The match is slated to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. A total of 43 One Day International matches have been played at this venue, out of which 16 were won by teams batting first and 23 by teams bowling first. Fielding first seems to be an advantage here, considering the last match held here was played between Odisha and Saurashtra, wherein the former won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Saurashtra defeated them and won by four wickets. Given the significant advantage of fielding first, evidenced by the previous match played here, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match will opt for the same.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions at Bengaluru on the day of the match with a minimal 20% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Kerala Player List
Sanju Samson (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, M Ajinas, Akhin Sathar, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson (C)
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
All-rounder
|
Akhil Scaria
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Bowler
|
Abdul Basith
|
Batter
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
Vaisakh Chandran
|
Bowler
|
Akhin Sathar
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala has been in brilliant form this season and have showcased some truly impressive performances.
Sikkim Player List
Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, James Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Sankar Praad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Sumit Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa, Sumit Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pankaj Rawat
|
Batter
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Nilesh Lamichaney (C)
|
Batter
|
Pranesh Chettri
|
Batter
|
Sumit Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Bowler
|
Ankur Malik
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Tamang
|
Bowler
|
Bijay Prasad
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Sikkim does not have it in them to overcome Kerala given the form they are currently exhibiting.
Kerala vs Sikkim Head-to-Head
Kerala and Sikkim have never encountered each other previously in the tournament. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.
Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim
Sikkim struggled in their innings against Railways, with a less-than-impressive performance and a shaky foundation. The openers, Pankaj Rawat and Arun Chettri, faced difficulties as their partnership lasted only seven overs before Chettri's dismissal, contributing just 14 runs. In contrast, Kerala had a more promising start, with Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal forming a solid opening partnership of 95 runs before Kunnummal's wicket fell in 20.1 overs. Kerala appears to have a greater potential for a stronger first-wicket partnership.
Kerala vs Sikkim
Test
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Kerala vs Sikkim Best Batters
Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter
Vishnu Vinod is Kerala’s highest run scorer at the moment with 146 runs in four innings. Although his performance took a major downturn in their previous match against Tripura, where he could only muster two runs from 17 balls, he has otherwise been quite impressive this season. He was brilliant in their match against Odisha prior to this, having scored 120 runs from just 85 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 141.17. He could be their top batsman again in the next match.
Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s Best Batter
Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s second highest run-getter currently with just 46 runs in four innings. He emerged as their top batsman in the last match against Railways, wherein he scored 19 runs from 62 deliveries. Given the squad’s struggles and his persistence so far, he can be relied upon to replicate his performance and continue as their best batsman.
Kerala vs Sikkim Best Bowlers
Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s Best Bowler
Akhil Scaria has managed to bag six wickets in four innings so far. His spell against Tripura in their last match was nothing short of sensational - in just six overs, he gave away a mere 11 runs and bowled a maiden over, resulting in an economy rate of 1.83. He also managed to claim three wickets during the spell. Considering the form he has been in, he could emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Batter
Sumit Singh has led Sikkim’s bowling attack quite effectively until now. In four matches so far, he has bagged eight wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker of the team. He maintained that position in their previous match against Railways, considering he allowed 16 runs in six overs, giving him an economy rate of 2.66. He also bowled two maiden overs and captured two wickets. Given his consistency, he could remain as their premier bowler in the upcoming match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Kerala to win @ 1.00 (DafaBet)
- Sikkim to win @ 31.00 (DafaBet)
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