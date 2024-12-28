Facts: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a beast in List A cricket, having scored 4279 runs at an average of 59.43 with 16 centuries and 17 fifties

In 2024, Rishi Dhawan is averaging 58 with the bat to go with his career List A batting average of 38.71

The third-highest wicket-taker for Himachal Pradesh in List A cricket history, Mayank Dagar has 63 wickets at an average of 35.6 with a strike rate of 42.3

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra have been unstoppable in the ongoing season - backed by the performance of their own skipper and the bowling unit, led by Satyajeet Bachhav. Even the likes of Siddhesh Veer, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar have regularly chipped in with wickets to ensure that Maharashtra are swifting away pretty fast.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season. Despite the form of Rishi Dhawan, Ankit Kalsi, and Prashant Chopra, bowlers haven’t been able to match upto the standard. That would be a cause of concern for the Himachal Pradesh side in the upcoming encounter.

MAH’s chance of winning is 71%

HP’s chance of winning is 29%

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Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Betting on Ruturaj Gaikwad seems straightforward. He is the man in form and is almost certain to deliver the goods for his sides. You can also put money on two of Himachal’s most important players, Prashant Chopra and Rishi Dhawan. They know how to move forward with caution while ensuring more progress in our returns table. Then are you leaving out Rajneesh Gurbani? Don’t. He will deliver for Maharashtra for sure.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai, has hosted seven matches to date, with the chasing side winning four of them. The average first-innings score at the venue is 275, whereas the first-innings winning score tends to 287. That tells you the venue is super conducive for batting.

Weather Report

Mumbai in December is very clean and often doesn’t hold any chance of rain. That said, we have so far had three rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across Mumbai without a single moment of rain interrupting any game.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Om Bhosale Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have started the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on a great note, winning all three games so far. In all three games, it has been a team effort with almost everyone rising to the occasion and delivering the goods without any issues.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Mani Sharma (wk), Sumeet Verma, Ankit Kalsi, Apporav Walia, Nikhil Gangta, Divesh Sharma, Vinay Galetiya, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Arpit Guleria, Digvijay Rangi, Mukul Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kalsi Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicket-keeper Mayank Dagar All-rounder Nikhil Gangta Batter Sumeet Verma All-rounder Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Apporav Walia All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler Vinay Galetiya Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

So far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Himachal Pradesh have won two and lost one game, which has put them in the bottom half of the Group B table. However, beating Maharashtra in Mumbai gives them a wonderful chance of breaking through the clutter and positioning themselves in the top half.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have a very strange record. The former have won all four games without breaking a sweat. Are these signs to come? Maybe.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Maharashtra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Maharashtra’s top order poses a strong challenge, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Om Bhosale, and Santosh Veer have all scored fifties in the ongoing tournament. The kind of hunger their batters have shown in the league, it just goes on to show that Himachal Pradesh will be in for a hard time against Maharashtra. In the last 11 games, Maharashtra batters have scored an average of 57 runs in the first 10 overs, which further confirms our prediction.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh India Dr DY Patil University Ground, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 3.15 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a beast in List A cricket, having scored 4279 runs at an average of 59.43 with 16 centuries and 17 fifties. His insane appetite for runs can be understood from the fact that he is averaging 149 in 2024 alone - and has already scored a century in two outings. Just back him to do well, and he will deliver for sure.

Rishi Dhawan to be Himachal Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

From being a bowler who is neither here nor there, Rishi Dhawan has become a proper batter of sorts. In 2024, he is averaging 58 to go with his career average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 95.6. With 15 fifties and one century, the Himachal Pradesh skipper is quietly delivering fire, and we are in for a real surprise if he doesn’t perform well.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Batery)

Rajneesh Gurbani has a tendency to take crucial wickets, and since moving to Maharashtra from Vidarbha, he has been taking wickets on a regular basis. Overall in his List A career, the pacer has 38 wickets at an average of 30.63 and a very good economy rate of 4.83. Back him to deliver a similar kind of performance once again.

Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The third-highest wicket-taker for Himachal Pradesh in List A cricket history, Mayank Dagar has 63 wickets at an average of 35.6 with a strike rate of 42.3. Only Rishi Dhawan and Pankaj Jaswal have more wickets than him in Indian domestic cricket, making him such an important piece of bet for us. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and add a huge retainer on him.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Maharashtra Maharashtra to Win - 1.40 (Batery)

Himachal Pradesh to Win - 2.95 (Batery) Maharashtra all the way. Sure, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty good chance of winning the game due to its overall stability, but Maharashtra seem too comfortable handling difficult situations. Ruturaj Gaikwad's form becomes the key differentiator for them, and thus, we are backing Maharashtra to come good in the upcoming match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







