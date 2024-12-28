Facts: Madhya Pradesh’s Kumar Kartikeya has picked up 21 wickets in the last 10 List A matches at 3.77 economy.

Manisankar Murasingh, who has taken 26 wickets and made 229 runs with the bat in the last 11 List A matches, will be key for Tripura.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Tripura and Madhya Pradesh will be vying for four crucial points when they meet in this round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Both the teams have six points to their credit from three games and are separated by net run-rate. Madhya Pradesh are fourth on the table with an NRR of 0.307 while Tripura are fifth with their NRR reading -0.826.

Madhya Pradesh faced Kerala in their previous game, which ended in a no result after persistent rain. Having opted to bat first, their bowlers did a pretty decent job to restrict the opponents to 160 in a contest initially reduced to 31 overs per side. Sagar Solanki was the pick of the bowlers with 5 for 14 in six overs while Kumar Kartikeya claimed 3 for 37 in his seven overs.

Chasing the target, Harsh Gawli made 36 runs at the top but Madhya Pradesh soon had half the side back in the hut for 62 runs. Rajat Patidar (21* off 15) and Solanki added 37 runs for the sixth wicket before rain interrupted the play again.

Tripura, who were huge underdogs ahead of the match, had Bengal in a critical position before rain denied any further play. They had a poor start to the innings, losing 3 for 35 inside six overs before Jiwanjot Singh made 59 off 49 to steady the ship alongside Mandeep Singh. Captain Mandeep went on to produce an incredible knock of 94 off 56 to power his side to 201 in 25 overs.

Defending the target, they had reduced Bengal to 42/2 in 6.2 overs, removing two of their best batters before rain played the spoilsport.

Looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, Madhya Pradesh will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Madhya Pradesh's chance of winning: 78%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 22%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Betting Tips

Harsh Gawli has been pretty good for Madhya Pradesh at the top recently. He has scored 83, 42 and 36 in three innings in this tournament. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Tripura opener Jiwanjot Singh has done well in two of the three games in the season, hitting 60 in the first game and 59 in the most recent. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Madhya Pradesh Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Tripura Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Sixes to hit Madhya Pradesh 1.65 Bet on Batery

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The matches in this tournament are scheduled to start in the early morning, and with a bit of moisture in the pitches, the conditions seem better suited for bowlers. Teams have also shown heavy preference to bowl first in the first three rounds of fixtures. So you can expect the team winning the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Hyderabad on Saturday should be fine for this match. It is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant on Saturday morning and afternoon. The radar shows around a 9% chance of precipitation but it shouldn't be a big concern. The temperatures are expected to range between mid to late 20 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 19 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sagar Solanki, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawli, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shubham Sharma, Subhranshu Senapati, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Aryan Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harsh Gawli † Wicketkeeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Rajat Patidar (c) Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh kicked off the season with a comprehensive win over Bihar by six wickets but suffered a 79-run defeat against Delhi in the second game. Their previous fixture against Kerala had no result, where they were 99/5 in 18 overs while chasing 161 in 31 overs.

Tripura Players List

Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Srinivas Sharath † Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura suffered a 92-run defeat in the season opener against Baroda before beating Bihar by five wickets in the second game. Tripura were in a pretty decent position in the third game, having reduced Bengal to 42/2 while defending 201 in a 25-over game. But they had to settle for two points.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Madhya Pradesh and Tripura have faced each other only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was back in 2019. Tripura were victorious in that rain-affected match by 106 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to hit most fours @ 1.38 (Batery Bet)

Madhya Pradesh boasts a strong batting lineup, with Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, and Venkatesh Iyer displaying impressive form. Backing Madhya Pradesh to hit the most number of fours in the game could be a smart choice.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura India Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, null Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 3.90 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Batters

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

Rajat Patidar has been one of the standout performers in recent Indian domestic cricket, showcasing exceptional form. Over his last 12 innings in the fifty-over format, he has amassed more than 506 runs with a striking rate of 108. He played a blistering knock of 55 runs off just 33 deliveries in the season opener. Back him to be the top Madhya Pradesh batter.

Mandeep Singh to be the top batter for Tripura





Mandeep Singh scored 54 runs in the season opener against Baroda. He was even better in the previous match against Bengal, smashing 94 in just 56 deliveries. The experienced batter has four hundreds and 29 fifties in the fifty-over format. Bet on him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya has been in magnificent form with the ball. He snared 2 for 24 in 10 overs in the second game of the season against Delhi and followed it up with 3 for 37 in seven overs versus Kerala. The talented spinner has 43 wickets in List A cricket at an economy rate of under 4. Back him to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has been the most prolific bowler for Tripura. He picked up two wickets in the season and was exceptional in the second match, delivering a spell of 3 for 27 in his full quota of overs. Across 72 List A games, he has a good record with 99 wickets at an economy rate of 4.66. Bet on Murasingh to be the top Tripura bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh to win the match @ 1.27 Batery Bet

Tripura to win the match @ 3.80 Batery Bet Madhya Pradesh will hold an advantage owing to their strong batting lineup, featuring players like Rajat Patidar, Harsh Gawli, Venkatesh Iyer, Yash Dubey, Subhranshu Senapati, and Shubham Sharma. Their bowling unit, comprising Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Aryan Pandey, is also much more potent than their opponents. Our prediction is that Madhya Pradesh will come out on top in this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







