MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs PUN (Punjab) Match Prediction
MAP
48%
Chance of Winning
PUN
52%
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Rajat Patidar has four fifty-plus scores in his last five matches and that made him the top scorer in the team in four games.
- In the 50-over format of the game, Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24.
- Mandeep has an average of 37.04 with four hundreds and 27 half-centuries.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Chance of Winning
Madhya Pradesh have been really special in their approach in the last three years. Since winning the Ranji Trophy, things have moved really well for them. By winning the first two games of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Tournament, Madhya Pradesh showed that the caliber is not only limited to their showings in red-ball cricket.
On the other hand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Punjab lost their opening encounter. Does that matter in the larger scheme of things? Perhaps, not but it could very well be an indicator of things to come. So trust Madhya Pradesh to do well in this encounter while keeping your faith on the Mandeep Singh-led side to have a bigger pie of the cake.
MP’s chance of winning is 48%
PUN’s chance of winning is 52%
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Tips
Rajat Patidar’s return to the fold hasn’t been highlighted much, but the way he has gone about the business since then must deserve appreciation. In the last round, he scored an effervescent 70 against Nagaland after scoring 64 against Goa. Venkatesh Iyer further provides a brilliant cushion to do well with the bat. In the Punjab side, Abhishek Sharma is a sure-shot batter who will yield massive earnings.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction
The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai has hosted 19 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the batting first team have won 10 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 240 whereas the average first innings winning score has been 304. That is a very good record to boast, and batters will surely be wary of not letting their guard down so early in the game.
Weather Report
Mumbai in November doesn’t see enough rain. Even though winter doesn’t weigh in so early, the atmosphere will be slightly cooler. There will be dew early on, so batting first in the day game is an ideal approach.
Madhya Pradesh Player List
Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli (wk), Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Ankit Kushwah, Mihir Hirwani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Dubey
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Shubham Sharma
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Akshat Raghuwanshi
|
Batter
|
Harsh Gawli
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kulwant Khejroliya
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
Bowler
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Batham
|
Bowler
|
Saransh Jain
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Team Form
Madhya Pradesh ended up at the third spot on the Group D points table in the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and coming to this year’s event, they have already secured a couple of wins in as many games. They would be happy that all their players seem to be in good nick and could disrupt a feather or two.
Punjab Player List
Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
Batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Kaul
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
Punjab Team Form
Last year, Punjab entered the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but couldn’t cross the barrier against Karnataka. Vidhwath Kaverappa was at his temperamental best to ensure Karnataka had a four-wicket win. They have already lost their opening encounter of the 2023 season, but I’m sure that is not going to push them behind too much.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Head-To-Head
Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have played each other thrice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with each side winning a game each and one game was washed out. That would mean both sides are starting the Monday encounter on even footing, knowing that it is not the reputation that is the bugbear.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Odds
There is a refined approach to Rajat Patidar’s performance. While one could trace back the success metric, I would blindly trust him to deliver a gigantic one. Secondly, Abhishek Sharma is too good a batter not to be trusted. He recently had a steller Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and sitting where we are now, hoping him to succeed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy seems to be the most plausible solution.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab
Test
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Batters
Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)
Just to know how good a form that Rajat Patidar is in, just consider this. In the last five innings, he has four fifty-plus scores and one 48. In four out of those five games, he was the team’s highest run-scorer. Scoring runs comes naturally to him. So it is easy for me to bet on him and hope it to come good. Don’t you think so? Just go ahead and place your bet.
Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)
While I was eager to pick Abhishek Sharma for this market as well, something struck me. In List A cricket, how could you really underestimate Mandeep Singh? One of the most likable cricketers in India, Mandeep has an average of 37.04 with four hundreds and 27 half-centuries. He will deliver for Punjab for sure. Just put your money on him.
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Bowlers
Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Kumar Kartikeya has only 26 wickets in List A cricket, but his CV is growing too fast. The way he has gone about his business is uncanny and that deserved every appreciation that comes his way. Since rising to the Indian cricket scene through IPL, Kartikeya has ensured that all the success is streamlined. He will be a big success for Madhya Pradesh, as he has been with the ball in the first two games.
Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Punjab’s Siddarth Kaul has always taken his cricket and his bowling particularly very seriously. In the 50-over format of the game, Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24. With nine four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls in his List A career, Kaul has proven his consistency. Trust him to do well once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab
MP to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
PUN to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch