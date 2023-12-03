MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction MAP 25 % Chance of Winning TAMI 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will square off in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 3, 2023. Their encounter will take place at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh has been great so far with four wins out of five matches. Their previous outing against Baroda was quite successful despite having lost the toss. They were tasked with fielding first and Baroda posted a total of 263/9. Madhya Pradesh had no trouble in chasing it down and finished the match in 48.5 overs, winning by four wickets with seven balls remaining.

Tamil Nadu was experiencing a flawless run with three back-to-back victories until their last encounter against Punjab. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Punjab to bat first. They effectively restricted Punjab to 251 runs, but could not chase it down, and in a humiliating turn of events, got bowled out in 34.2 overs for just 175 runs. Punjab ended up winning by 76 runs.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 25%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 75%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Rajat Patidar has been nothing short of sensational as he stands as the leading run-getter for Madhya Pradesh with 242 runs in five innings. He has hit three half-centuries so far, underscoring his consistency with the bat. Yash Dubey, their opening batsman, has gathered 185 runs in five innings. In their bowling department, Kumar Kartikeya has proven to be an absolute gem as he has captured a whopping 13 wickets in just five innings.

Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu’s skipper, has replaced their opening batsman, Sai Sudharsan, as the top run scorer of the team with 211 runs in four innings. He has achieved two half-centuries already and seems to be comfortably at the top, given that Sai Sudharsan stands at 160 runs in four innings. Sandeep Warrier leads the bowling unit with ten wickets in just four innings.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The match is slated to be held at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane. Goa and Nagaland went head-to-head in the previous match played here and it was an absolute landslide victory for the former. Nagaland won the toss and put Goa to bat first, but in hindsight it was a terrible decision as Goa went on to post a total of 383/6. Nagaland, in their response, performed terribly and got bowled out in just 39.1 overs after scoring 151 runs. Goa ended up winning by a margin of 232 runs. The match was massively advantageous for the team that batted first and the toss winner of the upcoming encounter could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that Thane is likely to experience mostly cloudy conditions with a 10% chance of rainfall. The weather is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Ankit Kushwah, Himanshu Mantri, Ajay Rohera.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma (C) All-rounder Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Saransh Jain Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has had a nearly flawless season with just one setback against Bengal.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sonu Yadav, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Vimal Khumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Vijay Shankar Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper M Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has also been in great form, having faltered just once against Punjab so far.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Madhya Pradesh has emerged victorious on two occasions, including their last encounter in the 2021 season, while Tamil Nadu won the remaining three fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Madhya Pradesh - 2

Tamil Nadu - 3

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Rajat Patidar to score a half-century against Tamil Nadu

Rajat Patidar has been incredibly consistent with the bat in the season thus far. In the five innings he has participated in, he has achieved three half-centuries, including their previous match against Baroda wherein he scored 77 runs from 74 deliveries. In their match against Nagaland earlier in the tournament, he displayed his best performance so far, having scored 70 runs from just 27 balls, giving him a strike rate of 259.25. He also hit 64 runs from 52 deliveries against Goa in their first match of the season. Considering his phenomenal form, there is a strong likelihood that he could amass another half-century against Tamil Nadu.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Test Dadoji Konddev Stadium, null Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.49 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.26 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rajat Patidar has been absolutely dominant with the bat, having garnered 242 runs in five innings so far, including three half-centuries. One of those was in their last match against Baroda, wherein he scored 77 runs from 74 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 104.05 as he hit ten boundaries during his innings. He was the top batsman of the entire match and can be expected to replicate his performance to be their best batsman once again.

Dinesh Karthik to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu’s skipper, has been their best batter so far, having amassed 211 runs in four innings with an exceptional overall strike rate of 120.57. His best finish so far was in their previous match against Punjab, wherein he emerged as the top batsman of the entire match, scoring 93 runs from 82 deliveries with a strike rate of 113.41. He managed to hit 13 boundaries and four 6s. Given this performance, he can be expected to be their best batsman in the next match as well.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya is Madhya Pradesh’s leading batsman with 13 wickets in just five innings. His spell against Baroda in their last match was also quite impressive, considering he bowled ten overs and conceded just 54 runs, giving him an economy rate of 5.40. He captured three wickets. He was quite economical with the ball and displayed his wicket-taking abilities, making him an obvious candidate to expect to be their top bowler in the next match.

Baba Aparajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Baba Aparajith is tied as Tamil Nadu’s second highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in just three innings so far. He was the top bowler for the team in their last match against Punjab. In a full quota of ten overs, he gave away just 49 runs and claimed three wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.90. He can be anticipated to perform similarly in their upcoming fixture.