Kerala vs Tripura Match Prediction KER 92 % Chance of Winning TRI 8 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.171 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Tripura will meet once again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 29, 2023. The match will be held at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Kerala vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Kerala has had a decent season so far with two wins out of three matches. Their last match against Odisha was quite a breeze for them as they won the toss and opted to bat first. They were able to amass a total of 286/9 and managed to defend it quite well as they bowled out Odisha in 43.3 overs after scoring 208 runs. They won by 78 runs in the end. Kerala faltered in their match against Mumbai, though, as they lost by eight wickets with 34 balls remaining (VJD method) and. Their first match against Saurashtra was a success, having won by three wickets with 14 balls remaining.

Tripura’ season has been comparable to that of Kerala considering they also have two wins out of three matches so far. Their last match against Saurashtra was exceptional despite losing the toss and being relegated to bat first. They turned things into their favour after having scored 258/8, and they defended it by bowing out Saurashtra in just 31.4 overs after scoring a mere 110 runs. Their match against Sikkim also worked out for them as they won by 68 runs (VJD method). Their only trouble so far was in their first match against Odisha wherein they lost by four wickets with 34 balls left unused.

Kerala chance of winning - 92%

Tripura chance of winning - 8%

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Kerala vs Tripura Betting Tips

Vishnu Vinod is leading Kerala’s run charts with 144 runs in three innings. Abdul Basith, Sachin Baby and Sanju Samson trail behind with 120, 122 and 100 runs, respectively. All of them have been quite impressive so far and their contributions have been unanimous. Shreyas Gopal has been great in the bowling department, having claimed six wickets in three innings. Basil Thampi and Akhin Sathar follow closely behind with five wickets each.

Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opening batsman, is their leading run scorer with 139 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. Ganesh Satish has been performing at a similar level, having amassed 134 runs in the same number of innings. On their bowling front, Joydeb Deb has claimed six wickets in just two innings, five of which came from a single match.

Kerala vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur. The last match held at the venue was between Sikkim and Puducherry. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, but it did not seem to work in their favor as they were restricted to a meager total of 131 runs and got bowled out in 47.1 overs. Puducherry chased down the score and ended up winning the match by a whopping eight wickets. It seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bowl first as well.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Alur on the day of the match with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, M Ajinas, Akhin Sathar, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sanju Samson (C) Wicket-keeper Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Akhil Scaria All-rounder Abdul Basith Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been in excellent form, having won two out of three matches in the season.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Pallab Das, Joydeb Deb, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Riman Saha, Tushar Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Samrat Singha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Pallab Das All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Rajat Dey Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Bikramjit Debnath Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Joydeb Deb Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has had a similar fate as Kerala as they also have two victories out of three matches.

Kerala vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Kerala and Tripura have faced each other twice in the past, once in 2017 and then in 2018. Tripura won the first encounter and Kerala managed to emerge victorious in the following meeting.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Kerala - 1

Tripura - 1

Kerala vs Tripura Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

In their last match against Saurashtra, Tripura’s opening pair, Bikramkumar Das and Pallab Das, were only able to gather three runs between each other before the fall of the latter’s wicket in 2.2 overs. Bikramkumar Das went on to hit 59 runs from 76 deliveries. However, Pallab Das has shown signs of struggle throughout the tournament so far as he scored just three runs against Odisha, four runs against Sikkim and was out for a duck against Saurashtra in their previous match. Kerala, on the other hand, was able to post an opening partnership of 27 runs between opening duo, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal in their last match against Odisha. Given these recent outcomes, it seems likely that Kerala could establish a better first wicket partnership than Tripura.

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Kerala vs Tripura Best Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Visnu Vinod was Kerala’s top run scorer in their last match against Odisha, wherein he scored 120 runs from just 85 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 141.17. His score included five boundaries and eight 6s. He has amassed a total of 144 runs in three innings, making him Kerala’s top run-getter at the moment. Considering his trajectory, it seems likely that he could emerge as their top batter.

Ganesh Satish to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Ganesh Satish is currently Tripura’s second highest run scorer with 134 runs in three innings. In their last match against Saurashtra, he hit 71 runs off 74 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 95.94. That was his first half-century of the season and he can be expected to build on this form and continue as their top batsman in the upcoming match as well.

Kerala vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Shreyas Gopal stands as Kerala’s best bowler at the moment with six wickets in three innings. In their previous match against Odisha, he emerged as the top bowler of the match - in just 7.3 overs, he conceded 37 runs and claimed a whopping four wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 4.93. He can be anticipated to be their top bowler once again.

Joydeb Deb to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Joydeb Deb has had a great run so far with six wickets in three innings. However, his spell against Saurashtra was nothing short of sensational as he delivered just 6.4 overs, conceded a mere 15 runs and bagged five wickets, giving him an economy rate of 2.25. His performance was absolutely phenomenal and he can be relied upon to show his wicket-taking prowess in the next match as well.