Facts: Kerala defeated Tripura by 119 runs in their previous meeting last year.

Tripura's Mandeep Singh has scored 247 runs in five innings this season, including two half centuries.

Kerala vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Kerala and Tripura are in the bottom half of Group E in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 and are out of contention for making the top two. Kerala are languishing at the bottom of the table with only two points from four games while Tripura are placed fifth with six points from five games.

Kerala are coming off a 24-run defeat in the previous game versus Bengal. They opted to field first and their bowlers backed the decision with collective performance. MD Nidheesh picked 3 for 46 with three other bowlers snaring two wickets each at economical rates to restrict Bengal to just 206.

In response, Kerala didn't get a great start with both openers back in the hut inside nine overs. Salman Nizar then added 59 runs with Shoun Roger and 49 more alongside Mohammed Azharuddeen. At 143 for 3, Kerala were looking good to clinch the victory but suffered a big collapse in which they lost 7 for 39.

Tripura went down by 64 runs in their last game against Delhi. Opting to field first, Tripura bowlers just could not make any inroads. Mandeep Singh took 1 for 37 in his full quota but others could neither take wickets nor control the run-flow as Delhi piled on 306.

Tripura’s run-chase got off to the worst possible start, losing both openers for a solitary run at the end of the 3rd over. Sridam Paul then hit 64 off 69 and Mandeep scored 46 off 66. Bikramjit Debnath also made 45 runs but none of them could go on to score big. Tripura were constantly behind the required rate and eventually bowled out for 242.



Speaking of this encounter, Kerala head into this contest as clear favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Kerala's chance of winning: 84%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 16%

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Kerala vs Tripura Betting Tips

Salman Nizar made 38 runs against Delhi and followed it up with a 49-run knock in the last outing. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Sridam Paul has been in good form with the bat, scoring 62 and 64 in the last two innings. He also made 34 runs in the first game of the tournament. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Kerala Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes to hit Kerala 1.32 Bet on Batery Most Fours to hit Kerala 1.19 Bet on Batery

Kerala vs Tripura Toss Prediction

Teams have largely favored chasing throughout the competition. With matches in this tournament starting early in the morning, opting to bowl first has proven advantageous. Batting under the afternoon sun typically provides better conditions for the batters. Given these factors, the team winning the toss is likely to elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad on Friday is expected to be partly sunny in the morning and afternoon. There could be over 90% cloud cover but with zero chance of precipitation predicted, rain interruptions are highly unlikely. Temperatures should range between 27 to 32 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 30 km/h.

Kerala Player List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Shoun Roger All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Abdul Basith All-rounder Sharafuddeen Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala have played four games in the tournament and haven't managed to win any of those. They have lost three games with one getting washed out. Most recently, they lost to Bengal by 24 runs while chasing 207.

Tripura Players List

Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Srinivas Sharath † Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura have lost three out of their five games in the tournament so far with one match ending in a no result. Their only win came against Bihar by five wickets in the second game of the season. In the previous match, they lost to Delhi by 64 runs while chasing 307.

Kerala vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Kerala and Tripura have competed three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala have won two of those games while Tripura came out on top once.

Kerala vs Tripura Betting Odds

Kerala to hit most fours @ 1.19 (Batery Bet)

Kerala have a stronger top order, comprising Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, and Shoun Roger. Tripura, on the other hand, have relied more on the middle order to get them runs. Betting on Kerala to hit the most fours in the match would be a good punt.

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Kerala vs Tripura Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal continues to be Kerala's most important batter. With over 1500 runs in List A cricket, he boasts an impressive average of 46 and a strike rate of 103. He has four centuries and five half-centuries in the format. He is a strong candidate to be Kerala's top batter in this match.

Mandeep Singh to be the top batter for Tripura





Mandeep Singh has been outstanding in the season, consistently putting in key performances for his side. He has had scores of 54, 94, 43 and 46 in four of the five innings this season. He has four centuries and 29 half-centuries in List A cricket. Bet on him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.

Kerala vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena claimed 2 for 35 in the previous game against Bengal. Earlier in the tournament, he bagged 2 for 20 in four overs against Madhya Pradesh. The all-rounder has taken 122 wickets in List A cricket at an economy of 4.41. He is a strong contender to be Kerala's best bowler in this game.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has been a key performer for Tripura in recent years. He took two wickets in the opening match and delivered an outstanding spell of 3 for 27 in 10 overs during the second game. With 100 wickets in 75 List A matches and an economy rate of 4.74, he is a good option to be Tripura's top bowler in this match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kerala Kerala to win the match @ 1.19 Batery Bet

Tripura to win the match @ 4.70 Batery Bet It is a tricky prediction to make as Kerala's bowling unit has done a better job while Tripura's batters have looked in much stronger form. On paper, however, Kerala do have potentially good batters in Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena. Considering all the factors, our prediction is that Kerala will be victorious in this game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







