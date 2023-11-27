MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs PUN (Punjab) Match Prediction MAP 48 % Chance of Winning PUN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 2.082 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will be squaring off against each other in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, on November 27, 2023 (Monday), starting at 9:00 AM IST. While Madhya Pradesh have won both their games so far in the tournament to sit at the top of the table, Punjab couldn’t break the Baroda jinx in their first-round game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh have been really special in their approach in the last three years. Since winning the Ranji Trophy, things have moved really well for them. By winning the first two games of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Tournament, Madhya Pradesh showed that the caliber is not only limited to their showings in red-ball cricket.

On the other hand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Punjab lost their opening encounter. Does that matter in the larger scheme of things? Perhaps, not but it could very well be an indicator of things to come. So trust Madhya Pradesh to do well in this encounter while keeping your faith on the Mandeep Singh-led side to have a bigger pie of the cake.

MP’s chance of winning is 48%

PUN’s chance of winning is 52%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Tips

Rajat Patidar’s return to the fold hasn’t been highlighted much, but the way he has gone about the business since then must deserve appreciation. In the last round, he scored an effervescent 70 against Nagaland after scoring 64 against Goa. Venkatesh Iyer further provides a brilliant cushion to do well with the bat. In the Punjab side, Abhishek Sharma is a sure-shot batter who will yield massive earnings.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai has hosted 19 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the batting first team have won 10 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 240 whereas the average first innings winning score has been 304. That is a very good record to boast, and batters will surely be wary of not letting their guard down so early in the game.

Weather Report

Mumbai in November doesn’t see enough rain. Even though winter doesn’t weigh in so early, the atmosphere will be slightly cooler. There will be dew early on, so batting first in the day game is an ideal approach.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli (wk), Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Ankit Kushwah, Mihir Hirwani

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Kulwant Khejroliya All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Rahul Batham Bowler Saransh Jain Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh ended up at the third spot on the Group D points table in the 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and coming to this year’s event, they have already secured a couple of wins in as many games. They would be happy that all their players seem to be in good nick and could disrupt a feather or two.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Last year, Punjab entered the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but couldn’t cross the barrier against Karnataka. Vidhwath Kaverappa was at his temperamental best to ensure Karnataka had a four-wicket win. They have already lost their opening encounter of the 2023 season, but I’m sure that is not going to push them behind too much.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have played each other thrice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with each side winning a game each and one game was washed out. That would mean both sides are starting the Monday encounter on even footing, knowing that it is not the reputation that is the bugbear.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Odds

There is a refined approach to Rajat Patidar’s performance. While one could trace back the success metric, I would blindly trust him to deliver a gigantic one. Secondly, Abhishek Sharma is too good a batter not to be trusted. He recently had a steller Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and sitting where we are now, hoping him to succeed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy seems to be the most plausible solution.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Test Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Punjab Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.17 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.082 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Just to know how good a form that Rajat Patidar is in, just consider this. In the last five innings, he has four fifty-plus scores and one 48. In four out of those five games, he was the team’s highest run-scorer. Scoring runs comes naturally to him. So it is easy for me to bet on him and hope it to come good. Don’t you think so? Just go ahead and place your bet.

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

While I was eager to pick Abhishek Sharma for this market as well, something struck me. In List A cricket, how could you really underestimate Mandeep Singh? One of the most likable cricketers in India, Mandeep has an average of 37.04 with four hundreds and 27 half-centuries. He will deliver for Punjab for sure. Just put your money on him.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kumar Kartikeya has only 26 wickets in List A cricket, but his CV is growing too fast. The way he has gone about his business is uncanny and that deserved every appreciation that comes his way. Since rising to the Indian cricket scene through IPL, Kartikeya has ensured that all the success is streamlined. He will be a big success for Madhya Pradesh, as he has been with the ball in the first two games.

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Punjab’s Siddarth Kaul has always taken his cricket and his bowling particularly very seriously. In the 50-over format of the game, Kaul has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a solid economy rate of 5.24. With nine four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls in his List A career, Kaul has proven his consistency. Trust him to do well once again.